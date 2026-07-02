Jelly Force Male Enhancement Gummies Release Latest Formula for Men: JellyForce Unique Ingredient Profile Report

Pinellas Park, FL, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. JellyForce is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

JellyForce is a gummy dietary supplement formulated for men, taken as one gummy daily from a 30-count bottle. The formula centers on an 82 mg proprietary blend combining Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Korean Red Ginseng, Ashwagandha, L-Arginine, Tribulus Terrestris, and Horny Goat Weed Extract, equivalent to approximately 567 mg of dry powder extracts. JellyForce is produced in the United States in a facility that follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), using ingredients sourced both domestically and internationally.

Gummy-format dietary supplements have become a common way for men to add botanical and amino-acid ingredients to a daily routine without capsules or powders. The category spans adaptogenic herbs such as ashwagandha and maca, circulation-related amino acids such as L-Arginine, and traditional botanicals including muira puama, catuaba, and tribulus terrestris. Ingredients in this category are typically standardized as extracts and combined into a proprietary blend, meaning the total blend weight is disclosed on the supplement facts panel while individual ingredient amounts within the blend are not itemized separately, a common labeling practice across the category.

JellyForce Ingredient Sourcing

Muira Puama Extract is a South American botanical traditionally used in energy- and stamina-focused herbal formulations. Maca Extract is a Peruvian root extract commonly included in men's wellness formulas for its traditional association with vitality and endurance. Catuaba Extract is a Brazilian botanical traditionally used in energy-focused herbal blends. Korean Red Ginseng is a botanical widely used in traditional Asian herbal practices and often included in vitality-focused supplement formulations. Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb studied for its relationship to the body's stress response and physical energy. L-Arginine is an amino acid the body uses in nitric oxide production, a process linked to blood flow regulation. Tribulus Terrestris is a botanical traditionally used in vitality-focused herbal formulations. Horny Goat Weed Extract is a botanical containing icariin, a compound studied for its role in blood flow-related research.

JellyForce Supplement Facts Panel

The JellyForce supplement facts panel lists a serving size of one gummy, with 30 servings per container. Per serving: 10 calories, 3 g total carbohydrate (1% Daily Value), 3 g total sugars including 3 g added sugar (6% Daily Value), 4 mg sodium (less than 1% Daily Value), and an 82 mg proprietary blend of Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Korean Red Ginseng, Ashwagandha, L-Arginine, Tribulus Terrestris, and Horny Goat Weed Extract. Because the blend is proprietary, the panel discloses the combined 82 mg total rather than a separate milligram amount for each of the eight ingredients. Other ingredients listed on the label are Corn Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Apple Pectin, Sorbitol Liquid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, and Sodium Citrate Dihydrate. JellyForce is produced in a facility that follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Ashwagandha Research Context

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, part of the National Institutes of Health, has noted that research shows some ashwagandha preparations may be effective for insomnia and stress, while evidence on its effects on anxiety remains unclear. NCCIH has also noted that some small human studies suggest ashwagandha supplementation may be associated with improvements in strength, VO2 max, and reproductive hormone markers in men, while noting that many available clinical trials have limitations in size and design. Research on muira puama, catuaba, maca, Korean red ginseng, tribulus terrestris, and horny goat weed extract is generally more limited in modern peer-reviewed literature than ashwagandha's, consisting largely of traditional-use documentation and smaller-scale studies.

Consumer Safety Considerations

The JellyForce label advises that individuals who are pregnant or nursing, taking medications, or managing a medical condition should consult a doctor before using the product, and should discontinue use and consult a doctor if any adverse reaction occurs. JellyForce's blend includes L-Arginine, an amino acid involved in nitric oxide production and blood flow regulation, and Horny Goat Weed Extract, a botanical containing icariin. Individuals taking blood pressure medication, nitrate medications, or prescription treatments for erectile dysfunction should discuss JellyForce with a healthcare provider before use, given the potential for interaction with medications that affect blood flow or blood pressure. JellyForce should be stored at room temperature between 59 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit, kept tightly closed, and kept out of reach of children. The product should not be used if the seal under the cap is broken or missing.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65)

California residents should review the JellyForce product label and the official JellyForce website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and distributor of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact JellyForce directly at contact@Jellyforce.online. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Contact Information

JellyForce customer support is available by email at contact@Jellyforce.online, with support hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. JellyForce is distributed by Info Wealth CO, Pinellas Park, FL 33781, phone 888-338-0317. Product returns are directed to: Attn: Returns, 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773. Current supplement facts, ingredient sourcing detail, and return and support terms are maintained on the official JellyForce website.

Summary

JellyForce is a gummy dietary supplement for men built around an 82 mg proprietary blend of eight botanical and amino acid ingredients: Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Korean Red Ginseng, Ashwagandha, L-Arginine, Tribulus Terrestris, and Horny Goat Weed Extract. Each 30-gummy bottle is a one-month supply at the labeled dose of one gummy daily. JellyForce is produced in a facility that follows Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in the United States.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new dietary supplement, particularly if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or managing a medical condition.

Individual results may vary. Statements regarding vitality, energy, and performance reflect the intended design and traditional use basis of the formula's ingredients and are not guarantees of individual outcomes.

Product and pricing information referenced in this release reflects information available on the official JellyForce website at the time of publication and is subject to change.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65): California residents should review the JellyForce product label and the JellyForce official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986. Any Proposition 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and distributor of the product. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

This content includes a link to the official JellyForce website. Compensation may be earned from qualifying purchases made through that link, at no additional cost to the consumer.