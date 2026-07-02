PineX Capital Expands Into the UK as German Prop Firm Targets One of the World's Largest Trading Markets

Dubai, UAE, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The established proprietary trading firm is bringing its funded trading programmes to UK traders, combining transparent evaluation models with up to $2 million in simulated funding.

PineX Capital, one of the fastest-growing proprietary trading firms for German traders, has officially expanded its offering to the UK as it continues its international growth strategy.

Having built a strong reputation across the German-speaking trading community, PineX Capital is now making its funded trading programmes available to UK traders, giving them access to evaluation accounts, instant funding options and scaling opportunities of up to $2 million in simulated capital.

The move comes as demand for proprietary trading continues to grow globally, with more traders choosing funded account programmes as an alternative to risking significant personal capital. The sector has expanded rapidly in recent years as traders seek access to larger account sizes, competitive profit splits and performance-based scaling opportunities.

Unlike traditional retail trading accounts, proprietary trading firms allow traders to demonstrate their ability through structured evaluation programmes before gaining access to larger pools of capital. Successful traders can then earn a share of the profits they generate while trading within clearly defined risk parameters.

PineX Capital has differentiated itself through a trader-first approach, offering features including:

Funding opportunities of up to $2 million

Profit splits of up to 100%

Multiple evaluation models, including instant funding and two-step challenges

Transparent trading rules with no hidden fees

Scaling plans designed to reward consistent performance

Withdrawals available every 14 days

The UK has long been recognised as one of the world's most active retail trading markets, making it a natural next step in PineX Capital's international expansion.

Arlind I., CEO of PineX Capital said: "Germany has been an important market for us, but we've seen growing demand from traders across the UK who want access to transparent funded trading opportunities. Our goal has always been to build a prop firm that rewards consistency, removes unnecessary complexity and gives talented traders the opportunity to scale."

The company says its focus remains on creating fair evaluation conditions while continuing to invest in technology, trader support and platform improvements.

The expansion also reflects the wider maturity of the proprietary trading industry, with traders placing increasing importance on transparency, payout reliability and clearly defined trading rules when choosing a prop firm. Industry analysts suggest these factors are now among the biggest drivers when comparing funded trading providers.

As PineX Capital establishes its presence in the UK, the company plans to continue developing its offering with additional account models, educational resources and trader-focused features over the coming months.

About PineX Capital

PineX Capital is a proprietary trading firm providing traders with access to simulated funded trading accounts through transparent evaluation programmes and direct funding models. Built around fairness, flexibility and trader development, PineX Capital offers competitive profit splits, straightforward trading rules and dedicated support to help traders progress with confidence. Originally established in Germany, the company is expanding internationally to serve a growing community of traders across Europe and beyond.

For more information about PineX Capital and its funded trading programmes, users can visit the company's website.





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