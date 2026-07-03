PR N° C3399C

STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Geneva – July 3, 2026 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it will release second quarter 2026 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on July 23, 2026.

The press release will be available immediately after the release on the Company’s website at www.st.com .

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results and current business outlook on July 23, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).

A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST’s website, https://investors.st.com , and will be available for replay until August 7, 2026.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com

For more information, please contact:



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41.22.929.59.20

jerome.ramel@st.com



MEDIA RELATIONS

Alexis Breton

Group VP Corporate External Communications

Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com

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