AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for June and the Second Quarter of 2026

 | Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

In June 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 556,056 passengers, representing a 7.2% decline compared to June 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 2.0% to 22,993 units, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 11.2% to 77,733 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter of the year (April–June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,454,725 passengers, which is a 2.2% decline compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 2.9% to 68,986 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 6.5% to 199,025 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp’s passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for June 2026 and the second quarter of the year were the following:

 June 2026June 2025ChangeQ2 2026Q2 2025Change
Passengers556,056598,977-7.2%1,454,7251,488,128-2.2%
Finland - Sweden153,234153,422-0.1%369,070365,4221.0%
Estonia - Finland352,265386,211-8.8%946,175967,619-2.2%
Estonia - Sweden50,55759,344-14.8%139,480155,087-10.1%
       
Cargo Units22,99322,5442.0%68,98667,0382.9%
Finland - Sweden3,4772,89919.9%9,9697,68829.7%
Estonia - Finland18,19716,24712.0%53,99349,1629.8%
Estonia - Sweden1,3193,398-61.2%5,02410,188-50.7%
       
Passenger Vehicles77,73387,530-11.2%199,025212,782-6.5%
Finland - Sweden9,5169,558-0.4%19,41818,2826.2%
Estonia - Finland64,98473,712-11.8%172,644185,518-6.9%
Estonia - Sweden3,2334,260-24.1%6,9638,982-22.5%


FINLAND – SWEDEN
The second quarter results for the Finland-Sweden routes reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The second quarter results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The second quarter results for the Estonia-Sweden routes reflect the operation of the Tallinn-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen.

The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX for 9 days in April 2026.  Thereafter, the vessel underwent the scheduled maintenance and, following the commencement of a chartering agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX effective 1 May 2026, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route has been suspended until further notice.

A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden routes were operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen on the Tallinn-Stockholm route and passenger vessels Star I (until 12 April 2025) and Superfast IX (from 12 April 2025) on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170

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2026 06 ENG Q2
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