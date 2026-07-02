Pepeto Announces DeFi Tools While Bitcoin Price Prediction Holds $150,000 and Whales Target the Next Dogecoin





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto project is set to make a revolution with its innovative DeFi exchange, while every bitcoin price prediction worth reading still targets $150,000 by December. Each presale round now fills at record speed, the community is growing past every single other project, and crypto news confirmed what matters most: the wallet buying Pepeto match addresses that silently stacked Dogecoin before its 365x run, are they hinting Pepeto is the next one?.

On the other side of the story, Bitcoin price prediction still holds $150,000 but whales used June's crash as a buying event, and what is surprising, is how they are among the largest holders of this presale.

Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Tools Hit the Market as the Bitcoin Price Prediction and Whale Buying Confirm the Bottom Is In

A 4% daily bounce after months of selling pressure puts one question in front of every holder: is this move organic, or is someone engineering it?

On-chain numbers give the whole answer. 270,000 BTC flowed into whale wallets over two weeks per CryptoQuant , right as $4.51 billion drained from spot Bitcoin ETFs during June, the heaviest monthly exit since those products launched, per CoinDesk. Fear and Greed hit 15 while retail dumped at the bottom, and when Kevin Warsh told the ECB Forum on July 1 that inflation risks had dropped, BTC cleared $62,000 in hours and every one of those whale entries turned green. Bernstein keeps a $150,000 bitcoin price prediction for December, but doubling up on a coin already worth a trillion dollars is not what produces the wealth these wallets are known for, so they rotate into presale positions where the multipliers actually start.

That answers the question. Markets never move by accident. The same whale addresses crash it, collect while retail runs, catch the recovery, and channel profits into ground-floor entries that return 30x and far more, before anyone outside those wallets catches on. Bitcoin is not where that 30x comes from.



Presales have always been the hidden investment they make, and for 2026, one presale is pulling huge capital through a red market, this wouldn’t happen unless the wallets behind it carry information retail has not seen yet.

Pepeto Shows Dogecoin-Level Energy as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Builds Toward $150,000

Pepeto is that presale , the one whales are targeting this year. The DeFi platform from Pepeto is close to going fully live, solving a real problem because Ethereum at $1,700 per coin still charges gas fees that cut into every trade on crypto's most active chain. The developer running the build came out of Binance, a background that on its own makes a failed delivery nearly impossible.

Technology is only half the picture though. The real force here is the community forming around this project, and the pattern matches early Dogecoin exactly: posts going viral without any paid push, conversation spreading on its own, and at that stage in 2020 there were only two groups, those who acted and those who stood still. CoinGecko data shows DOGE priced at $0.002 in March 2020 before reaching $0.73 by May 2021, which means a $1,000 position grew into $365,000 across roughly fourteen months. That is how simple crypto is. Buy the right coin at the right time and your whole life changes, wait one week too long and you become the person telling everyone you almost got in.

With the technology behind the project, the virality, the huge whale capital it is attracting, whether Pepeto repeats what Dogecoin did is not the discussion anymore. How far past that level it goes is what remains to be seen.

Conclusion

Bitcoin price prediction models from Bernstein and Standard Chartered still point at $150,000 while BTC trades at $62,000, and whale wallets have proven across every past cycle that the real money never comes from holding large caps through the recovery but from presale entries that catch the rotation first, which is exactly where Pepeto sits right now.



The wallets buying into this presale are seeing a clear shot at a next Dogecoin story, and they are choosing to be among the winning side of that story. The presale remains live today, but exchange listing draws closer by the day, and in crypto the largest gains have always gone to the wallets that secured their entry before trading went public.

Get Into Pepeto at the Presale Floor Before the Exchange Window Opens

FAQs

Can Bitcoin price prediction reach $150,000?

Bernstein and Standard Chartered both project Bitcoin at $150,000 by year end, but even at that target BTC only doubles from here, which is why the same whale wallets are rotating profits into Pepeto.

Is Pepeto the next Dogecoin for this crypto cycle?

All data point to Pepeto as the next Dogecoin of 2026, DOGE turned $1,000 into $365,000 in fourteen months and the same community pattern, whale behavior, and viral energy are building around Pepeto right now.