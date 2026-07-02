Aeroméxico June 2026 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AERO & BMV: AERO, “Aeroméxico”) reports its June 2026 operational results:

Grupo Aeroméxico transported 1 million and 851 thousand passengers in June 2026, a 9.0% year-over-year decrease. International passengers decreased by 1.4%, while domestic passengers decreased by 13.0%.

Aeroméxico's total capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 0.9% year-over-year. International ASMs increased by 4.9%, while domestic capacity decreased by 8.7% year-over-year.



Demand, measured in passenger miles (RPMs), decreased by 2.8% year-over-year. International demand increased by 0.9%, while domestic demand decreased by 11.8%, both figures compared to June 2025.



Aeroméxico’s June 2026 load factor was 82.7%, a 3.0 p.p. decrease as compared to June 2025. International load factor decreased by 3.1 p.p., and domestic load factor decreased by 2.9 p.p.

Andrés Conesa, Chief Executive Officer stated: “Traffic results for June reflect the disciplined execution of our commercial and network strategy. As anticipated, domestic demand moderated this month due to the World Cup-related shifts and we proactively adjusted domestic capacity to align with expected market conditions. International demand, on the other hand, maintained the strength it has shown all year long. These traffic results are consistent with the assumptions underpinning our second-quarter guidance.

Looking beyond the World Cup period, booking trends remain strong and continue to support our expectation of healthy demand for the rest of the year. We will continue to actively manage our network and capacity to capture demand opportunities while maximizing profitability.”

June Cumulative to June 2026 2025 Var. 2026 2025 Var. Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands) Domestic 1,161 1,333 -13.0% 7,727 8,027 -3.7% International 690 700 -1.4% 4,078 4,030 1.2% Total 1,851 2,033 -9.0% 11,805 12,057 -2.1% ASMs (itinerary + charter, millions) Domestic 815 892 -8.7% 5,239 5,402 -3.0% International 2,212 2,109 4.9% 12,613 12,375 1.9% Total 3,027 3,001 0.9% 17,852 17,777 0.4% RPMs (itinerary + charter, millions) Domestic 659 747 -11.8% 4,362 4,523 -3.6% International 1,839 1,823 0.9% 10,744 10,412 3.2% Total 2,497 2,570 -2.8% 15,106 14,935 1.1% Load Factor (itinerary, %) p.p. p.p. Domestic 80.9% 83.8% -2.9 83.3% 83.7% -0.5 International 83.4% 86.4% -3.1 85.2% 84.1% 1.1 Total 82.7% 85.7% -3.0 84.7% 84.0% 0.6

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Aeromexico’s future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

“RPMs” Revenue Passenger Miles represent one revenue-passenger transported one mile. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPMs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.



Revenue Passenger Miles represent one revenue-passenger transported one mile. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPMs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown. “ASMs” Available Seat Miles represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline’s capacity. It equals one seat offered for one mile, whether the seat is used.



Available Seat Miles represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline’s capacity. It equals one seat offered for one mile, whether the seat is used. “Load Factor” equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline’s capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.



equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline’s capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only. “Passengers” refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,”, “intend,” “target,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “guideline,” “should” and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and in the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico’s global airline, operates primarily out of Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network extends across Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Aeroméxico’s current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding member of SkyTeam, an alliance celebrating 25 years and offering connectivity across more than 145 countries through its 18 partner airlines.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.com

Contact information: aminvestorrelations@aeromexico.com

