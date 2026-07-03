ALSTOM S.A: Aide-mémoire ahead of Q1 2026/27 publication

3 July 2026 – Alstom presents below an aide-mémoire ahead of its Q1 2026/27 sales & orders update to be released on 22 July at 6pm CEST.

Orders

The table below summarises the large orders (more than €200m per order) booked during the first quarter.

Orders



Value

(in € million) Description Link to press release Egypt ~300 Signalling and infrastructure modernisation Link Undisclosed customer ~800 Rolling Stock in the Africa Middle-East Central Asia region Link

In addition, the table below shows the total value of base orders (less than €200m per order) that have historically been booked in Q1 in the last four fiscal years, keeping in mind seasonality (H2 generally stronger for base orders than H1).

Q1 orders (in € billion) FY 2022/23 FY 2023/24 FY 2024/25 FY 2025/26 Base orders (less than €200m) 1.7 1.8 2.2 1.8 Large orders (more than €200m) 3.9 2.1 1.4 2.3 Total order intake 5.6 3.9 3.6 4.1

Operations

Over the past several months, the Group has achieved key operational milestones:

Homologation: The TGV‑M has received marketing authorisation from the European Union Agency for Railways.

The TGV‑M has received marketing authorisation from the European Union Agency for Railways. Serial production : The Regio2N platform in France has reached its 500 th manufactured trainset, while the 100 th RER NG commuter train platform for the Paris region has entered commercial service.

: The Regio2N platform in France has reached its 500 manufactured trainset, while the 100 RER NG commuter train platform for the Paris region has entered commercial service. Entry into service: The first of the new Airport People Movers at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been commissioned, and the Cairo Monorail entered commercial service.

Sales

At the FY 2025/26 results on 13 May 2026, Alstom guided for organic sales growth of around 5% for FY 2026/27.

Regarding inorganic sales drivers:

Alstom expects forex to be broadly neutral on Q1 FY 2026/27 sales (breakdown of sales by currency is given on page 34 of the FY 2025/26 analyst presentation).

No scope impact on Q1 FY 2026/27 sales.

Reminder of main elements of FY 2026/27 guidance

Group book-to-bill ratio above 1

Sales organic growth around 5%

Car production of 4,400-4,500

Adjusted EBIT margin around 6.5%

Positive Free Cash Flow

Seasonality driving Free Cash Flow consumption of around €(1.5) billion in H1 FY2026/27

About Alstom Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transport. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and local know how to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.



For more information, please visit www.alstom.com



Contacts Investor Relations:



Cyril GUÉRIN – T: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com







Guillaume GAUVILLE – T: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com







Jalal DAHMANE – T: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

This document contains forward-looking statements which are based on current plans and forecasts of Alstom’s management. Such forward-looking statements are relevant to the current scope of activity and are by their nature subject to a number of important risks and uncertainty factors (such as those described in the documents filed by Alstom with the French AMF) that could cause actual results to differ from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Alstom undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This document does not constitute or form part of a prospectus or any offer or invitation for the sale or issue of, or any offer or inducement to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any shares or other securities in the Company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any offer of the Company’s securities may only be made in France pursuant to a prospectus having received the visa from the AMF or, outside France, pursuant to an offering document prepared for such purpose. The information does not constitute any form of commitment on the part of the Company or any other person. Neither the information nor any other written or oral information made available to any recipient or its advisers will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. In particular, in furnishing the information, the Company, its affiliates, shareholders, and their respective directors, officers, advisers, employees or representatives undertake no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information.



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