CoinsDo to exhibit at WebX 2026, bringing non-custodial wallet infrastructure to Asia's largest Web3 conference





SINGAPORE, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinsDo , a Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) provider for crypto businesses, will exhibit at WebX 2026, held at The Prince Park Tower Tokyo on 13-14 July. The company will meet exchange, payment, and fintech teams at booth S5 and demonstrate the wallet infrastructure that runs underneath digital-asset operations: deposit collection, automated withdrawals, transaction approvals, and identity verification.

WebX , organised by CoinPost, is one of Asia's largest Web3 conferences. Its 2025 edition drew more than 14,000 attendees from over 90 countries. The 2026 program runs under the theme "Connecting the Nodes Beyond the Screen."

The timing reflects a punishing year for digital-asset security. More than $3.4 billion was stolen from crypto platforms in 2025 , with a single exchange breach accounting for $1.5 billion of that total. Attacks on private key infrastructure and signing processes drove 88% of stolen value in the first quarter of the year. For any business that holds customer funds, who controls the keys and how a transaction gets approved has moved from a technical detail to a question of survival.

That is the layer CoinsDo builds. As operators across Japan and APAC move digital-asset products from pilot to production, CoinsDo supplies the wallet infrastructure underneath: deposits, withdrawals, transaction approvals, and identity verification, delivered through a single set of APIs across major blockchains. The platform is non-custodial, so the client keeps control of its own private keys and CoinsDo never holds them, and wallet addresses stay usable even if the client stops using the service.

"Most of the noise in Tokyo will be about the next token launch. The conversations I care about are quieter: operators who need to run real deposit and withdrawal volume without giving up control of their keys, and without standing up a blockchain engineering team to do it. We built CoinsDo for them, and WebX puts a lot of them in one room," said Daniel Tan, Business Development Manager at CoinsDo.

Teams attending WebX can find CoinsDo at booth S5 for live demonstrations and to discuss integration.

About CoinsDo

CoinsDo provides Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) infrastructure for businesses that move digital assets at scale such as crypto exchanges, fintechs, payment apps, and Web3 platforms. Its modular, API-driven platform handles secure deposits, automated 24/7 withdrawals, transaction approvals, and identity verification, so clients run digital asset operations without maintaining blockchain nodes or surrendering control of their private keys. Founded in Singapore in 2017 and certified to ISO/IEC 27701:2019 for privacy information management, CoinsDo supplies the infrastructure, automation, and security while clients keep control of their keys. Learn more at coinsdo.com.