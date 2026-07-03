Reykjavík, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR SOLICITATION TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE COMMON SHARES IN AMAROQ LTD. IN ANY JURISDICTION.





Amaroq Ltd.

(“Amaroq” or the “Company”)

Update on Intention to Move from AIM to Main Market

03 July 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development company focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, is pleased to announce an update in relation to the proposed admission of the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”) to the equity shares (commercial companies) (the “ESCC”) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the “FCA”) and to trading on the main market for listed securities (the “Main Market”) of London Stock Exchange plc (“London Stock Exchange”) (together, “Admission”).

Admission remains subject to, among other things, the approval by the FCA of a prospectus and the admission of the Common Shares by the FCA to the ESCC category of the Official List and by the London Stock Exchange to trading on the Main Market. Subject to these conditions being satisfied, Admission is expected to occur no earlier than 31 July 2026.

In accordance with Rule 41 of the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company hereby gives notice of its intention to cancel the admission of its Common Shares to trading on AIM. The cancellation of trading on AIM is expected to take place contemporaneously with, or shortly prior to, Admission becoming effective.

Admission is not conditional on shareholder approval. Shareholders should note that the Common Shares will no longer be traded on AIM with effect from Admission and should consult their own professional advisers regarding the consequences of Admission.

The Company does not intend to raise funds or issue new securities in connection with Admission. Admission is expected to be implemented by way of an introduction of the Company’s existing Common Shares.

The Company will make further announcements as necessary in due course.

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of Amaroq Ltd., commented:

“Amaroq has achieved significant milestones in recent years as we continue to advance our portfolio and position the Company for long-term growth.

“Our intention to seek admission to the Main Market reflects both the progress we have made and our confidence in the future. We believe that a move to the Main Market will enhance our visibility in the capital markets, support access to a broader pool of institutional capital, and further strengthen our platform as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 207 986 3463

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Piers Shimwell

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Rory Blundell

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.