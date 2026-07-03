Global AI Toothbrush Industry: 14.1% CAGR Forecasted through 2030 Amid Advancements in Smart Oral Care

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Tooth Brush Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence toothbrush market is experiencing significant growth, forecasted to jump from $2.11 billion in 2025 to $4.09 billion in 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This expansion is driven by rising awareness of oral hygiene, increased disposable incomes, and growing demand for personalized oral care solutions. Key drivers include the adoption of AI-enabled health devices, advancements in sensor and AI technologies, and the popularity of subscription-based oral care services.

Innovation in the AI toothbrush sector has resulted in trends such as cloud-connected brushing analytics, growth in app-based oral health ecosystems, gamified solutions for children, predictive AI insights, and eco-friendly smart toothbrush designs. The market growth is further supported by a rise in dental-care spending, highlighted by a 2.5% increase in U.S. dental expenditures, as reported by the American Dental Association.

Major players in the industry are focusing on integrating AI technology into their products to enhance user engagement and oral hygiene outcomes. For instance, Oclean, a noted oral care brand, introduced the X Ultra Wi-Fi Smart Sonic Toothbrush in July 2024, which uses a patented real-time AI voice guide through bone conduction technology to offer personalized brushing advice. Its features, including automatic data processing, ensure seamless improvement suggestions, while its long-lasting battery enhances user convenience.

In a strategic partnership formed in October 2024, Royal Philips teamed up with Aspen Dental Management Inc. to expand the distribution of Philips' AI-enabled oral-care products across Aspen Dental clinics. This collaboration aims to increase patient access to advanced technology and promote smart toothbrush adoption in various settings.

Key companies in the AI toothbrush market encompass Procter & Gamble Company, Xiaomi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Colgate-Palmolive Company, and many others. These firms are spearheading innovations that offer personalized oral care recommendations, cloud-based data storage, and app-based health tracking solutions.

Geographically, North America was the leading region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The market includes revenues from services and goods like wireless charging docks and sensor-integrated toothbrush handles, sold directly to end customers or through distributors.

The ongoing global changes in trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market by increasing the cost of key electronic components. This has resulted in price hikes and margin pressures, especially on premium models. However, such challenges have also fostered innovations in cost-efficient designs and prompted manufacturers to diversify supply sources.

The artificial intelligence toothbrush market's trajectory continues to ascend, driven by technological advancements and consumer demand for innovative healthcare solutions, positioning it as a notable sector in the global oral care industry.







The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Toothbrush Market Global Report 2026" is essential for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking critical market information. The report delves into the rapidly growing AI toothbrush market, offering a guide to key trends expected to shape the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain global insights with exhaustive coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate the effects of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies using local data and analysis.

Pinpoint investment opportunities in growth segments.

Utilize forecast data to outperform competitors.

Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors using market share, innovation, and brand metrics.

Assess market potential through total addressable market and market attractiveness scoring.

Use high-quality data for internal and external presentations.

Access to the latest data updated within 2-3 working days of order, accompanied by a comprehensive Excel data sheet.

Description:

This report explores the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI toothbrushes, examining their relationship with broader economic, demographic, and market forces such as technological advancements, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences.

The report includes comprehensive analysis on market attributes, size, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscapes, and strategic insights. Market growth, segmented by geography, traces both historical and forecasted trends.

The report details market characteristics, with an examination of major products and services, and highlights of innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis offers a complete view of the value chain, crucial raw materials, and supplier dynamics, presenting competitor insights at every supply chain level.

An updated trend and strategy segment highlights market evolution through digital transformation, AI-driven innovations, and sustainability initiatives.

The regulatory landscape review captures key frameworks and policies affecting the industry, highlighting investment flows and funding developments.

Market size and growth projections consider impacts from technological advancements, trade tariffs, inflation, and geopolitical tensions.

Total addressable market analysis evaluates market potential compared to current size, offering strategic opportunities based on these assessments.

The market attractiveness score uses a quantitative framework to assess growth potential and strategic implications.

Geographical analysis provides insights into key regions, including expanded coverage of Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

A competitive landscape overview describes market dynamics, key financial deals, and company ranking matrices.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Electric; Manual AI Toothbrushes

By Technology Integration: Bluetooth, AI-Enabled Analytics, Usage Tracking

By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Brick-and-Mortar Stores, Dental Clinics

By Price Range: Budget-Friendly, Mid-Range, Premium Options

By End-User Demographics: Children, Adults

Subsegments:

Electric AI Toothbrush: Smart Pressure, Real-Time Feedback

Manual AI Toothbrush: Smart Bristle Indicators, App-Connected Models

Companies Mentioned: Procter & Gamble, Xiaomi, Philips, Colgate-Palmolive, FOREO, among others.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data by country and region, competitor market share, market segments.

Added Benefits:

Bi-annual data updates

Customization options

Expert consultant support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Real Time Brushing Analytics and Feedback

4.2.2 Rising Demand for App Connected and Cloud Synced Oral Care Devices

4.2.3 Growing Preference for Personalized and Data Driven Dental Hygiene Routines

4.2.4 Expansion of Ai Toothbrush Usage Among Children and Preventive Care Segments

4.2.5 Increasing Integration of Ai Toothbrush Data With Professional Dental Care



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Adults

5.2 Children

5.3 Dental Clinics and Professionals

5.4 Health Conscious Consumers

5.5 Others



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Electric Artificial Intelligence Toothbrush, Manual Artificial Intelligence Toothbrush

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Bluetooth-Enabled, Smartphone Applications, Data Sharing with Dental Professionals, Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Analytics, Usage Tracking and Feedback, Personalized Oral Care Recommendations, Sensor Technology, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Timer Functions

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Online Retailers, Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores, Dental Clinics and Professional Recommendations, Subscription Box Services

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Price Range, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Budget-Friendly Options, Basic Features and Functionalities, Mid-Range Products, Balance of Features and Affordability, Premium Artificial Intelligence Toothbrushes, Advanced Features and High Durability

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by End-User Demographics, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Children, Sensor-Based Educational Features, Fun Design Options, Adults, Customized Oral Health Tracking, Professional-Grade Cleaning Modes

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Sub-Segmentation of Electric Artificial Intelligence Toothbrush, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Smart Pressure Control, Real-Time Brushing Feedback, Bluetooth-Enabled Models, App-Integrated Models, Position Detection Feature

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Sub-Segmentation of Manual Artificial Intelligence Toothbrush, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Smart Bristle Indicators, Motion-Tracking Handles, App-Connected Manual Models, Wear-Time Monitoring Feature, Technique Guidance Models



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

12.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

13.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

14.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

15.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

16.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

17.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

18.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

19.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

20.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

21.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

22.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

23.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

24.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

25.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

27.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

28.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

29.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

30.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

31.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

32.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

33.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market

34.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Segmentation by Technology Integration, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Procter & Gamble Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Xiaomi Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Colgate-Palmolive Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. FOREO AB Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Quip Inc., Shenzhen Seago Electric Co. Ltd., Beam Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Fairywill Technology Co. Ltd, Bitvae Technology Co. Ltd., Feno Smartbrush Inc., Oclean Information Technology Co. Ltd., Burst Oral Care Inc., MOVA Technology, Soocas Technology Co. Ltd., BRUUSH Oral Care Inc., Playbrush GmbH, Kolibree SAS, Powsmart Technology Co. Ltd., SmartBrush Inc.



38. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tooth Brush Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI Tooth Brush market report include:

Procter & Gamble Company

Xiaomi Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

FOREO AB

Quip Inc.

Shenzhen Seago Electric Co. Ltd.

Beam Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen Fairywill Technology Co. Ltd

Bitvae Technology Co. Ltd.

Feno Smartbrush Inc.

Oclean Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Burst Oral Care Inc.

MOVA Technology

Soocas Technology Co. Ltd.

BRUUSH Oral Care Inc.

Playbrush GmbH

Kolibree SAS

Powsmart Technology Co. Ltd.

SmartBrush Inc.





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