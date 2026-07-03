KTC Introduces H27E6, a 27-Inch WQHD 300Hz Monitor Built for Esports, Streaming, Creation, and Productivity

Houston, Texas, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

KTC, a professional display brand serving global gaming, creative, and productivity users, has introduced the KTC H27E6 , a 27-inch WQHD Fast IPS monitor designed to meet the rising demand for high-refresh, multi-functional displays. Featuring a native 300Hz refresh rate, overclocking support up to 320Hz, professional-grade color accuracy, HDR400 certification, full ergonomic adjustment, and optional 90-degree vertical rotation, the H27E6 positions itself as an all-round monitor for esports gamers, Twitch streamers, content creators, developers, and office professionals.





1. Market Trends & Core Target Users

The global monitor market is evolving toward high-performance and multi-functional integration. High refresh rate has become the standard configuration for competitive gaming. Meanwhile, the booming TikTok short-video ecosystem and the widespread adoption of dual-screen workflows across Europe and North America have driven user demand beyond single-purpose displays. Modern users increasingly prefer all-round monitors that deliver top-tier horizontal-screen core performance with auxiliary vertical-screen productivity. The KTC H27E6 precisely responds to this market trend, catering to three core user groups:

Competitive Esports Gamers: Featuring a native 300Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 320Hz) and 1ms GTG rapid response time, the KTC H27E6 effectively eliminates motion blur and ghosting in fast-paced FPS, battle royale, and MOBA games. Supported by adaptive anti-tearing technology and HDR contrast optimization, it delivers ultra-smooth frame transitions and zero-lag operation, bringing professional-level competitive gaming experience for both daily entertainment and high-intensity matches.

Twitch Streamers: The high-refresh horizontal screen ensures stable and silky-smooth gameplay streaming, while exceptional color accuracy meets professional standards for video editing and color grading. The optional vertical mode acts as an efficient auxiliary window, enabling full-screen real-time chat monitoring without blocking the main gaming view. It allows streamers to handle live broadcasting, streaming, and post-production with one single device.

Full-Stack Developers & Office Workers: As a high-performance primary horizontal display, it fully supports daily browsing and multi-task office work. The switchable vertical mode greatly expands vertical viewing space, reducing frequent scrolling during long-form coding, log reviewing, and document reading, and significantly boosting overall work efficiency.







2. Integrated Hardware, Aesthetics, Ergonomics & Connectivity

Flagship Visual Performance & Modern Aesthetic Design: Built with a 27-inch 16:9 WQHD Fast IPS panel, the monitor delivers sharp 2K resolution and intricate visual details. It covers 144% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3 wide color gamut with professional color accuracy of Delta E ＜ 2, paired with 450 nits typical brightness and HDR400 certification. It presents layered, vivid visuals for gaming and accurate, authentic colors for content creation. With a 1000:1 static contrast ratio and 178° ultra-wide viewing angle, the screen maintains consistent color performance without fading or distortion from all perspectives. Adopting a minimalist white chassis with an ergonomic curved back shell and iconic ice-blue ambient logo light, it delivers a futuristic and clean look that complements all desktop setups and gaming aesthetics.

Full-Range Ergonomics & Hardware-Level Eye Protection: The original stand supports complete 90° vertical rotation, height adjustment, tilt, and horizontal swivel. It locks stably in both landscape and portrait modes, adapting to long-hour gaming, coding, and office scenarios with flexible posture adjustment. Equipped with hardware-level low blue light filtering and flicker-free DC dimming, it eliminates harmful blue light at the hardware level without causing color desaturation, delivering long-lasting eye comfort during extended usage.

Full-Spec High-Bandwidth Interface Configuration: Equipped with dual HDMI 2.1 and dual DP 1.4 high-speed ports, the monitor fully supports lossless WQHD 300Hz high-refresh signal output for desktops, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Additional USB 2.0 expansion port and 3.5mm audio jack enable convenient peripheral connection and audio output, realizing seamless scenario switching between gaming, console entertainment, and daily office work.





3. Core Competitive Advantages

Compared with mainstream market models including the Dell 27-inch vertical office monitor and LG 27GP850 gaming monitor, the KTC H27E6 achieves comprehensive upgrades in performance and configuration:

Superior Refresh Rate Performance: The native 300Hz refresh rate (320Hz OC) significantly outperforms Dell’s maximum 144Hz and LG’s 180Hz native refresh rate, delivering industry-leading smoothness for competitive gaming.

Professional-Grade Color Reproduction: With 144% sRGB ultra-wide gamut coverage and Delta E ＜ 2 precise color accuracy, it surpasses the color performance of the LG 27GP850 (135% sRGB), ensuring richer color layers and higher color fidelity.

More Reliable Eye-Care Solution: The hardware-based low blue light solution preserves original screen colors while protecting eyes, offering more practical and professional protection than competitors’ software-only blue light reduction.

All-Round Premium Configuration: The complete combination of full-bandwidth ports and full-range ergonomic adjustment realizes perfect balance between top-tier gaming performance and multi-scenario productivity.





Brand Introduction