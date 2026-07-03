AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for June and the Second Quarter of 2026

In June 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 556,056 passengers, representing a 7.2% decline compared to June 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 2.0% to 22,993 units, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 11.2% to 77,733 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter of the year (April–June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,454,725 passengers, which is a 2.2% decline compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 2.9% to 68,986 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 6.5% to 199,025 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp’s passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for June 2026 and the second quarter of the year were the following:

June 2026 June 2025 Change Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Passengers 556,056 598,977 -7.2% 1,454,725 1,488,128 -2.2% Finland - Sweden 153,234 153,422 -0.1% 369,070 365,422 1.0% Estonia - Finland 352,265 386,211 -8.8% 946,175 967,619 -2.2% Estonia - Sweden 50,557 59,344 -14.8% 139,480 155,087 -10.1% Cargo Units 22,993 22,544 2.0% 68,986 67,038 2.9% Finland - Sweden 3,477 2,899 19.9% 9,969 7,688 29.7% Estonia - Finland 18,197 16,247 12.0% 53,993 49,162 9.8% Estonia - Sweden 1,319 3,398 -61.2% 5,024 10,188 -50.7% Passenger Vehicles 77,733 87,530 -11.2% 199,025 212,782 -6.5% Finland - Sweden 9,516 9,558 -0.4% 19,418 18,282 6.2% Estonia - Finland 64,984 73,712 -11.8% 172,644 185,518 -6.9% Estonia - Sweden 3,233 4,260 -24.1% 6,963 8,982 -22.5%





FINLAND – SWEDEN

The second quarter results for the Finland-Sweden routes reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The second quarter results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The second quarter results for the Estonia-Sweden routes reflect the operation of the Tallinn-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen.

The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX for 9 days in April 2026. Thereafter, the vessel underwent the scheduled maintenance and, following the commencement of a chartering agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX effective 1 May 2026, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route has been suspended until further notice.

A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden routes were operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen on the Tallinn-Stockholm route and passenger vessels Star I (until 12 April 2025) and Superfast IX (from 12 April 2025) on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170

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