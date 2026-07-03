zro% Brand by Periplast (Global) Limited Unveils periamyl®: A Plastic-Free, Corn Starch-Based Innovation for Sustainable Global Tableware







HONG KONG, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Periplast (Global) Limited has announced the international expansion of its zro% brand, introducing periamyl®, a high-performance, 100% natural material designed to eliminate microplastics from the global supply chain. Recently listed on the Hong Kong Green Tableware Platform, zro% periamyl® represents a significant shift in sustainable manufacturing, offering a heat-formable alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics and Polylactic Acid (PLA). Developed through a collaboration of researchers and engineers across Germany, Switzerland, and Hong Kong, the brand is positioning itself as a primary solution for international markets facing stricter environmental regulations on single-use items.

The core of the innovation lies in the material’s unique composition, which utilizes industrial corn starch as a primary raw material without any oil-based substances or PLA. Unlike many bioplastics that require industrial composting facilities to break down, periamyl® is certified for home composting, where it decomposes into carbon dioxide, water, and sand within approximately six months for wall thicknesses up to 8mm. Furthermore, the material is marine-degradable, breaking down in seawater in as little as three months for wall thicknesses up to 10mm, thereby preventing the long-term accumulation of waste in oceanic ecosystems.

Beyond its environmental credentials, periamyl® is engineered to match the functional durability of traditional polystyrene while remaining completely tasteless—a critical factor for the food and beverage industry. Currently utilized in products such as ice cream spoons, French fry forks, golf tees, and cutlery sets featuring knives, forks, and spoons, the material can withstand temperatures ranging from 70 to 100 degrees Celsius. In practical applications, the material maintains its structural integrity for up to 60 minutes when in contact with water before the natural decomposition process begins. This balance of "plastic-like" performance and rapid biodegradability addresses a long-standing challenge in the hospitality sector: finding a sustainable alternative that does not compromise the consumer experience.

The manufacturing process for zro% periamyl® is designed for global scalability, as the granulate can be processed using standard injection molding and extrusion equipment. This allows existing plastic manufacturers to transition to sustainable production without heavy reinvestment in new machinery. Currently, the brand operates production facilities in Europe and Asia, with a present capacity of 1,000 tons per year and the infrastructure to scale up to 4,000 tons to meet rising international demand. By sourcing renewable raw materials that can be grown regionally, the project also aims to maintain a low carbon footprint throughout its supply chain.

As global regulations regarding single-use plastics continue to tighten, zro% brand by Periplast (Global) Limited is focused on expanding its application range to include packaging, lids, and other high-volume single-use articles. The company remains dedicated to a "zero excuse" approach to sustainability, emphasizing that the technology for a plastic-free future is already available and commercially viable. By offering a material that is safe for humans, animals, and the environment, zro% aims to provide a definitive answer to the global plastic waste crisis.

About Periplast (Global) Limited

Periplast (Global) Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered firm dedicated to developing innovative bio-based materials through its global brand, zro%. Combining expertise from researchers in Germany and Switzerland with manufacturing capabilities in Romania and China, the company creates microplastic-free alternatives that support a circular economy. Its flagship material, periamyl®, is a 100% natural, corn-starch-based solution designed to replace single-use plastics across multiple industries.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Dr. Timo Porsch

Dr. Timo Porsch Contact Phone: +49 202 270 46 0

+49 202 270 46 0 Email: periamyl@periplast.de





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