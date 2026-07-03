Jura Announces English High Court Grants Freezing Injunction in Support of ICC Award Enforcement

CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura" or the "Company") announces that the Commercial Court of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales has granted a freezing injunction in favour of Jura's subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited ("FHL") and Spud Energy Pty Limited ("Spud"), against Petroleum Exploration (Private) Limited ("PEL") in connection with the enforcement of the ICC arbitral awards previously obtained against PEL.

The order restrains PEL from disposing of or diminishing the value of certain assets located in England and Wales up to approximately US$6.96 million, subject to the terms of the order. The injunction was granted on an interim basis pending a return hearing currently scheduled for 17 July 2026, at which PEL will have the opportunity to be heard. The injunction applies to specified contractual rights and related assets in England and Wales and includes ancillary disclosure obligations requiring PEL to provide information regarding qualifying assets located within the jurisdiction.

The English proceedings remain ongoing and that the Court has scheduled a further hearing for 17 July 2026 to consider the continuation of the injunction. As the matter is before the Court, Jura will not comment further on the merits of the proceedings at this time.

Jura will continue to provide updates to shareholders as material developments occur, and remains committed to enforcing its rights on behalf of all shareholders.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

Forward Looking Advisory

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. The words "will", "continue", "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information regarding the continuation of the enforcement proceedings in England, the scheduled return hearing on July 17, 2026 and the continuation, variation or discharge of the freezing injunction.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Jura is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Jura undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Jura's control. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: uncertainties relating to the outcome of the ongoing proceedings before the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, including the return hearing and any subsequent applications or appeals; the continuation, variation or discharge of the freezing injunction; the recognition and enforcement of the ICC arbitral awards and related costs; the availability and realization of assets against which enforcement may be pursued; the timing and amount of any recoveries; and other legal, regulatory, political, economic and commercial risks associated with enforcing legal rights in multiple jurisdictions, including Pakistan. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Jura's Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for further description of the risks and uncertainties associated with Jura's business.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Smith, Chairman, Jura Energy Corporation

T: +44 7834 834 976

E-Mail: info@juraenergy.com

Website: www.juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.