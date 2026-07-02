Patria Investments successfully raises over USD 670m for its Secondary Opportunities Fund V

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments, a global alternative asset manager and industry leader in Latin America and Europe, has successfully closed Patria Secondary Opportunities Fund V (“SOF V”), securing over USD 670m in total commitments.

SOF V closed more than a third above its initial target size of USD 500m and is a significant increase on the size of its predecessor fund Patria Secondary Opportunities Fund IV. SOF V attracted commitments from a diverse global investor base spanning institutional investors, family offices and private wealth channels. Re-ups and existing Patria clients accounted for approximately 55% of SOF V commitments, with the remaining 45% of commitments coming from new investors.

The Fund attracted capital from five regions with North America representing over 50% of total commitments, followed by Europe at approximately 40%, with additional commitments from investors in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Growing secondaries platform

The secondaries market continues to benefit from attractive long-term fundamentals, supported by the continued growth of private markets and increasing demand from GPs and LPs for liquidity and portfolio management solutions.

SOF V is designed to capitalize on these dynamics by leveraging Patria’s established presence, tenured team and deep relationships in the European and North American mid-markets. The Fund’s strategy focuses predominantly on private equity secondary opportunities that are below the radar or hard to access, but where Patria can use its manager relationships and portfolio insights to acquire high quality assets in less competitive circumstances, both via LP-led and GP-led transactions

Patrick Knechtli, Partner and Head of Secondaries, Patria Global Private Markets Solutions, said: “The successful close of SOF V above its target is an important milestone for Patria’s secondaries strategy given the transition of our team into Patria just over two years ago. We are delighted with the support we have received from our existing investors throughout the fundraising process, and are really pleased to have attracted a number of significant new clients. Our selective approach focusing on smaller-sized secondary deals, with a strong weighting to European and lower-middle market private equity assets, has resonated well with investors in the current environment. SOF V has already completed a number of attractive off-market deals and we continue to see interesting deal flow that we are well placed to address out of our new fund.”

Media contact:

Patria@teneo.com

About Patria Investments

Patria is a global alternative asset management firm focused on the mid-market segment, specializing in resilient sectors across select regions. We are a leading asset manager in Latin America and have a strong presence in Europe through our extensive network of General Partners relationships. Our on-the-ground presence combines investment leaders, sector experts, company managers, and strategic relationships, allowing us to identify compelling investment opportunities accessible only to those with local proficiency. With over 37 years of experience and more than $59 billion in assets under management, we believe we consistently deliver attractive returns through long-term investments, while promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the regions where we operate. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "can," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.