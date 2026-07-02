Herb Meiner's Rock It Like Herb Unveils a New Episode on Leadership, Innovation, and Transparency

Bali, Indonesia, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herb Meiner has released the latest episode of his YouTube series, Rock It Like Herb. The new episode explores why transparency, accountability, and trust are becoming increasingly important in the future of digital innovation while continuing the series' broader conversations on leadership, entrepreneurship, wellness, and purposeful growth.

Since launching in October 2025, Rock It Like Herb has become a platform where entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders share insights that extend beyond business success. Created by Herb Meiner, Founder and CEO of BVR Group Asia, the YouTube series explores the connection between Body, Mind, and Soul through authentic conversations on leadership, wellness, spirituality, technology, and personal development, drawing from Meiner's more than four decades of entrepreneurial experience.



Through each episode, Meiner combines his own entrepreneurial journey with conversations featuring business leaders, investors, legal experts, and innovators, offering audiences practical perspectives on leadership, resilience, and long-term growth.

"The most valuable thing we can give is not just business success, but the experiences and lessons behind it," Meiner explains. "Whether it impacts one person or millions is less important than knowing someone found encouragement through the story."

Unlike many business-focused podcasts, Rock It Like Herb centers on three interconnected pillars: Body, Mind, and Soul, which Meiner views as the foundation for sustainable personal growth. The channel features solo episodes alongside conversations with entrepreneurs, legal experts, investors, and technology leaders, exploring topics that range from discipline and wellness to RWA innovation and purpose-driven leadership.

Its audience includes young professionals seeking personal development alongside entrepreneurs and investors interested in leadership, long-term growth, and intentional living. Rather than offering surface-level motivation, the series emphasizes authentic conversations and practical insights.





Recent Episodes



Episode 5: Jasper Fu - Why Transparency Matters

The upcoming Episode 5 features Jasper Fu, a humanist, entrepreneur, advisor, and investor working across data infrastructure and financial technology. His mission is to create a healthier, happier, and more transparent future through an accessible global financial and identity infrastructure.

Jasper is the founder and CEO of Coinsub. This white-label platform enables payment service providers and fintech companies to deploy stablecoins and on-chain capabilities under their own brands. His background spans actuarial science, consulting, trading, engineering, and yoga, with previous roles at PwC and Aon Hewitt.

In this conversation, Herb and Jasper examine how web3 technology is reshaping transparency, accountability, and trust in the digital age. They explain how blockchain functions as an open and traceable system in which transactions and records can be publicly verified, reducing many of the hidden inefficiencies associated with traditional centralized systems.

Stay tuned for upcoming episodes of Rock It Like Herb, where Herb Meiner continues to feature thought-provoking conversations with leaders, innovators, and changemakers across business, wellness, and technology. Watch and subscribe to the Rock It Like Herb YouTube channel to catch the latest episodes and future guest interviews.

Episode 4: Jimmy Ku and Tristan Clinton - ALL IN FOR BVR ONE

Episode 4 brings together Jimmy Ku and Tristan Clinton to discuss the vision behind BVR ONE and the reasons they committed to the project.

Jimmy Ku is a growth and fundraising expert who has helped startups unlock scale through strategic growth initiatives and more than $540 million in additional funding. He has advised or invested in over 50 startups, including Reddit, Bit2Me, Polygraf AI, and others, with expertise spanning fintech, Web3, healthcare, and artificial intelligence. He is also passionate about fintech for social good and coordinates an annual gathering with Richard Branson and the Virgin Unite team on Necker Island to explore solutions for meaningful global impact.

Tristan Clinton began his career in M&A investment banking at Lincoln International before moving into private equity at Alpine Investors, where he developed expertise in business growth, acquisitions, and value creation. He later founded the agentic e-commerce company Muse and successfully exited the business in its early stages. For the past three years, he has worked alongside Jimmy Ku, advising startups on fundraising strategy, growth acceleration, and expansion while actively investing in emerging companies.

Together, Jimmy and Tristan discuss what differentiates BVR ONE from the typical RWA, focusing instead on building an ecosystem with long-term purpose and practical utility. They also share their personal journeys and explain what convinced them to support the project.

During the conversation, Tristan also discusses the Meiner Fitness Program, an initiative designed to promote healthier lifestyles, stronger mindsets, and higher productivity, reflecting the philosophy that lasting success begins with personal well-being.

Reflecting on his experience, Jimmy Ku said: "For us, when we landed, it was the experience of the entire ecosystem from beginning to end. All integrated from the second we got picked up, to the second we walked in here, everyone knew who we were... It was just a very coherent experience."

Similarly, Tristan Clinton shared: "I ended up having the biggest smile on my face... The villa we're staying at is so gorgeous, and the staff is so nice. It was just like, 'Herb is legit,' 'BVR is legit.'"

Episode 3: Sahil Verma - The Future of Decentralization

Episode 3 features Sahil Verma, Legal Counsel at BVR ONE and a lawyer specializing in international law, business law, and Web3 technology.

The discussion explores the growing shift from centralized systems toward decentralization and why this transformation could shape the future of finance, technology, and society. For decades, people have relied on banks, governments, and corporations to manage money, data, and identity. As transparency gaps, inefficiencies, and financial exclusion continue to emerge, the episode examines whether traditional systems are equipped for the next generation.

Drawing from his experience as legal counsel for BVR ONE, Verma shares insights into the legal and operational realities of building sustainable RWA ecosystems. Together, he and Meiner discuss the importance of regulatory frameworks, compliance, trust, and long-term governance in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape.

More than a conversation about the project, the episode explores how decentralization could reshape ownership, accessibility, and global participation while emphasizing the responsibility required to build secure, transparent, and lasting systems.



Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Rock It Like Herb plans to expand its conversations by featuring voices from entrepreneurship, wellness, technology, spirituality, and modern culture. The long-term vision is to create a platform where meaningful discussions encourage audiences to strengthen their bodies through discipline, sharpen their minds through knowledge, and nurture their souls through purpose.

As Meiner summarizes the philosophy behind the channel: "Let's Rock Your Body, Rock Your Mind, Rock Your Soul—only on Rock It Like Herb."

About Herb Meiner



Herb Meiner leads the vision and execution behind BVR Group Asia, an integrated lifestyle and investment ecosystem redefining how people live, invest, and scale across real estate, hospitality, wellness, digital ventures, and finance.

From luxury villas and resorts in Bali to advanced PRP clinics, premium coffee brands, architecture studios, and legal services, Herb has built a connected ecosystem where lifestyle meets opportunity, and innovation drives growth.

In parallel, Herb founded the Meiner Family Office - a strategic platform for wealth management, capital deployment, and global investment. It serves as both the financial backbone of his ventures and a gateway for high-level partnerships, scalable opportunities, and long-term wealth creation.

Herb is now advancing the next frontier through BVR ONE - a Web3 ecosystem designed to tokenize loyalty, tokenize real-world assets, enable global franchise expansion, support retirement solutions, and empower communities worldwide through a De-Fi Products. It’s a utility-driven digital infrastructure built to power the future of the lifestyle economy.

Herb is now leading the next chapter of innovation through BVR ONE—a Web3 ecosystem that bridges the physical and digital worlds. By tokenizing loyalty and real-world assets, enabling global franchise expansion, supporting long-term wealth creation, and powering decentralized financial products, BVR ONE is building the infrastructure for a more connected, community-driven lifestyle economy.

Media Contact



Herb Meiner

Founder and CEO of BVR Group Asia

Email: broadcaster@bvrgroupasia.com

Phone Number: +6287747684512

Website: https://www.bvrgroupasia.com/

