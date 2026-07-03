UK Cardiovascular Clinical Trials Market Projected to Reach USD 892.2 Million by 2033

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Cardiovascular Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase, Study Design, Indication, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The UK cardiovascular clinical trials market is poised for significant growth, with a projected market size of USD 892.2 million by 2033, up from USD 507.8 million in 2025, demonstrating a CAGR of 7.6% between 2026 to 2033. This robust growth is fueled by factors such as enhanced healthcare data accessibility, substantial research investments, and streamlined regulatory pathways.

The NHS's digital infrastructure, encompassing approximately 67 million patient records, plays a crucial role in driving participant recruitment and generating real-world evidence for cardiovascular trials. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, affecting around 7.6 million patients, is spurring an uptick in clinical trials, propelling market expansion.

The increased incidence of cardiovascular illnesses like heart failure, coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, and ischemic heart disease in the UK necessitates ongoing innovations in treatment approaches. Consequently, there is a sustained demand for comprehensive long-term clinical trials. The presence of NHS databases provides a valuable resource for conducting these trials using real-world data.

The January 2026 British Heart Foundation report highlights that approximately 7 million people in England are currently living with cardiovascular conditions. As the population ages and survival rates improve, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to rise. By 2030, the portion of the population aged 65-84 is expected to grow by 29%, and those over 85 by 61%. Cardiovascular diseases account for about 26% of annual deaths in England, with approximately 38,000 fatalities occurring in individuals under 75. This escalating burden underscores the necessity for new interventions and treatments, supported by both governmental and public health initiatives.

Investments in preventive cardiology therapies are expanding the clinical trial pipeline for cholesterol-lowering drugs and hypertension treatments. The pharmaceutical sector's focus on developing cardiometabolic drugs is enhancing the pipeline for cardiovascular trials, focusing on interventions for lipid disorders, heart failure, and inflammation.

The demand for UK-based clinical trial sites is increasing due to their specialized facilities and the global trend toward large-scale late-phase trials. Ongoing research into novel modes of action, like RNA-based drugs and anti-inflammatories, is generating considerable interest for early- and mid-phase trials. Collaborations between international sponsors and local research entities are accelerating trial site activation and patient enrollment processes.

Government support, both public and private, is crucial in advancing translational research to clinical phases. Notably, Novo Nordisk's January 2026 announcement of extending its cardiovascular outcome studies in the UK illustrates an increasing focus on mitigating obesity-related cardiovascular risks. Such investments in cardiology and expanded late-stage pipelines are potent indicators of impending market growth.

UK Cardiovascular Clinical Trials Market Report Segmentation

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Valvular Heart Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Ischemic Heart Disease

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Stroke

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Heart Failure

Other Indications

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $507.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $892.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered United Kingdom





Companies Featured





IQVIA Inc.

ICON plc

Parexel International (MA) Corporation

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

MAC Research

Sofpromed

Syneos Health

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Laboratory Drug Development

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Pfizer

Bristol Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21cre0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment