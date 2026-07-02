Results of the Votes of the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting of June 30, 2026

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), July 2, 2026 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of an oral therapy for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held on Tuesday June 30, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Hôtel Villa M, 24-30 Bd Pasteur, 75015 Paris (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Andrew Obenshain, Chief Executive Officer of Inventiva.

Mr. Andrew Obenshain proceeded to the usual formalities of the opening of the meeting, in particular to the constitution of the Bureau by appointing Mrs Susan Coles and Mr. Jean Volatier, as tellers, as well as Mr. Abel Colomb, as secretary of the general meeting.

All the resolutions submitted to vote have been adopted by the shareholders, with the exception of the 31st resolution, which had been the subject of a negative recommendation by the Board of Directors. The 31st resolution would have empowered the Board of Directors to decide on share capital increases reserved for members of a company savings plan to be set up by the Company.

Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-14 IV. of the French Commercial Code, the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting approved, without modification, the compensation policy for corporate officers as presented in the 2025 Universal Registration Document (section 3.5.1, pages 134 et seq.) and, with respect specifically to the chairman of the board of directors, in the notice of meeting (brochure de convocation) for the Combined General Meeting, made available on the Company’s website under the “General Meetings” section.

The results of the vote are presented below:

Total number of shares composing the share capital: 236 280 202

Total number of shares with voting rights: 236 280 202

ORDINARY PART EXTRAORDINARY PART Shareholders Shares Votes Shareholders Shares Votes Shareholders Present 5 318 490 519 790 5 318 490 519 790 Proxy To Third Parties 0 0 0 0 0 0 Proxy To The Chairman 214 21 380 077 21 505 444 214 21 380 077 21 505 444 Mail Votes 221 148 125 573 155 342 788 221 148 125 573 155 342 788 TOTAL 440 169 824 140 177 368 022 440 169 824 140 177 368 022 QUORUM 71,874 % 71,874 %

VOTE RESULTS: Ordinary Resolutions

Resolution Results For Against Abstention Total votes taken into account Total number of votes cast Proportion of represented share capital Non- voting votes Invalid votes Quorum Votes % Votes % Votes % 1 Adopted 177 222 228 99,92 % 133 103 0,08 % 12 691 - 177 355 331 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 2 Adopted 177 221 334 99,92 % 134 197 0,08 % 12 491 - 177 355 531 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 3 Adopted 177 221 057 99,92 % 134 109 0,08 % 12 856 - 177 355 166 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 4 Adopted 177 218 663 99,92 % 138 566 0,08 % 10 793 - 177 357 229 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 5 Adopted 169 001 759 99,80 % 333 429 0,20 % 8 475 - 169 335 188 161 799 781 68,477 % 8 024 359 0 71,874 % 6 Adopted 142 101 931 80,13 % 35 235 606 19,87 % 30 485 - 177 337 537 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 7 Adopted 142 260 329 80,22 % 35 075 808 19,78 % 31 885 - 177 336 137 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 8 Adopted 142 242 043 80,21 % 35 094 119 19,79 % 31 860 - 177 336 162 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 9 Adopted 142 260 377 80,22 % 35 075 785 19,78 % 31 860 - 177 336 162 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 10 Adopted 171 116 568 96,49 % 6 233 151 3,51 % 18 303 - 177 349 719 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 11 Adopted 142 115 577 80,14 % 35 219 585 19,86 % 32 860 - 177 335 162 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 12 Adopted 142 256 741 80,22 % 35 077 573 19,78 % 33 708 - 177 334 314 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 13 Adopted 143 403 465 80,86 % 33 943 220 19,14 % 21 337 - 177 346 685 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 14 Adopted 170 745 845 96,28 % 6 604 810 3,72 % 17 367 - 177 350 655 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 15 Adopted 172 576 402 97,31 % 4 763 296 2,69 % 28 324 - 177 339 698 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 16 Adopted 174 294 992 98,28 % 3 044 831 1,72 % 28 199 - 177 339 823 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 17 Adopted 151 354 591 85,35 % 25 987 080 14,65 % 26 351 - 177 341 671 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 18 Adopted 151 353 927 85,35 % 25 987 714 14,65 % 26 381 - 177 341 641 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 19 Adopted 151 170 758 85,24 % 26 170 883 14,76 % 26 381 - 177 341 641 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 20 Adopted 145 764 550 82,20 % 31 566 386 17,80 % 37 086 - 177 330 936 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 40 Adopted 177 215 321 99,93 % 127 471 0,07 % 25 230 - 177 342 792 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 %

VOTE RESULTS: Extraordinary Resolutions

Resolution Results For Against Abstention Total votes taken into account Total number of votes cast Proportion of represented share capital Non- voting votes Invalid votes Quorum Votes % Votes % Votes % 21 Adopted 175 557 047 98,99 % 1 790 590 1,01 % 20 385 - 177 347 637 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 22 Adopted 144 164 252 81,28 % 33 194 352 18,72 % 9 418 - 177 358 604 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 23 Adopted 143 103 408 80,69 % 34 255 067 19,31 % 9 547 - 177 358 475 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 24 Adopted 143 083 973 80,68 % 34 256 866 19,32 % 27 183 - 177 340 839 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 25 Adopted 143 090 257 80,69 % 34 253 657 19,31 % 24 108 - 177 343 914 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 26 Adopted 143 086 234 80,68 % 34 257 680 19,32 % 24 108 - 177 343 914 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 27 Adopted 143 090 519 80,69 % 34 251 194 19,31 % 26 309 - 177 341 713 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 28 Adopted 143 260 260 80,77 % 34 099 506 19,23 % 8 256 - 177 359 766 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 29 Adopted 143 162 737 80,73 % 34 180 406 19,27 % 24 879 - 177 343 143 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 30 Adopted 143 245 142 80,77 % 34 096 744 19,23 % 26 136 - 177 341 886 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 31 Rejected 81 472 089 45,94 % 95 870 777 54,06 % 25 156 - 177 342 866 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 32 Adopted 177 054 574 99,83 % 307 309 0,17 % 6 139 - 177 361 883 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 33 Adopted 142 122 037 80,13 % 35 237 007 19,87 % 8 978 - 177 359 044 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 34 Adopted 142 066 660 80,10 % 35 284 507 19,90 % 16 855 - 177 351 167 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 35 Adopted 143 260 220 80,78 % 34 095 970 19,22 % 11 832 - 177 356 190 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 36 Adopted 177 186 176 99,91 % 153 411 0,09 % 28 435 - 177 339 587 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 37 Adopted 177 211 214 99,93 % 132 881 0,07 % 23 927 - 177 344 095 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 38 Adopted 143 381 185 80,85 % 33 961 896 19,15 % 24 941 - 177 343 081 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 % 39 Adopted 143 934 896 81,16 % 33 415 428 18,84 % 17 698 - 177 350 324 169 824 140 71,874 % 0 0 71,874 %





About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). https://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Media Relations



Pascaline Clerc: media@inventivapharma.com



Mark Corbae: inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com



Investor Relations



David Nikodem: IR@inventivapharma.com



Patricia L. Bank: patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, forecasts and estimates regarding Inventiva's cash resources and expenses, forecasts and estimates with respect to Inventiva’s NATiV3 Phase 3 clinical trial with lanifibranor in patients with MASH, including the quality of trial results, design, duration, timing, costs, and funding, timing of clinical trial data releases and publications, the information, insights and impacts that may be gathered from clinical trials, the potential therapeutic benefits of lanifibranor, potential regulatory submissions, approvals and commercialization, Inventiva’s pipeline and development plans, and Inventiva's future activities, expectations, plans, growth and prospects. Some of these statements, forecasts, and estimates may be identified by the use of words such as, without limitation, “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “designed,” “hope,” “target,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “possible,” “aim,” and “continue” and other similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts, but rather statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect the opinions and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors beyond Inventiva's control. There can be no guarantee, with respect to product candidates, that clinical trial results will be available on schedule, that future clinical trials will be initiated as planned, that product candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals, or that the milestones planned by Inventiva or its partners will be achieved on schedule, or even at all. Future results may differ materially from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts, and estimates due to a number of factors, including the fact that interim data or data from any interim analysis of ongoing clinical trials do not predict the future results of clinical trials, the fact that the DMC's recommendation does not prejudge any eventual marketing authorization, that Inventiva cannot provide assurance on the impacts of the Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) on recruitment or the final impact on the results or timing of the NATiV3 trial or related regulatory issues, Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical revenue, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since its inception, Inventiva has never generated revenue from product sales, Inventiva will need additional capital to fund its operations, without which Inventiva may be required to significantly reduce its activities, delay or discontinue one or more of its research or development programs, expand its activities or capitalize on its business opportunities, and may not be able to continue as a going concern. Inventiva's ability to obtain financing and complete potential transactions on a timely basis, as well as whether, when, and to what extent dilutive instruments may be exercised and by which holders, Inventiva's future success depends on the successful clinical development, regulatory approvals, and subsequent commercialization of lanifibranor, preclinical studies or previous clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results, and the results of Inventiva's and its partners' clinical trials may not support Inventiva's and its partners' claims regarding product candidates, Inventiva's expectations regarding its clinical trials may prove to be incorrect, and regulatory authorities may require additional stops and/or modifications to Inventiva's clinical trials. Inventiva's expectations regarding the clinical development plan for lanifibranor for the treatment of MASH may not be realized and may not support the approval of a New Drug Application, Inventiva's ability to implement its commercialization, marketing, and manufacturing capabilities and strategy, Inventiva's ability to successfully cooperate with its existing partners or enter into new partnerships, and to fulfil its obligations under any agreements entered into in connection with such partnerships, the benefits of its current and future partnerships on the clinical development, regulatory approvals, and, if applicable, commercialization of its product candidates, as well as the achievement of milestones and timelines anticipated in connection with such partnerships, Inventiva and its partners may encounter substantial delays beyond expectations in their clinical trials or fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of the applicable regulatory authorities, the ability of Inventiva and its partners to recruit and retain patients in clinical studies, the recruitment and retention of patients in clinical trials is a costly and time-consuming process that could be made more difficult or impossible by multiple factors beyond the control of Inventiva and its partners, Inventiva's product candidates may cause adverse reactions or have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, or limit their commercial potential, Inventiva faces significant competition, and Inventiva's activities, preclinical studies, and clinical development programs, as well as timelines, Inventiva's financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by changes in laws and regulations, adverse conditions in its industry, geopolitical events, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the resulting sanctions, the conflict in the Middle East and the related risk of a wider conflict and ongoing conflicts, epidemics, and macroeconomic conditions, including changes in international trade policies, global inflation, fluctuations in financial and credit markets, customs duties and other trade barriers, political unrest and natural disasters, uncertain financial markets, and disruptions in banking systems. In light of these risks and uncertainties, no representation is made as to the accuracy or completeness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts, and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts, and estimates are only valid as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Veuillez vous référer au Document d'Enregistrement Universel pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2025 déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers le 8 avril 2026, au Rapport Annuel sur le Formulaire 20-F pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2025 déposé auprès de la Securities and Exchange Commission (la « SEC ») le 8 avril 2026 pour d'autres risques et incertitudes affectant Inventiva, y compris ceux susceptibles de mettre en cause la continuité d'exploitation, et ceux décrits sous la rubrique « Facteurs de risques », et dans les futurs dépôts auprès de la SEC. D'autres risques et incertitudes dont Inventiva n'est pas actuellement consciente peuvent également affecter ses déclarations prospectives et peuvent faire en sorte que les résultats réels et le calendrier des événements diffèrent matériellement de ceux anticipés. Toutes les informations contenues dans ce communiqué de presse sont à jour à la date du communiqué. Sauf obligation légale, Inventiva n'a ni l'intention ni l'obligation de mettre à jour ou de réviser les déclarations prospectives mentionnées ci-dessus. Par conséquent, Inventiva n'accepte aucune responsabilité pour les conséquences découlant de l'utilisation de l'une des déclarations susmentionnées.

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