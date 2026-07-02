Red, White & You: ImpactLife looks to build blood supply over Fourth of July weekend

Davenport, Iowa, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImpactLife is asking the public to include blood donation in their plans for Fourth of July weekend. Many of the nonprofit blood center’s locations will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to accept donors. Additional donations are needed to ensure a strong and stable blood supply over the holiday weekend.

“The week of Fourth of July can be challenging for the blood supply,” said Tara Matheson, Director, Donor Scheduling. "Parades, fireworks, and a three-day weekend mean a lot of people will take some time off to celebrate, but patients who need a blood transfusion can't wait. We're looking forward to seeing donors on July 3, 4, and 5 to ensure we're able to meet patient needs through this weekend."

To book an appointment for blood donation, please call (800) 747-5401, text LIFESAVER to 999-777, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

Under ImpactLife's Donor For Life program, blood donors receive a voucher to redeem for their choice of an electronic gift card, bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store, or an equivalent value donation to a nonprofit. Reward values are based on donor frequency, and to help with the need for additional donations, those who give at ImpactLife donor center locations through July 5 will receive $20 or 1000 points in bonus value applied for whole blood or double red cell donations made at ImpactLife Donor Centers. See www.bloodcenter.org/rewards for complete information on current donor promotions and the Good Giving initiative.

“Patients receive blood transfusions as part of their treatment for cancer, to replace blood lost in surgery or accidents, and for many other reasons that don’t just disappear during the summer months,” said Matheson. “That’s why we're working so hard to make sure the blood supply is consistently strong.”

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a nonprofit, independent, community blood center founded in 1974 that provides lifesaving blood products and services to more than 130 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is one of the top 12 blood providers in the U.S. supporting the needs of patients, hospitals, EMS partners, and medical researchers throughout the country. The blood center’s mission is supported by more than 200,000 volunteer blood donations each year. For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

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