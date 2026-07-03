Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of Curt Millar to its Board of Trustees

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TORONTO, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (the “REIT”) (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today the appointment of Curt Millar to its board of trustees (the “Board”) effective today, succeeding Bradley Cutsey, who has resigned as trustee effective the same date, after serving on the Board since 2016. Concurrently, Mr. Millar has been appointed to the REIT’s Audit Committee.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Brad for his invaluable contributions and diligent service over the past 10 years. While we will miss Brad, we are also excited to welcome Curt, who has an exemplary track record as a strategic, growth-minded executive, with deep expertise in finance and real estate,” said Ben Rodney, Chair of the board of trustees.

Mr. Millar served from 2010 to 2025 as Chief Financial Officer at InterRent REIT, a major real estate investment trust with more than 12,000 apartment units, which was recently sold for $4 billion. Over the course of his 15-year tenure, he oversaw a large residential portfolio and contributed to the successful execution of major strategic initiatives. His tenure was marked by a decisive contribution to the company’s sustained growth and financial strength. Most recently, in January 2026, Mr. Millar joined Brigil, a real estate developer and builder based out of Gatineau, Québec, as their Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 88 properties (including one property held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 97,089,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 73,037,000 REIT Units and approximately 24,052,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or

Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.