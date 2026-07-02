Mobia Medical Announces Vivistim® Procedure Remains Assigned to New Technology APC 1580 under CMS Proposed 2027 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System Rule

AUSTIN, Texas, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobia Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBI), a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has proposed to maintain CPT® Code 64568, the procedure code used for the Vivistim® procedure, under the New Technology Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) 1580 for calendar year (CY) 2027, with an associated hospital outpatient payment rate of approximately $45,000, unchanged from the CY 2026 rate. CMS is expected to publish the final Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) rule in November of this year, with any changes taking effect January 1, 2027.

“We are pleased that CMS has proposed to maintain CPT Code 64568, and therefore the Vivistim procedure, under New Technology APC 1580 in 2027,” said Richard Foust, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mobia. “Continuity in reimbursement rates preserves stability for hospitals in order to confidently expand their Vivistim Programs and broaden access to our technology at their institutions for Medicare beneficiaries. We believe this proposed outcome will support ongoing commercial momentum and expanded market adoption of Vivistim in 2027 and beyond.”

About Mobia Medical, Inc.

Mobia Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments. The Company’s Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System is the first and only clinically validated, FDA-approved implantable solution designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors with moderate to severe upper extremity impairments. Therapy with the Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with functional movement to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. Mobia Medical is mobilizing patients, providers, and care partners to establish a better way forward in stroke care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding CMS’s proposal to maintain the Vivistim procedure’s assignment to New Technology APC 1580 for CY 2027, the timing and content of the final CY 2027 OPPS rule, and Mobia Medical’s plans to broaden its commercial reach and accelerate patient access to the Vivistim System. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Mobia Medical cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Information in this press release may also include statements relating to past performance, which should not be regarded as a reliable indicator of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions together with projections of the future which are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in Mobia Medical’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Mobia Medical undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. Mobia Medical may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Louisa Smith

Gilmartin Group, LLC

investors@mobia.com