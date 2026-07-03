Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Passes $10.37 Million While the XRP Price Prediction Points to $8





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto project is advancing fast with more than $ 10,375,000 raised so far, with new wallets joining at double last month's rate as the fear of missing this opportunity builds with the Binance listing moving closer by the day.

Large XRP holders are part of the wallets buying into the Pepeto presale, and that leads to a question that deserves a direct answer: if the XRP price prediction keeps pointing higher, why are people sitting on millions in XRP placing real capital into a meme coin presale at the same time?

Crypto News: Pepeto Rounds Keep Filling as the XRP Price Prediction Resets After the CLARITY Act Misses Its July 4 Target

Pepeto presale rounds are closing faster than anything from the last two cycles, and the people buying know from experience that entries made during peak fear produce the biggest returns.



XRP dropped 20% through June after the CLARITY Act missed its signing target because the Senate left for holiday before voting, and per CoinDesk the earliest they can revisit it is late July. The price sits at $1.05 today per Yahoo Finance , and even though wallet activity surged 72% in two weeks per Coinbase and exchange reserves hit their lowest since 2019, all of that buying pressure still depends on one law clearing Congress before it means anything for the price.

Standard Chartered's xrp price prediction puts the coin at $8 if the act passes, but even that best case only turns $1,000 into about $7,600, a 7.6x that needs months of waiting and a Senate vote that may or may not come. Compare that to $1,000 placed into a presale with a working exchange already built, where 100x on listing day turns the same entry into $100,000, and that return could play out in weeks, not quarters.

What the Largest Wallets in Crypto Discovered Inside Pepeto

Nothing else in this entire presale cycle carries the setup Pepeto carries, because the team went past launching a token and built a complete exchange that reshapes how people trade across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, charging nothing on any swap, running an AI layer that audits every contract before it reaches a wallet, and routing every trade so it feeds buying pressure straight back to holders who entered before everyone else. That demand loop kicks in from the first day of live trading, and it is the exact engine that took BNB from its 2017 ICO all the way to the top five at over $90 billion.

DOGE turned ground-floor holders into millionaires on nothing but a meme, and even the top XRP price prediction at $8 still needs months of legal progress plus a full Senate vote before it lands, which is exactly why Pepeto wraps that same meme-fueled energy around an exchange that stacks buying pressure with every single trading day. One SHIB wallet turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion at the peak per Yahoo Finance on pure attention, and Pepeto brings that same level of attention plus an exchange where every trade converts into real token demand, and that is how someone sitting on millions in XRP ends up placing capital into a meme coin presale while the rest of the market stays still, because the math told them this presale returns in weeks what the XRP price prediction needs months to deliver.

Conclusion

Life-changing gains are what every person in crypto says they are after, but the ones who actually capture them always do the same thing first, they move before the crowd figures it out. XRP at $1.05 with a 72% surge in active addresses and exchange reserves at a five-year low shows the kind of return a large cap can offer, but it exposes the limit too, because even the strongest XRP price prediction requires months and a law to pass before it pays.

Pepeto has no ceiling because the exchange stacks buying pressure from every trade, the community keeps growing with no cap on it, and the same energy that powered the DOGE rally turned thousands of early buyers into millionaires.

The presale stays open right now, but the listing could land at any moment. Waiting is how millions of people watched early XRP, early DOGE, and every major presale go past them, then spent the next cycle counting how much money they walked away from. Based on everything covered here, Pepeto belongs inside every serious portfolio in 2026.