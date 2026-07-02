Results of the Votes of the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting of June 30, 2026

 | Source: INVENTIVA INVENTIVA

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), July 2, 2026 Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of an oral therapy for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting. 

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held on Tuesday June 30, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Hôtel Villa M, 24-30 Bd Pasteur, 75015 Paris (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Andrew Obenshain, Chief Executive Officer of Inventiva.

Mr. Andrew Obenshain proceeded to the usual formalities of the opening of the meeting, in particular to the constitution of the Bureau by appointing Mrs Susan Coles and Mr. Jean Volatier, as tellers, as well as Mr. Abel Colomb, as secretary of the general meeting.

All the resolutions submitted to vote have been adopted by the shareholders, with the exception of the 31st resolution, which had been the subject of a negative recommendation by the Board of Directors. The 31st resolution would have empowered the Board of Directors to decide on share capital increases reserved for members of a company savings plan to be set up by the Company.

Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-14 IV. of the French Commercial Code, the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting approved, without modification, the compensation policy for corporate officers as presented in the 2025 Universal Registration Document (section 3.5.1, pages 134 et seq.) and, with respect specifically to the chairman of the board of directors, in the notice of meeting (brochure de convocation) for the Combined General Meeting, made available on the Company’s website under the “General Meetings” section.

The results of the vote are presented below:

  • Total number of shares composing the share capital: 236 280 202
  • Total number of shares with voting rights: 236 280 202
 ORDINARY PARTEXTRAORDINARY PART
 ShareholdersSharesVotesShareholdersSharesVotes
Shareholders Present5318 490519 7905318 490519 790
Proxy To Third Parties000000
Proxy To The Chairman21421 380 07721 505 44421421 380 07721 505 444
Mail Votes221148 125 573155 342 788221148 125 573155 342 788
TOTAL440169 824 140177 368 022440169 824 140177 368 022
QUORUM71,874 %71,874 %

  

VOTE RESULTS: Ordinary Resolutions

ResolutionResultsForAgainstAbstentionTotal votes taken into accountTotal number of votes castProportion of represented share capitalNon- voting votesInvalid votesQuorum
Votes%Votes%Votes%
1Adopted177 222 22899,92 %133 1030,08 %12 691-177 355 331169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
2Adopted177 221 33499,92 %134 1970,08 %12 491-177 355 531169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
3Adopted177 221 05799,92 %134 1090,08 %12 856-177 355 166169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
4Adopted177 218 66399,92 %138 5660,08 %10 793-177 357 229169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
5Adopted169 001 75999,80 %333 4290,20 %8 475-169 335 188161 799 78168,477 %8 024 359071,874 %
6Adopted142 101 93180,13 %35 235 60619,87 %30 485-177 337 537169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
7Adopted142 260 32980,22 %35 075 80819,78 %31 885-177 336 137169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
8Adopted142 242 04380,21 %35 094 11919,79 %31 860-177 336 162169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
9Adopted142 260 37780,22 %35 075 78519,78 %31 860-177 336 162169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
10Adopted171 116 56896,49 %6 233 1513,51 %18 303-177 349 719169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
11Adopted142 115 57780,14 %35 219 58519,86 %32 860-177 335 162169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
12Adopted142 256 74180,22 %35 077 57319,78 %33 708-177 334 314169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
13Adopted143 403 46580,86 %33 943 22019,14 %21 337-177 346 685169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
14Adopted170 745 84596,28 %6 604 8103,72 %17 367-177 350 655169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
15Adopted172 576 40297,31 %4 763 2962,69 %28 324-177 339 698169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
16Adopted174 294 99298,28 %3 044 8311,72 %28 199-177 339 823169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
17Adopted151 354 59185,35 %25 987 08014,65 %26 351-177 341 671169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
18Adopted151 353 92785,35 %25 987 71414,65 %26 381-177 341 641169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
19Adopted151 170 75885,24 %26 170 88314,76 %26 381-177 341 641169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
20Adopted145 764 55082,20 %31 566 38617,80 %37 086-177 330 936169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
40Adopted177 215 32199,93 %127 4710,07 %25 230-177 342 792169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %

VOTE RESULTS: Extraordinary Resolutions

ResolutionResultsForAgainstAbstentionTotal votes taken into accountTotal number of votes castProportion of represented share capitalNon- voting votesInvalid votesQuorum
Votes%Votes%Votes%
21Adopted175 557 04798,99 %1 790 5901,01 %20 385-177 347 637169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
22Adopted144 164 25281,28 %33 194 35218,72 %9 418-177 358 604169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
23Adopted143 103 40880,69 %34 255 06719,31 %9 547-177 358 475169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
24Adopted143 083 97380,68 %34 256 86619,32 %27 183-177 340 839169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
25Adopted143 090 25780,69 %34 253 65719,31 %24 108-177 343 914169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
26Adopted143 086 23480,68 %34 257 68019,32 %24 108-177 343 914169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
27Adopted143 090 51980,69 %34 251 19419,31 %26 309-177 341 713169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
28Adopted143 260 26080,77 %34 099 50619,23 %8 256-177 359 766169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
29Adopted143 162 73780,73 %34 180 40619,27 %24 879-177 343 143169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
30Adopted143 245 14280,77 %34 096 74419,23 %26 136-177 341 886169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
31Rejected81 472 08945,94 %95 870 77754,06 %25 156-177 342 866169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
32Adopted177 054 57499,83 %307 3090,17 %6 139-177 361 883169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
33Adopted142 122 03780,13 %35 237 00719,87 %8 978-177 359 044169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
34Adopted142 066 66080,10 %35 284 50719,90 %16 855-177 351 167169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
35Adopted143 260 22080,78 %34 095 97019,22 %11 832-177 356 190169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
36Adopted177 186 17699,91 %153 4110,09 %28 435-177 339 587169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
37Adopted177 211 21499,93 %132 8810,07 %23 927-177 344 095169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
38Adopted143 381 18580,85 %33 961 89619,15 %24 941-177 343 081169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %
39Adopted143 934 89681,16 %33 415 42818,84 %17 698-177 350 324169 824 14071,874 %0071,874 %


 

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). https://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Media Relations

Pascaline Clerc: media@inventivapharma.com

Mark Corbae: inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com

 		Investor Relations

David Nikodem: IR@inventivapharma.com

Patricia L. Bank: patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, forecasts and estimates regarding Inventiva's cash resources and expenses, forecasts and estimates with respect to Inventiva’s NATiV3 Phase 3 clinical trial with lanifibranor in patients with MASH, including the quality of trial results, design, duration, timing, costs, and funding, timing of clinical trial data releases and publications, the information, insights and impacts that may be gathered from clinical trials, the potential therapeutic benefits of lanifibranor, potential regulatory submissions, approvals and commercialization, Inventiva’s pipeline and development plans, and Inventiva's future activities, expectations, plans, growth and prospects. Some of these statements, forecasts, and estimates may be identified by the use of words such as, without limitation, “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “designed,” “hope,” “target,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “possible,” “aim,” and “continue” and other similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts, but rather statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect the opinions and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantee, with respect to product candidates, that clinical trial results will be available on schedule, that future clinical trials will be initiated as planned, that product candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals, or that the milestones planned by Inventiva or its partners will be achieved on schedule, or even at all. Future results may differ materially from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts, and estimates due to a number of factors, including the fact that interim data or data from any interim analysis of ongoing clinical trials do not predict the future results of clinical trials, the fact that the DMC's recommendation does not prejudge any eventual marketing authorization, that Inventiva cannot provide assurance on the impacts of the Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) on recruitment or the final impact on the results or timing of the NATiV3 trial or related regulatory issues, Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical revenue, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since its inception, Inventiva has never generated revenue from product sales, Inventiva will need additional capital to fund its operations, without which Inventiva may be required to significantly reduce its activities, delay or discontinue one or more of its research or development programs, expand its activities or capitalize on its business opportunities, and may not be able to continue as a going concern. Inventiva's ability to obtain financing and complete potential transactions on a timely basis, as well as whether, when, and to what extent dilutive instruments may be exercised and by which holders, Inventiva's future success depends on the successful clinical development, regulatory approvals, and subsequent commercialization of lanifibranor, preclinical studies or previous clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results, and the results of Inventiva's and its partners' clinical trials may not support Inventiva's and its partners' claims regarding product candidates, Inventiva's expectations regarding its clinical trials may prove to be incorrect, and regulatory authorities may require additional stops and/or modifications to Inventiva's clinical trials. Inventiva's expectations regarding the clinical development plan for lanifibranor for the treatment of MASH may not be realized and may not support the approval of a New Drug Application, Inventiva's ability to implement its commercialization, marketing, and manufacturing capabilities and strategy, Inventiva's ability to successfully cooperate with its existing partners or enter into new partnerships, and to fulfil its obligations under any agreements entered into in connection with such partnerships, the benefits of its current and future partnerships on the clinical development, regulatory approvals, and, if applicable, commercialization of its product candidates, as well as the achievement of milestones and timelines anticipated in connection with such partnerships, Inventiva and its partners may encounter substantial delays beyond expectations in their clinical trials or fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of the applicable regulatory authorities, the ability of Inventiva and its partners to recruit and retain patients in clinical studies, the recruitment and retention of patients in clinical trials is a costly and time-consuming process that could be made more difficult or impossible by multiple factors beyond the control of Inventiva and its partners, Inventiva's product candidates may cause adverse reactions or have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, or limit their commercial potential, Inventiva faces significant competition, and Inventiva's activities, preclinical studies, and clinical development programs, as well as timelines, Inventiva's financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by changes in laws and regulations, adverse conditions in its industry, geopolitical events, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the resulting sanctions, the conflict in the Middle East and the related risk of a wider conflict and ongoing conflicts, epidemics, and macroeconomic conditions, including changes in international trade policies, global inflation, fluctuations in financial and credit markets, customs duties and other trade barriers, political unrest and natural disasters, uncertain financial markets, and disruptions in banking systems. In light of these risks and uncertainties, no representation is made as to the accuracy or completeness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts, and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts, and estimates are only valid as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Veuillez vous référer au Document d'Enregistrement Universel pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2025 déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers le 8 avril 2026, au Rapport Annuel sur le Formulaire 20-F pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2025 déposé auprès de la Securities and Exchange Commission (la « SEC ») le 8 avril 2026 pour d'autres risques et incertitudes affectant Inventiva, y compris ceux susceptibles de mettre en cause la continuité d'exploitation, et ceux décrits sous la rubrique « Facteurs de risques », et dans les futurs dépôts auprès de la SEC. D'autres risques et incertitudes dont Inventiva n'est pas actuellement consciente peuvent également affecter ses déclarations prospectives et peuvent faire en sorte que les résultats réels et le calendrier des événements diffèrent matériellement de ceux anticipés. Toutes les informations contenues dans ce communiqué de presse sont à jour à la date du communiqué. Sauf obligation légale, Inventiva n'a ni l'intention ni l'obligation de mettre à jour ou de réviser les déclarations prospectives mentionnées ci-dessus. Par conséquent, Inventiva n'accepte aucune responsabilité pour les conséquences découlant de l'utilisation de l'une des déclarations susmentionnées.

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