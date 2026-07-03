Sigenergy Launches SigenStor Neo, an AI-Driven Evolution of the All-in-One Home Energy System

SHANGHAI, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy, a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation, today announced the global rollout of SigenStor Neo , its next-generation all-in-one residential energy storage system engineered for total energy independence.

Built on real-world feedback from global users, installers and partners, Neo is not a simplified version of SigenStor, but a focused evolution shaped by real use cases and complex overseas markets. For Sigenergy, that complexity is the starting point of product design, not a problem to be addressed later. As dynamic pricing expands, systems built around flat tariffs and predictable demand are no longer enough. Since January 2025, electricity suppliers in Germany have been required to offer dynamic tariffs, while households shifting consumption to the cheapest hours paid up to 34% less during those periods. Neo is designed to align with the evolving dynamics of modern electricity markets and residential energy demand.

At Sigenergy, innovation is not a posture. It is an operational capability built into products, driven by a fundamentally different understanding of market reality.

Neo consolidates five core subsystems — PV inverter, battery, power conversion system (PCS), energy management system (EMS) and gateway — into one space-saving unit, with up to six stackable battery modules and quick connectors. It delivers whole-home backup with 0ms load-side switchover and 200% peak power output. With both a dedicated Smart Port and Backup Port, it connects third-party inverters, generators, heat pumps and EV chargers. A built-in pack optimizer allows users to mix old and new batteries, protected by an 8-layer safety architecture.

Through SigenAgent — the energy industry's first all-domain AI agent, running in the mySigen App 4.0 — Neo brings "autonomous driving" to home energy. Guided by "User Sets the Goal, AI Handles the Rest," the system perceives, reasons and acts to help lower bills and maintain backup readiness automatically.

Neo anchors Sigenergy's wider home energy ecosystem, working with the SigenMicro microinverter, SigenFlux heat pump, Sigen EVAC G2 smart charger and SigenMate micro-storage system to connect generation, storage, charging and heating in one coordinated platform.

"Sigenergy has always stayed committed to original innovation. We do not simply follow the market; we lead through technology and products that respond to real user needs," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy.