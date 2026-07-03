Wear Hawaiian. Eat Hawaiian. Pizza Hut launches £5 summer offer

Pizza Hut is offering £5 Hawaiian pizzas all day, every day to customers who dine in wearing a Hawaiian shirt from 29 th June for two weeks

June for two weeks The offer is available for participating dine-in restaurants only

LONDON, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Hut UK is calling on pineapple on pizza fans across the nation to wear their taste with pride, this summer.

From 29 June for two weeks, customers who dine in at any time at participating Pizza Hut restaurants* whilst also wearing a Hawaiian shirt, can get a Hawaiian pizza for just £5*. The promotion celebrates those who unapologetically like what they like, including Britain's most debated pizza topping.

#AlohaFromTheHut is a no brainer for the rebels who don’t care about dividing opinions on flavour. They’re not afraid to cause a scene or be unapologetic about their pro pineapple palate. These bold and adventurous pizza lovers are exactly our kind of people, too.

With Britain heading back into a heat wave from late June, the timing couldn't be more perfect. For those fearless enough to do it, a Hawaiian shirt won't be just a statement for diners who go loud and proud inside a Hut. It'll be a uniform for pineapple pizza lovers everywhere.

To fully embrace the tropical spirit, selected Pizza Hut team members will also be sporting Hawaiian shirts throughout the promotion, while cocktail umbrellas will be served with every bottomless drink for customers redeeming the Hawaiian shirt offer. From the moment diners walk through the door, it'll be a little slice of island life in the heart of their local Hut.

But don't hang up your loudest shirt for too long. The offer is only available for a limited time, running from 29 June for two weeks, giving fans just a few weeks to embrace the tropical spirit and bag a £5 Hawaiian pizza before the offer disappears.

Jana Ulaite, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut UK said: "Pineapple on pizza has always divided opinion, but Pizza Hut is definitely backing the fans. If you're bold enough to wear the shirt, you're bold enough to order the pizza. This summer, we're inviting customers to wear Hawaiian, eat Hawaiian, and enjoy a slice of sunshine at the Hut for the next two weeks."

Offer details:

Wear a Hawaiian shirt whilst dining in at a participating Pizza Hut restaurant

Order a Hawaiian pizza for £5

Available all day, every day from 29 June for two weeks



For more information, follow #AlohaFromTheHut across Pizza Hut's social channels.

For press enquiries or further imagery requests, please contact: PizzaHutCorp@hanovercomms.com

*Terms and Conditions

Wear a Hawaiian themed shirt and get an individual handcrafted, pan or gluten free Hawaiian pizza for £5. Offer valid from 00:00 on 29/06/2026 until 23:59 on 12/07/2026. One offer per customer per visit. No customisation or upsells available. Not valid in conjunction with any other offers unless stated. Subject to availability. Offer only valid in participating Pizza Hut Restaurants for Dine-In. Offer not available from Pizza Hut Restaurants for Takeaway, Pizza Hut Delivery stores, Pizza Hut Express stores, Jersey, or Republic of Ireland. This offer may be withdrawn at any time without notice.

Participating Huts are:

Pizza Hut, Leicester Square Pizza Hut, Star City Pizza Hut, York 2 Pizza Hut, Cheshire Oaks Pizza Hut, Marble Arch Pizza Hut, Braehead Pizza Hut, Strand 2 Pizza Hut, Bluewater Pizza Hut, Blackpool 1 Pizza Hut, Dunfermline Pizza Hut, Gateshead Pizza Hut, Llandudno Pizza Hut, Warrington Pizza Hut, Isle Of Wight Pizza Hut, Blackpool 2 Pizza Hut, Southampton Quays Pizza Hut, Milton Keynes 1 Pizza Hut, Mansfield Pizza Hut, Harlow 2 Pizza Hut, Castleford Pizza Hut, Peterborough Pizza Hut, Corporation Street Pizza Hut, Telford Pizza Hut, Piccadilly Pizza Hut, Coventry 2 Pizza Hut, Dudley Castlegate Pizza Hut, Sheffield 3 Pizza Hut, Northampton Sixfields Pizza Hut, Teesside Park Pizza Hut, York Monks Cross Pizza Hut, Lincoln Pizza Hut, Southport 2 Pizza Hut, Wakefield 2 Pizza Hut, Newcastle 3 Pizza Hut, Aintree Pizza Hut, Halifax 2 Pizza Hut, Ipswich 2 Pizza Hut, Chesterfield 2 Pizza Hut, Gateshead 2 Pizza Hut, Birmingham Bull Ring Pizza Hut, Aberdeen 2 Pizza Hut, Livingston Pizza Hut, Nottingham 3 Pizza Hut, Colchester 2 Pizza Hut, Kings Lynn Pizza Hut, Meridian Leisure Park Pizza Hut, Basildon 3 Pizza Hut, Hull 3 Pizza Hut, Doncaster 2 Pizza Hut, Amesbury Pizza Hut, Trafford Pizza Hut, Banbury 3 Pizza Hut, Plymouth 2 Pizza Hut, Cambridge Retail Park Pizza Hut, Ashford 2 Pizza Hut, Norwich Longwater Pizza Hut, Birmingham 1a Pizza Hut, Swindon 3



About Pizza Hut UK&I and Pizza Hut Global

Pizza Hut operates over 370 delivery and restaurant Huts in the UK and Northern Ireland. Yum! III (UK) limited trading as Pizza Hut Delivery in UK & Ireland is managed by Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director. Pizza Hut is part of Yum!, a Fortune 1000 company owning a multitude of international fast-food outlets, namely Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC and Habit Burger & Grill.

Pizza Hut was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, USA, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original® Pan and Original® Stuffed Crust pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders.

Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut works to positively impact its people, the communities it serves, and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon, and Better Packaging.