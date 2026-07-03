U.S. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market to Hit USD 1.02 Billion by 2033 Amid Chronic Pain Rise

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices for Pain Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, End-Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. radiofrequency ablation (RFA) devices for pain management market is witnessing significant growth, with its size projected to escalate from USD 477.7 million in 2025 to USD 1.02 billion by 2033. Expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2026 to 2033, this expansion is driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions like arthritis and neuropathic disorders, coupled with a demand for minimally invasive, non-opioid pain treatments. The shift away from long-term opioid use further propels this trend.

Technological advancements in RFA, coupled with improved clinical outcomes and heightened awareness among patients and healthcare providers, are facilitating market expansion across the U.S. Nearly 24.3% of U.S. adults suffer from chronic pain, as per 2023 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which emphasizes the need for advanced pain management solutions. RFA devices offer targeted relief, supporting the evolving clinical needs of a growing patient pool as it transitions from acute to chronic pain stages.

The increasing prevalence of chronic pain correlates with aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and rising cases of musculoskeletal and neuropathic disorders. This demographic shift has escalated the demand for interventional procedures like RFA, which disrupts pain signals at the nerve level, reducing dependency on drugs. Chronic pain significantly affects over 21 million Americans, urging healthcare systems to prioritize effective management strategies that enhance quality of life. RFA devices, specifically designed for conditions such as osteoarthritis, spinal pain, and cancer-related pain, offer precise nerve ablation, driving their adoption in hospitals and outpatient settings.

U.S. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices For Pain Management Market Report Segmentation

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. RFA devices for pain management market, forecasting revenue growth and examining industry trends from 2021 to 2033, segmented by product type and end-use.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

RFA Electrodes/Probes

Disposable

Reusable

RFA Cannula (or Needles)

RFA Generators

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Others

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the market positioning of key players.

Future Trends: Discover key trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to tap into new revenue streams and inform strategic decisions.

The Report Offers:

Market intelligence for informed decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market evaluation

Competitive strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $477.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1020 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered United States





Companies Featured





Stryker Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Avanos Medical, Inc

Epimed International, Inc.

Medline Inc.

Elevaris Medical Devices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6ncq2

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