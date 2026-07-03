AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for June and the Second Quarter of 2026

In June 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 556,056 passengers, representing a 7.2% decline compared to June 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 2.0% to 22,993 units, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 11.2% to 77,733 units compared to the same period a year ago.
In the second quarter of the year (April–June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,454,725 passengers, which is a 2.2% decline compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 2.9% to 68,986 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 6.5% to 199,025 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp’s passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for June 2026 and the second quarter of the year were the following:
|June 2026
|June 2025
|Change
|Q2 2026
|Q2 2025
|Change
|Passengers
|556,056
|598,977
|-7.2%
|1,454,725
|1,488,128
|-2.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|153,234
|153,422
|-0.1%
|369,070
|365,422
|1.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|352,265
|386,211
|-8.8%
|946,175
|967,619
|-2.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|50,557
|59,344
|-14.8%
|139,480
|155,087
|-10.1%
|Cargo Units
|22,993
|22,544
|2.0%
|68,986
|67,038
|2.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,477
|2,899
|19.9%
|9,969
|7,688
|29.7%
|Estonia - Finland
|18,197
|16,247
|12.0%
|53,993
|49,162
|9.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,319
|3,398
|-61.2%
|5,024
|10,188
|-50.7%
|Passenger Vehicles
|77,733
|87,530
|-11.2%
|199,025
|212,782
|-6.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|9,516
|9,558
|-0.4%
|19,418
|18,282
|6.2%
|Estonia - Finland
|64,984
|73,712
|-11.8%
|172,644
|185,518
|-6.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3,233
|4,260
|-24.1%
|6,963
|8,982
|-22.5%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The second quarter results for the Finland-Sweden routes reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The second quarter results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The second quarter results for the Estonia-Sweden routes reflect the operation of the Tallinn-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen.
The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX for 9 days in April 2026. Thereafter, the vessel underwent the scheduled maintenance and, following the commencement of a chartering agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX effective 1 May 2026, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route has been suspended until further notice.
A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden routes were operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen on the Tallinn-Stockholm route and passenger vessels Star I (until 12 April 2025) and Superfast IX (from 12 April 2025) on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170
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