Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Hermès Over Tariff-Driven Price Increases That Were Not Refunded to Consumers After the Supreme Court Struck Down the Tariffs

NEWTON, Pa., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating potential class action claims against Hermès. The investigation examines whether Hermès raised retail prices on its luxury goods − including handbags, leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear, watches, jewelry, and fragrances − in response to the Trump administration’s global tariffs, then failed to refund customers after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated those tariffs on February 20, 2026. Consumers who purchased Hermès products during the tariff period may be eligible for a refund.

Background: The Supreme Court Invalidated the Tariffs

On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States held that the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), 50 U.S.C. § 1701 et seq., were unlawful, and it invalidated the tariff orders issued under that statute.

Beginning in early 2025, the federal government imposed sweeping tariffs on imported goods under the purported authority of the IEEPA, sharply increasing the cost of importing consumer products into the United States. Many companies responded by raising the retail prices their customers paid, passing the tariff costs through to consumers.

The Alleged Windfall

After the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs, importers that had paid IEEPA duties became eligible to seek refunds of those duties from the federal government. Edelson Lechtzin LLP’s investigation examines whether Hermès raised prices to cover the tariffs, has not refunded or credited its customers for the tariff-related overcharges, and now stands to recover the same tariff payments from the government.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Hermès tariff investigation about? Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating whether Hermès raised retail prices on its luxury products to pass along tariff costs, and then failed to refund customers after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the tariffs unlawful on February 20, 2026.

Which products are covered? The investigation covers Hermès luxury goods sold in the United States during the tariff period, including handbags and leather goods, silk scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, footwear, home goods, and fragrances.

Why might consumers be owed a refund? The investigation examines whether Hermès kept the tariff-driven price increases paid by consumers while also positioning itself to recover the same tariffs from the federal government — a potential double recovery at consumers’ expense.

Who qualifies to participate? Consumers in the United States who purchased Hermès products at prices increased because of the tariffs during the period the tariffs were in effect.

What can affected consumers do? Consumers who purchased Hermès products during the tariff period, or who have relevant information, can contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP to learn more about their rights.

Contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP

If you purchased Hermès products during the tariff period and want to learn more about your rights, or if you have information relevant to this investigation, please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP:

Contact attorney Eric Lechtzin, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940, Telephone: 844-696-7492 ext. 1; Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com; Website: www.edelson-law.com.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a highly rated national class action law firm that represents consumers, investors, and employees in complex litigation, including consumer protection, data breach, antitrust, securities, and employee benefits matters. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work prosecuting class and mass actions on behalf of individuals harmed by corporate misconduct.

This press release is attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. This notice describes an ongoing investigation only; no class action lawsuit has been filed against Hermès with respect to the matters described here, and no court has determined that Hermès has engaged in wrongdoing. Contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship, and no recovery is guaranteed. The brand names referenced are the property of their respective owners.