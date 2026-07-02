Latin Metals Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on July 2, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.

Votes representing 58,964,956 shares were cast, representing 42.51% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the voting results is outlined below:

Motion Votes for the

Motion Percentage of

Votes in Favour Number of Directors 58,964,556 100.0% David Cass 58,947,269 99.97% Keith Henderson 58,942,269 99.97% Robert Kopple 58,947,269 99.97% Felicia de la Paz 58,942,269 99.96% Appointment of Auditor 58,964,956 100.0% Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan 58,946,769 99.97%



About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. The company secures option agreements with partners to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

Upcoming Events

Latin Metals is pleased to announce its participation in several Q3 2026 industry conferences, providing a platform to connect with investors, industry leaders, and potential partners:

Rule Symposium 2026 – Boca Raton, Florida, USA, July 6-10, 2026

– Boca Raton, Florida, USA, July 6-10, 2026 New Orleans Investment Conference– New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, October 28-31, 2026





These events offer valuable opportunities to share Latin Metals’ exploration progress in Argentina and Peru, highlight the advantages of its low-dilution prospect generator model, and explore strategic investment and partnership opportunities across its gold, copper, and silver-focused portfolio.

Stay Connected

Follow Latin Metals on YouTube , X , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram to stay informed on our latest developments, exploration updates, and corporate news.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 1920, 1188 West Georgia Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 4A2

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Elyssia Patterson, VP Investor Relations

Email: elyssia@latin-metals.com

Phone: 1-778-683-4324

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.