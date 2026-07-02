Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its second quarter 2026 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, July 21 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, July 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 22, 2026.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

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