Image Intensifier Market Size to Hit USD 3.75 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Intensifier Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Image Intensifier Market was worth USD 1.79 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.75 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% during 2026–2035.”

Defense Modernization and Advanced Low-Light Imaging Technologies Continue to Accelerate Market Growth

Rising defense budgets, rising tensions in geopolitics, and investments in surveillance technology are some of the key factors fueling the growth of image intensifiers globally. Governments across the globe are working on enhancing their military preparedness through purchases of night vision goggles, weapon-sited imaging systems, reconnaissance systems, and border surveillance systems. At the same time, applications in medical imaging, industrial inspections, scientific research, aerospace, and wearable augmented reality are creating a lot of potential for growth in the coming years.

Image Intensifier Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 1.79 Billion

: 1.79 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 3.75 Billion

: 3.75 Billion CAGR : 7.70% during 2026–2035

: 7.70% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

Get a Sample Report of Image Intensifier Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6345

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Photonis Technologies

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

L3Harris Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Elbit Systems Ltd.

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

RTX Corporation (Raytheon Technologies)

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Xenics (Exosens Group)

FLIR Systems (Teledyne FLIR)

Newcon Optik

KATOD Ltd.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Ophir Optronics Solutions

Night Vision Devices (NVD) Inc.

ACTinBlack

Harder Digital GmbH

DEP Photonics

Image Intensifier Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Diameter (<18 mm, 18 mm, 25 mm, >25 mm, <6 inch, 6 inch, 9 inch, 12 inch, 16 inch)

• By Application (Cameras, Scopes, Googles, X-Ray Detectors)

• By Vertical (Medical, Defense and Surveillance, Industrial, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Image Intensifier Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6345

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Diameter

The market revenue share of the 18 mm segment was the largest in the Image Intensifier Market in 2025, contributing around 34% to the total market revenue due to its efficient combination of small size, good resolution, and wide application in night vision goggles and defense imaging systems of the military. The revenue growth rate of the Below 18 mm segment would be highest during the forecast period, fueled by the rising demand for small imaging systems employed in defense and surveillance equipment and portable diagnostic instruments.

By Application

Goggles segment accounted for the highest market share of about 38% in 2025 owing to its extensive use in various military applications, border protection, policing, and tactical surveillance. The X-ray detectors segment is expected to experience rapid growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to growing requirement for medical diagnostics in real time, fluoroscopy, interventional radiology, and industrial inspection equipment.

By Vertical

The share of the Defense & Surveillance segment in the market’s revenue was estimated at around 52% in 2025 as a result of the rising procurement of night vision devices for military modernization, border surveillance, and homeland security missions. The Medical segment will be among the leading segments in terms of growth rate driven by the increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, fluoroscopy systems, and medical imaging technologies.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global Image Intensifier Market in 2025 holding a share of 36.6% in 2023 due to higher levels of defense expenditure, ongoing military modernization, active purchase of night vision systems, and healthcare facility upgrades. The U.S. is still contributing to its region in terms of soldier modernization, surveillance systems, and medical imaging, along with innovations from manufacturers in this sector.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapid rises in defense expenditure, military modernization efforts, border security spending, and advanced surveillance systems' demands from countries like China, India, Japan, and other countries of the region. Higher healthcare expenditure and industrial imaging are also propelling the growth of the regional market.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Image Intensifier Market? Schedule a Call with Our Analyst Team @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6345

Recent Developments:

2025: Excelitas Technologies launched the pco.edge 9.4 bi CLHS sCMOS camera, delivering high-resolution imaging with photon-counting capabilities and ultra-low readout noise for advanced scientific imaging applications.

Excelitas Technologies launched the pco.edge 9.4 bi CLHS sCMOS camera, delivering high-resolution imaging with photon-counting capabilities and ultra-low readout noise for advanced scientific imaging applications. 2025: L3Harris Technologies secured a USD 263 million contract from the U.S. Army for continued production of its Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) systems, strengthening next-generation military night vision capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Image Intensifier Market Report (The USPs):

DEFENSE MODERNIZATION & NIGHT VISION PROCUREMENT ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into military modernization programs, border surveillance investments, soldier modernization initiatives, tactical imaging systems, and global defense procurement trends driving image intensifier adoption.

– Provides comprehensive insights into military modernization programs, border surveillance investments, soldier modernization initiatives, tactical imaging systems, and global defense procurement trends driving image intensifier adoption. ADVANCED IMAGE INTENSIFIER TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Evaluates innovations in photocathode materials, microchannel plate technology, image resolution, signal amplification, device durability, and next-generation low-light imaging performance.

– Evaluates innovations in photocathode materials, microchannel plate technology, image resolution, signal amplification, device durability, and next-generation low-light imaging performance. MEDICAL IMAGING & INDUSTRIAL INSPECTION MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses opportunities across fluoroscopy, interventional radiology, X-ray imaging, scientific research, industrial inspection, and precision diagnostic imaging applications.

– Assesses opportunities across fluoroscopy, interventional radiology, X-ray imaging, scientific research, industrial inspection, and precision diagnostic imaging applications. SURVEILLANCE, SECURITY & BORDER PROTECTION MARKET TRACKER – Delivers strategic analysis of homeland security, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, border monitoring, surveillance cameras, and low-light security imaging deployments.

– Delivers strategic analysis of homeland security, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, border monitoring, surveillance cameras, and low-light security imaging deployments. WEARABLE IMAGING, AR & MINIATURIZATION OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT – Identifies growth opportunities across lightweight night vision devices, wearable imaging platforms, augmented reality integration, compact imaging systems, and portable surveillance equipment.

– Identifies growth opportunities across lightweight night vision devices, wearable imaging platforms, augmented reality integration, compact imaging systems, and portable surveillance equipment. NEXT-GENERATION IMAGE INTENSIFIER INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Examines future developments in hybrid analog-digital imaging, AI-assisted low-light vision systems, ultra-compact image intensifiers, high-sensitivity imaging technologies, and emerging applications shaping the market through 2035.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Image Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Image Signal Processor Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Night Vision Device Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

Low-Light Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026

CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends, 2026