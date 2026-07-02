Information mensuelle relative au nombre total des droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

PARIS, 02 juill. 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Place de cotation : Euronext Growth
ISIN code: FR0010425595
|Date
|Nombre total d’actions
composant le capital social
|Nombre total de droits
de vote
|30/06/2026
|100 698 158
|105 551 650
Pour de plus amples informations sur Cellectis, veuillez contacter :
Contacts média :
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93
Contact pour les relations avec les investisseurs :
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com
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