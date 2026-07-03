Exponential Growth Projected for AI in Nuclear Energy Market, Reaching $9.66 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.1%

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Nuclear Energy Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence in nuclear energy market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $3.86 billion in 2025 to $4.64 billion in 2026, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. This increasing trend is driven by a focus on nuclear safety improvement through real-time monitoring, automation for reducing operational risks, predictive maintenance adoption, and digital systems deployment for plant performance optimization.

Forecasts indicate that the market will grow to $9.66 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 20.1%. This growth is supported by investments in modernizing nuclear infrastructure with digital technologies, high-accuracy monitoring solutions for next-generation reactors, and AI-enabled simulation tools for fuel cycle optimization. The market also benefits from government support for advanced nuclear power development.

Key trends include the advancement of AI-based digital twins for reactor modeling, innovation in inspection tools for hazardous environments, and the integration of machine learning for radiation forecasting. Furthermore, AI-enabled cybersecurity frameworks are critical for protecting nuclear assets.

Safety and anomaly detection are pivotal growth drivers, focusing on real-time risk prevention by analyzing massive operational data to prevent equipment failures and radiation leaks. In the context of cybersecurity, Microsoft processed 78 trillion security signals daily in 2024, up from 65 trillion in 2023, highlighting the need for robust digital defenses.

Leading companies in this domain are leveraging cutting-edge technologies. In May 2024, NuclearN.ai from the US introduced SPARK-mini, a nuclear-focused large language model enhancing information discovery and operational decision-making with secure deployments. Similarly, Mirion Technologies acquired Certrec Inc. in July 2025 for $81 million, enhancing its digital ecosystem to better serve the nuclear energy sector.

Prominent players in the market include Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, Palantir Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, among others. Significant regions include North America and Asia-Pacific, with the latter expected to exhibit the fastest growth.

The AI in nuclear energy market encompasses revenues from operational efficiency consulting, simulation and modeling, cybersecurity solutions, and regulatory compliance support. It also includes sales of monitoring instruments, automated testing equipment, and computing servers.

The market outlook is also influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs for importing critical technology supplies. In response, there is a shift towards local sourcing and domestic development of AI solutions.

The Artificial Intelligence in Nuclear Energy Market Global Report 2026 provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This comprehensive report examines the AI in nuclear energy market, which is witnessing significant growth.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with extensive coverage of 16 geographies.

Assess macroeconomic impacts like geopolitical conflicts and regulatory landscapes.

Develop targeted regional and country strategies using local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for strategic investment.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors.

Understand consumer bases via end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors on market share and innovation.

Evaluate market potential with TAM and attractiveness scoring.

Reliable data suitable for presentations and analysis.

Report includes latest data, delivery in 2-3 days with Excel dashboard.

Description:

The report answers key questions about the AI in nuclear energy market, exploring its relationship to broader economic and technological contexts. It outlines the forces shaping the market, including regulatory shifts and consumer preferences.

The market characteristics section defines the market, evaluates products, and highlights innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis includes key resources, supplier analysis, and competitor insights.

The trends and strategies section addresses digital transformation and AI-driven advancements.

The regulatory landscape overview covers policies influencing growth and innovation.

The market size section provides historical data and forecasts, factoring in current influences like AI adoption and global conflicts.

TAM analysis offers strategic insights into market potential.

Market segmentation details sub-markets and offers regional growth comparisons.

The competitive landscape chapter describes market nature, key companies, and financial deals.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software, Hardware, Services, Data, APIs, Middleware

Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Robotics

Application: Asset Management, Reactor Control, Safety Monitoring

End User: Nuclear Utilities, EPC Firms, Regulatory Bodies

Companies Mentioned: Rosatom, Palantir Technologies, Cameco, Hitachi, Veolia Nuclear Solutions, among others.

Countries: Includes Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, USA, and more.

Regions: Covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others.

Data Delivery: Available in Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customisation Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Use of Ai Driven Predictive Maintenance

4.2.2 Integration of Real Time Reactor Monitoring Systems

4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Digital Twins for Nuclear Facilities

4.2.4 Expansion of Ai Enabled Safety and Risk Analytics

4.2.5 Rising Use of Automation in Nuclear Inspection Processes



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Nuclear Power Utilities or Operators

5.2 Engineering Procurement and Construction Firms

5.3 Plant Original Equipment Manufacturers

5.4 Regulatory Bodies and Safety Agencies

5.5 Research Institutions and National Labs



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Hardware, Services, Data, Application Programming Interfaces and Middleware

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-Premises

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Robotics and Automation, Other Technologies

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Asset Management and Predictive Maintenance, Reactor Operation and Control, Fuel Management and Waste Reduction, Safety and Security Monitoring, Radiation Monitoring and Dose Management, Supply Chain and Project Management, Other Applications

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Nuclear Power Utilities or Operators, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Firms, Plant Original Equipment Manufacturer and Vendors, Regulatory Bodies and Safety Agencies, Research Institutions and National Labs, Service Providers and Third-Party Inspectors

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI Modeling Software, Predictive Maintenance Software, Reactor Simulation Software, Data Analytics and Visualization Tools, Safety Monitoring Software, Workflow Automation Platforms, Cybersecurity Software for Nuclear Systems

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sensors (Temperature, Pressure, Radiation, Vibration), Edge Devices and Controllers, AI Chips and Processors, Robotics Hardware, Monitoring and Inspection Devices, Industrial Servers and Storage Units

9.8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Predictive Maintenance Services, Training and Support Services, Managed AI Services, Installation and Commissioning

9.9. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Data, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Operational Data, Environmental and Radiation Data, Safety and Compliance Data, Predictive Maintenance Datasets, Historical Reactor Performance Data, Real-Time Monitoring Data Streams

9.10. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Application Programming Interfaces and Middleware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Integration APIs, Data Exchange APIs, Machine-Learning Model APIs, Security and Authentication Middleware, Cloud Connectivity Middleware, Workflow Orchestration Middleware



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

12.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

13.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

14.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

15.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

16.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

17.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

18.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

19.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

20.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

21.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

22.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

23.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

24.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

25.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

27.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

28.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

29.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

30.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

31.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

32.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

33.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market

34.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Palantir Technologies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. Cameco Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Hitachi Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. Veolia Nuclear Solutions Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Energy AG, GE Vernova Inc., Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Framatome SAS, BWX Technologies Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Assystem S.A., Kinectrics Inc., TerraPower LLC., X-energy LLC., NuScale Power Corporation



38. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Nuclear Energy market report include:

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Cameco Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Veolia Nuclear Solutions

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens Energy AG

GE Vernova Inc.

Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

Framatome SAS

BWX Technologies Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Assystem S.A.

Kinectrics Inc.

TerraPower LLC.

X-energy LLC.

NuScale Power Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hem71h

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