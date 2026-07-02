As Outdoor Cooking Grows Across America, Duluth Trading Co. Built Clothing for the Modern Grill Master

Duluth Trading Co., a leading workwear and lifestyle brand, designs problem-solving apparel

BBQ collection has purpose-built shirts, shorts and gear to handle hours behind the grill

Matching patterns for adults, kids and dogs allow for coordinated family dressing



MOUNT HOREB, Wis., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Trading Co. (Duluth), a leading workwear and lifestyle brand known for durable apparel and problem-solving designs, has released its new BBQ Collection , a line of shirts, shorts, aprons and matching family styles designed for the realities of outdoor cooking and backyard entertaining.

As Americans continue investing in outdoor kitchens, pellet smokers, flat-top griddles and pizza ovens, outdoor cooking has shifted from a seasonal pastime into a growing lifestyle category. In the latest State of the Barbeque Industry Report from the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (HPBA), seven in 10 U.S. households own a grill or smoker, and 70% of owners plan to cook outdoors as part of their Fourth of July celebrations.

“Outdoor cooking is a major American lifestyle trend, and we believe our customers deserve good-looking, functional clothing that can handle the long days of backyard entertaining,” said Ricker Schlecht, SVP of Product Development at Duluth Trading. “The right gear allows time to be focused on family, friends and neighbors, instead of fussing over sweat, spills and discomfort.”

To support the growing numbers of grill masters and backyard hosts, Duluth Trading has designed a collection of BBQ apparel and aprons to handle heat, smoke, sweat, and constant movement between cooking and entertaining.

Functional Clothing for the Modern Grill Master

Low-and-slow smoking sessions can require up to 12 hours of active cooking, while backyard hosts often spend entire afternoons moving between food prep, grilling and entertaining guests. Long hours around radiant heat requires clothing that prioritizes breathability, mobility and comfort. Duluth Trading’s BBQ Collection blends workwear-inspired utility features, lightweight materials and summer-ready style to help outdoor chefs stay comfortable while cooking and hosting.

Designed for maximum comfort, the BBQ Shirt and BBQ Shorts can be worn separately or styled together. Both feature lightweight cotton materials and functional features, resulting in outfits that support breathability, movement and all-day wear.

BBQ Short Sleeve Shirt

Lightweight 100% cotton construction to keep cool when close to flames

Reach Gussets ® provide unrestricted movement while prepping, grilling and serving

provide unrestricted movement while prepping, grilling and serving Straight hem with cooling side vents

Oversized buttons for easier grip

Available in Standard, Relaxed and Slim fits, Sizes Small to 3XL

Rotating seasonal patterns and collaborations, with current options including: White Firecracker, a patriotic red, white and blue pattern Route 66 Roadtrip, celebrating the historic highway’s centennial Hawaiian Bags Tourney, a playful take on the classic Aloha shirt





BBQ Shorts

Lightweight cotton design with pull-on styling

Elastic waistband and drawcord provide comfort throughout long cookouts

Crouch Gusset ® allows for easy squatting, bending and stretching

allows for easy squatting, bending and stretching Five-pocket design, including a dedicated canned beverage pocket

Available in 9-inch or 7-inch inseams, Sizes Medium to 2XL



A quality apron is one of the most important pieces of grilling gear, protecting against sauce splashes, hot spatters and smoke residue. The BBQ Grilling Apron uses a soft, yet robust cotton blend and strong stitching for all-day comfort:

Ergonomic crossback straps prevent neck strain

Dedicated tool pockets keep grilling supplies organized

Dual beverage pockets sized for cans

Removable bottle opener

Utility loops for towels and grilling tools

Durable construction stands up to splatters and spills

One-size-fits-all design



Matching Styles for the Whole Backyard Crew

To match adults, the collection also features coordinated Kids BBQ Shirt and Dog BBQ Shirt styles , making it easy for families to create memorable summer photos at backyard barbecues, holiday gatherings and Fourth of July celebrations. Customers can find the Duluth Trading BBQ collection online at DuluthTrading.com or at more than 60 Duluth Trading retail stores nationwide.

Choosing the Right Gear for Grilling

What should I wear for maximum comfort and protection when grilling?

When cooking outdoors, clothing should prioritize heat management, mobility, stain resistance and sun protection. Lightweight, breathable fabrics with venting features help you keep cool when exposed to radiant heat from grills and smokers. Clothing designed for stretch and mobility allows cooks to move comfortably between prep stations, grills and guests. Always use a quality apron to protect your clothing from sauce splashes, hot spatters and smoke residue.

What are the best fabrics for outdoor cooking?

The best grilling apparel balances comfort, durability and breathability. Lightweight cotton remains a popular choice because it promotes airflow and remains comfortable during long cooking sessions. Moisture-wicking performance fabrics, like those used in Duluth Trading’s Dry on the Fly® Collection , can also help manage sweat in hot weather.

How do I avoid overheating while working on the grill?

You can't eliminate the heat, but you can dress for it. Look for clothing in lightweight cotton or moisture-wicking fabrics to promote breathability. Features like side vents also provide additional airflow. A wide-brimmed sun hat with a built-in sweatband is another great option to stop sweating and protect yourself from overhead sunrays.

About Duluth Trading Co.

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit duluthtrading.com or one of the 60+ Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

Media Contact

TURNER | duluth@turnerpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a0adec0-79ed-4726-8f81-b27e39e44c99