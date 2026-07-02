Business First Bancshares, Inc. Schedules Q2 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 23

BATON ROUGE, La., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), the parent company of b1BANK, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after market close on Thurs., July 23, 2026. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results the same day (Thurs. July 23, 2026) at 4:00 p.m. CDT.

Participants may join the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (toll-free, North America only) and entering Conference ID 4840024, or by requesting the Business First Bancshares conference call.

A live webcast of the call will be available at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ow56nmrd

A corresponding slide presentation will be accessible on the b1BANK website at: www.b1BANK.com/shareholder-info

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.



As of March 31, 2026, Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, had $8.9 billion in assets, $5.7 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (not including $1.0 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates banking centers and loan production offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gregory Robertson Matt Sealy 337.721.2701 225.388.6116 Gregory.Robertson@b1BANK.com Matt.Sealy@b1BANK.com

Media Contact: Misty Albrecht

b1BANK

225.286.7879

media@b1BANK.com