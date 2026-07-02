Outset Medical Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM), a medical technology company pioneering a first of-its-kind technology to improve clinical outcomes in dialysis with less cost and complexity (the “Company”), today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors approved equity awards under the Company’s Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to employment with the Company, for one recently hired executive employee and two recently hired non-executive employees, each of whom was not previously an employee or director of the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of any equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.

The equity awards to the three employees were granted in the form of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and performance-based restricted stock units (“PSUs”), with (i) 4,000 RSUs granted to one non-executive employee, (ii) 10,000 PSUs granted to a second non-executive employee and (iii) 24,000 PSUs granted to Derick Elliott, the Company’s Executive Vice President of Commercial. The RSUs will vest over a period of three years, with 33.33% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date and the remaining 66.67% vesting in quarterly installments thereafter. The PSUs are subject to the performance goals established for the Company’s 2026 PSU program and generally the same terms and conditions applicable to PSU awards granted to other eligible employees of the Company in 2026. Seventy percent (70%) of the PSUs are earned based on achievement against a cumulative three-year performance goal measured at the end of 2028, with any earned units vesting following certification of achievement after the end of 2028. The remaining thirty percent (30%) of the PSUs are earned based on achievement against a separate performance goal measured over a three-year performance period, with any earned units vesting following certification of achievement after the end of the performance period. In each case, vesting remains subject to the employee’s continued service through the applicable vesting dates and subject further to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the applicable award agreement.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company transforming the dialysis experience across the continuum of care with a first-of-its-kind technology. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from hospital to home, is trusted by more than 1,000 U.S. healthcare facilities and has enabled millions of treatments delivered by thousands of nurses. Designed to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, Tablo combines water purification and on-demand dialysate production into a single, integrated system that connects seamlessly with Electronic Medical Record systems and a proprietary data analytics platform. This enterprise solution empowers providers to develop an in-house dialysis program where they are in control – enabling better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. Outset is redefining what’s possible in kidney care through innovation, scale, and a relentless commitment to improving the lives of patients and the professionals who care for them. For more information, visit www.outsetmedical.com.

Investor Contact

investors@outsetmedical.com