Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market Size/Share Worth USD 64.8 Billion by 2035 at a 7.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, SWOT)

Austin, TX, USA, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Testing, Powertrain & Drivetrain Testing, Crash & Passive Safety Testing, EMC & Electrical Testing, Battery & EV System Testing, ADAS & AV Validation Testing, Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing, Cybersecurity Penetration Testing, Emission & Fuel Economy Testing, Inspection, Pre-Production & First-Article Inspection, In-Production Quality Inspection, Periodic Technical Inspection (PTI / MOT), Pre-Sale & Used Vehicle Inspection, Fleet & In-Service Inspection, Port & Customs Pre-Shipment Inspection, Certification, Vehicle Type Approval Certification, Component & System Certification, Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) Certification, Battery State-of-Health & Second-Life Certification, Homologation Services, Other Service Types, Technical Due Diligence & Audit, Calibration Services, Training & Competency Certification, Regulatory Consulting & Advisory), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Conventional ICE Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Electric Vans & Delivery Vehicles, Conventional Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), Trucks & Tractor-Trailers, Buses & Coaches, Electric & Hydrogen Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers & Three-Wheelers, Electric Two-Wheelers, Conventional Motorcycles & Scooters, Electric Three-Wheelers & Auto-Rickshaws, Off-Highway Vehicles, Agricultural Machinery, Construction Equipment, Mining Vehicles), By Sourcing Type (In-House TIC, OEM Internal Testing Laboratories, Captive Supplier TIC Facilities, Outsourced TIC, Independent Third-Party TIC Providers, Notified Body & Technical Service TIC, Government Laboratory TIC), By Application (Electrical Systems & Electronics, High-Voltage Battery System Testing, EMC & RF Testing, On-Board Charger & Charging Interface Testing, Semiconductor & ECU Testing, Powertrain & Drivetrain, ICE Powertrain Performance & Durability, Electric Motor & Inverter Testing, Transmission & Axle Testing, Safety & Regulatory Compliance, Crash & Occupant Protection Testing, Pedestrian Protection Testing, Child Restraint System Testing, Rollover & Fire Safety Testing, ADAS & Autonomous Systems, Sensor Fusion & Perception System Testing, HIL/SIL/VIL Simulation Testing, Proving Ground ADAS Validation, Type Approval Testing for UN R152/R157/R79, Connected Vehicles & Cybersecurity, UN R155 CSMS Audit & Certification, Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Assessment, V2X Communication Testing, OTA Update Security Testing, Materials & Components, Structural Materials Testing, Fastener & Joining Technology Testing, Interior Materials Flammability & Chemical Testing, Tire & Wheel Testing, Other Applications, Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH), Climatic & Environmental Durability Testing, By End Use (OEMs, Passenger Car OEMs, Commercial Vehicle OEMs, EV & NEV OEMs, Tier-1 & Tier-2 Suppliers, Powertrain & Drivetrain Suppliers, Electronics & Semiconductor Suppliers, Safety System Suppliers, Regulatory Bodies & Government Agencies, National Type Approval Authorities, Designated Technical Services, In-Service Enforcement Agencies, Insurance & Fleet Operators, Fleet Periodic Technical Inspection, Accident Damage Assessment, Usage-Based Insurance Telematics Verification, Other End Users, Used Vehicle Dealers & Remarketing, Automotive Finance & Leasing Companies, Research Institutions & Universities), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 28.6 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.20 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 64.8 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.6% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Automotive TIC Market Revenue and Trends

The Automotive TIC Market is a broad market that encompasses a wide range of services, including safety testing, emissions testing, fuel efficiency validation, homologation, durability testing, crash testing, automated driving systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle testing, EV battery and powertrain testing, and automotive regulatory compliance certification.

These services ensure that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, and aftermarket players can achieve vehicle quality, safety, environmental compliance, and market access. The global Automotive TIC Market is fast expanding due to the growing complexity of modern vehicles, compliance with safety and emissions regulations, the rapid rise of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles, growing attention to quality assurance, and the expanding global automotive production across the globe.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the automotive TIC market?

The increase in sales is driven by the growing demand for comprehensive TIC services as necessary requirements for vehicle development and market entry as automotive production rises across the globe, safety regulations are changing, emissions norms are becoming stricter and connected and electric vehicles are gaining in popularity. Consistent application in performance, safety and compliance validation throughout the automotive value chain is the industry report’s value proposition for the market. OEMs and suppliers look to next-generation vehicle technologies, regulatory compliance, and consumer safety while driving innovation and requiring advanced TIC solutions to meet these demands and ensure long-term quality and reliability.

Technological advancements have brought more sophisticated simulation and virtual testing solutions, AI-driven diagnostics, high-voltage EV test facilities, and automated inspection systems for increased accuracy, speed and cost-effectiveness. Other factors are greater emphasis on functional safety (ISO 26262), cyber security, and greater availability of TIC services in emerging markets in the automotive industry and government and industry investment in vehicle electrification and autonomous mobility in developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

The Automotive TIC Market was led by by-products because they are essential in the process of validating safety, emissions, and durability and qualifying new technologies for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles as of 2025. The services are also critical for OEMs looking to secure regulatory approval and optimize the performance of their vehicles, and they have seen robust growth from innovations in ADAS test protocols, EV battery tests and autonomous driving test protocols, which enhance the efficiency of development and compliance for safe, reliable, and market-ready vehicle launches.

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales and specialized TIC service providers have the biggest share of the market, providing customized testing programs, homologation support, on-site inspection and global certification services. The channels offer expertise in technical and regulatory matters, as well as efficient delivery for automotive OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers and component manufacturers with complex development and compliance demands, making them the channels of choice for companies looking to improve quality assurance and access to international markets.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market forward?

What are the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America is a stronghold for auto testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market, with a high number of major auto OEMs, high adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, advanced automotive R&D infrastructure, and strict safety and emissions standards. Significant investment in test facilities, strict compliance requirements, and early adoption of new vehicle technologies ensure ongoing demand and stability.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth in the Automotive TIC Market due to the rise in automotive manufacturing, the surge in the adoption of electric vehicles, the increase in safety and environmental regulations and the growth in exports. The growing demand for comprehensive TIC services in countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea is driven by the growth of local OEMs, government regulations for vehicle certification, and the development of testing facilities. The market is set to expand at a rapid rate in Asia Pacific, driven by increasing vehicle production and a commitment to quality and innovation.

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Browse the full “Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Testing, Powertrain & Drivetrain Testing, Crash & Passive Safety Testing, EMC & Electrical Testing, Battery & EV System Testing, ADAS & AV Validation Testing, Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing, Cybersecurity Penetration Testing, Emission & Fuel Economy Testing, Inspection, Pre-Production & First-Article Inspection, In-Production Quality Inspection, Periodic Technical Inspection (PTI / MOT), Pre-Sale & Used Vehicle Inspection, Fleet & In-Service Inspection, Port & Customs Pre-Shipment Inspection, Certification, Vehicle Type Approval Certification, Component & System Certification, Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) Certification, Battery State-of-Health & Second-Life Certification, Homologation Services, Other Service Types, Technical Due Diligence & Audit, Calibration Services, Training & Competency Certification, Regulatory Consulting & Advisory), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Conventional ICE Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Electric Vans & Delivery Vehicles, Conventional Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), Trucks & Tractor-Trailers, Buses & Coaches, Electric & Hydrogen Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers & Three-Wheelers, Electric Two-Wheelers, Conventional Motorcycles & Scooters, Electric Three-Wheelers & Auto-Rickshaws, Off-Highway Vehicles, Agricultural Machinery, Construction Equipment, Mining Vehicles), By Sourcing Type (In-House TIC, OEM Internal Testing Laboratories, Captive Supplier TIC Facilities, Outsourced TIC, Independent Third-Party TIC Providers, Notified Body & Technical Service TIC, Government Laboratory TIC), By Application (Electrical Systems & Electronics, High-Voltage Battery System Testing, EMC & RF Testing, On-Board Charger & Charging Interface Testing, Semiconductor & ECU Testing, Powertrain & Drivetrain, ICE Powertrain Performance & Durability, Electric Motor & Inverter Testing, Transmission & Axle Testing, Safety & Regulatory Compliance, Crash & Occupant Protection Testing, Pedestrian Protection Testing, Child Restraint System Testing, Rollover & Fire Safety Testing, ADAS & Autonomous Systems, Sensor Fusion & Perception System Testing, HIL/SIL/VIL Simulation Testing, Proving Ground ADAS Validation, Type Approval Testing for UN R152/R157/R79, Connected Vehicles & Cybersecurity, UN R155 CSMS Audit & Certification, Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Assessment, V2X Communication Testing, OTA Update Security Testing, Materials & Components, Structural Materials Testing, Fastener & Joining Technology Testing, Interior Materials Flammability & Chemical Testing, Tire & Wheel Testing, Other Applications, Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH), Climatic & Environmental Durability Testing, By End Use (OEMs, Passenger Car OEMs, Commercial Vehicle OEMs, EV & NEV OEMs, Tier-1 & Tier-2 Suppliers, Powertrain & Drivetrain Suppliers, Electronics & Semiconductor Suppliers, Safety System Suppliers, Regulatory Bodies & Government Agencies, National Type Approval Authorities, Designated Technical Services, In-Service Enforcement Agencies, Insurance & Fleet Operators, Fleet Periodic Technical Inspection, Accident Damage Assessment, Usage-Based Insurance Telematics Verification, Other End Users, Used Vehicle Dealers & Remarketing, Automotive Finance & Leasing Companies, Research Institutions & Universities), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/automotive-testing-inspection-certification-tic-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 31.20 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 64.8 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 28.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.6% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Service Type, Vehicle Type, Sourcing Type, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In 2025: SGS SA now has new, state-of-the-art facilities for testing and certifying next-generation electric and autonomous vehicles to complement its wide range of automotive TIC testing capabilities around the world, providing comprehensive solutions for the testing and certification of electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

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List of the prominent players in the Automotive Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC) Market:

TÜV SÜD AG

TÜV Rheinland GmbH

DEKRA SE

Bureau Veritas S.A.

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group plc

Applus+ Services S.A.

Element Materials Technology Group

Horiba Ltd.

National Technical Systems (NTS)

Others

The Automotive Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC) Market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type

Testing Powertrain & Drivetrain Testing Crash & Passive Safety Testing EMC & Electrical Testing Battery & EV System Testing ADAS & AV Validation Testing Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Testing Cybersecurity Penetration Testing Emission & Fuel Economy Testing

Inspection Pre-Production & First-Article Inspection In-Production Quality Inspection Periodic Technical Inspection (PTI / MOT) Pre-Sale & Used Vehicle Inspection Fleet & In-Service Inspection Port & Customs Pre-Shipment Inspection

Certification Vehicle Type Approval Certification Component & System Certification Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) Certification Battery State-of-Health & Second-Life Certification Homologation Services

Other Service Types Technical Due Diligence & Audit Calibration Services Training & Competency Certification Regulatory Consulting & Advisory



By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) Conventional ICE Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Electric Vans & Delivery Vehicles Conventional Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) Trucks & Tractor-Trailers Buses & Coaches Electric & Hydrogen Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers & Three-Wheelers Electric Two-Wheelers Conventional Motorcycles & Scooters Electric Three-Wheelers & Auto-Rickshaws

Off-Highway Vehicles Agricultural Machinery Construction Equipment Mining Vehicles



By Sourcing Type

In-House TIC OEM Internal Testing Laboratories Captive Supplier TIC Facilities

Outsourced TIC Independent Third-Party TIC Providers Notified Body & Technical Service TIC Government Laboratory TIC



By Application

Electrical Systems & Electronics High-Voltage Battery System Testing EMC & RF Testing On-Board Charger & Charging Interface Testing Semiconductor & ECU Testing

Powertrain & Drivetrain ICE Powertrain Performance & Durability Electric Motor & Inverter Testing Transmission & Axle Testing

Safety & Regulatory Compliance Crash & Occupant Protection Testing Pedestrian Protection Testing Child Restraint System Testing Rollover & Fire Safety Testing

ADAS & Autonomous Systems Sensor Fusion & Perception System Testing HIL/SIL/VIL Simulation Testing Proving Ground ADAS Validation Type Approval Testing for UN R152/R157/R79

Connected Vehicles & Cybersecurity UN R155 CSMS Audit & Certification Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Assessment V2X Communication Testing OTA Update Security Testing

Materials & Components Structural Materials Testing Fastener & Joining Technology Testing Interior Materials Flammability & Chemical Testing Tire & Wheel Testing

Other Applications Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Climatic & Environmental Durability Testing



By End Use

OEMs Passenger Car OEMs Commercial Vehicle OEMs EV & NEV OEMs

Tier-1 & Tier-2 Suppliers Powertrain & Drivetrain Suppliers Electronics & Semiconductor Suppliers Safety System Suppliers

Regulatory Bodies & Government Agencies National Type Approval Authorities Designated Technical Services In-Service Enforcement Agencies

Insurance & Fleet Operators Fleet Periodic Technical Inspection Accident Damage Assessment Usage-Based Insurance Telematics Verification

Other End Users Used Vehicle Dealers & Remarketing Automotive Finance & Leasing Companies Research Institutions & Universities



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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market? What were the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are the Projections for Capacity, Production, and Production Value in the Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC Industry? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market Report

The Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC industry.

Managers in the Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC sectors are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC market.

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