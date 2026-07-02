Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR); Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG); Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN); and ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR).

WHAT IS THE INVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Frist Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares prior to February 26, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/fslr-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Frist Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated First Solar’s capacity to manage the impact of U.S. tariff policy on the Company’s business; (2) Defendants understated the extent to which its responses to U.S. tariff policy, including the intentional underutilization of production facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, and attempted relocation of production to the U.S., were likely to negatively impact First Solar’s projected performance in the 2026 fiscal year; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Frist Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares prior to February 26, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/fslr-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#FirstSolar $FSLR #FSLR

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Hub Group, Inc. breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth; and (2) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUBG #HubGroup #HUBG

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT? Grabar Law Office is investigating allegations concerning Navan's disclosures, internal reporting systems, oversight practices, and public statements made in connection with the Company's October 30, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

If you are a current Navan Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) shareholder who has continuously held Navan shares since on or shortly after the Company’s October 30, 2025 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/navan-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to discuss your rights and potential claims. You can pursue claims on behalf of Navan against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct and seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, transparency, disclosure practices, and shareholder value, including a court approved service award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a federal securities fraud class action complaint, Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) represented in its IPO materials that it had experienced significant growth in revenue, gross booking volume ("GBV"), and platform adoption. The Company's offering documents highlighted strong historical growth metrics and discussed plans to continue expanding customer relationships and platform usage. Navan's October 30, 2025, IPO offering documents allegedly omitted material information concerning the Company's business and financial condition, including that at the time of the IPO, Navan possessed information indicating that revenue growth was decelerating and that the Company would substantially increase sales and marketing spending in order to sustain reported growth metrics. The complaint further alleges that these trends were not adequately disclosed to investors in the Company's registration statement and prospectus.

The investigation is focused on whether Navan's directors and senior officers: (1) Failed to maintain adequate oversight concerning the Company's growth trends and operating performance; (2) Failed to ensure that material information concerning revenue trends and operating expenses was timely escalated and disclosed; (3) Failed to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures; (4) Caused or permitted the dissemination of allegedly misleading registration statement and prospectus disclosures; (5) Failed to provide shareholders with complete information regarding the Company's sales and marketing expenditures and their impact on future performance; and (6) Exposed the Company to significant legal, financial, and reputational harm.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you are a current Navan Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) shareholder who has continuously held Navan shares since on or shortly after the Company’s October 30, 2025 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/navan-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can pursue claims on behalf of Navan against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct, seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, transparency, disclosure practices, and shareholder value, and a court approved service award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Navan #NAVN $NAVN

ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM).

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT? Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of ZoomInfo breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM), shares prior to November 3, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/zoominfo2-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements when they repeatedly assured investors that: ZoomInfo's business was experiencing improving growth; customer retention was strengthening; enterprise ("upmarket") demand was accelerating; AI products such as Copilot, GTM Workspace, GTM Studio, and Operations were driving meaningful adoption and future growth; the Company was well-positioned to benefit from the transition to AI-powered go-to-market software; and the Company's financial guidance accurately reflected its business prospects.

It is alleged that these statements were materially misleading because defendants allegedly concealed deterioration in the core business by allegedly failing to disclose that: ZoomInfo's legacy seat-based subscription business was slowing; customer retention—particularly among down-market customers—was weakening; customers were increasingly moving toward consumption-based pricing models rather than traditional seat licenses; customers were increasingly developing their own internal AI-driven go-to-market capabilities; and these trends were materially impairing the Company's future growth prospects despite management's optimistic public statements.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM), shares prior to November 3, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/zoominfo2-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#ZoomInfo #GTM $GTM

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com