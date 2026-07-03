Exponential Growth Projected for AI in Nuclear Energy Market, Reaching $9.66 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.1%

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Nuclear Energy Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The artificial intelligence in nuclear energy market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $3.86 billion in 2025 to $4.64 billion in 2026, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. This increasing trend is driven by a focus on nuclear safety improvement through real-time monitoring, automation for reducing operational risks, predictive maintenance adoption, and digital systems deployment for plant performance optimization.
Forecasts indicate that the market will grow to $9.66 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 20.1%. This growth is supported by investments in modernizing nuclear infrastructure with digital technologies, high-accuracy monitoring solutions for next-generation reactors, and AI-enabled simulation tools for fuel cycle optimization. The market also benefits from government support for advanced nuclear power development.
Key trends include the advancement of AI-based digital twins for reactor modeling, innovation in inspection tools for hazardous environments, and the integration of machine learning for radiation forecasting. Furthermore, AI-enabled cybersecurity frameworks are critical for protecting nuclear assets.
Safety and anomaly detection are pivotal growth drivers, focusing on real-time risk prevention by analyzing massive operational data to prevent equipment failures and radiation leaks. In the context of cybersecurity, Microsoft processed 78 trillion security signals daily in 2024, up from 65 trillion in 2023, highlighting the need for robust digital defenses.
Leading companies in this domain are leveraging cutting-edge technologies. In May 2024, NuclearN.ai from the US introduced SPARK-mini, a nuclear-focused large language model enhancing information discovery and operational decision-making with secure deployments. Similarly, Mirion Technologies acquired Certrec Inc. in July 2025 for $81 million, enhancing its digital ecosystem to better serve the nuclear energy sector.
Prominent players in the market include Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, Palantir Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, among others. Significant regions include North America and Asia-Pacific, with the latter expected to exhibit the fastest growth.
The AI in nuclear energy market encompasses revenues from operational efficiency consulting, simulation and modeling, cybersecurity solutions, and regulatory compliance support. It also includes sales of monitoring instruments, automated testing equipment, and computing servers.
The market outlook is also influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs for importing critical technology supplies. In response, there is a shift towards local sourcing and domestic development of AI solutions.
The Artificial Intelligence in Nuclear Energy Market Global Report 2026 provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This comprehensive report examines the AI in nuclear energy market, which is witnessing significant growth.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain a global perspective with extensive coverage of 16 geographies.
- Assess macroeconomic impacts like geopolitical conflicts and regulatory landscapes.
- Develop targeted regional and country strategies using local data and analysis.
- Identify growth segments for strategic investment.
- Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors.
- Understand consumer bases via end-user analysis.
- Benchmark against key competitors on market share and innovation.
- Evaluate market potential with TAM and attractiveness scoring.
- Reliable data suitable for presentations and analysis.
- Report includes latest data, delivery in 2-3 days with Excel dashboard.
Description:
The report answers key questions about the AI in nuclear energy market, exploring its relationship to broader economic and technological contexts. It outlines the forces shaping the market, including regulatory shifts and consumer preferences.
- The market characteristics section defines the market, evaluates products, and highlights innovation trends.
- The supply chain analysis includes key resources, supplier analysis, and competitor insights.
- The trends and strategies section addresses digital transformation and AI-driven advancements.
- The regulatory landscape overview covers policies influencing growth and innovation.
- The market size section provides historical data and forecasts, factoring in current influences like AI adoption and global conflicts.
- TAM analysis offers strategic insights into market potential.
- Market segmentation details sub-markets and offers regional growth comparisons.
- The competitive landscape chapter describes market nature, key companies, and financial deals.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- Component: Software, Hardware, Services, Data, APIs, Middleware
- Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premises
- Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Robotics
- Application: Asset Management, Reactor Control, Safety Monitoring
- End User: Nuclear Utilities, EPC Firms, Regulatory Bodies
Companies Mentioned: Rosatom, Palantir Technologies, Cameco, Hitachi, Veolia Nuclear Solutions, among others.
Countries: Includes Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, USA, and more.
Regions: Covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others.
Data Delivery: Available in Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard.
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Update
- Customisation Options
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Use of Ai Driven Predictive Maintenance
4.2.2 Integration of Real Time Reactor Monitoring Systems
4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Digital Twins for Nuclear Facilities
4.2.4 Expansion of Ai Enabled Safety and Risk Analytics
4.2.5 Rising Use of Automation in Nuclear Inspection Processes
5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Nuclear Power Utilities or Operators
5.2 Engineering Procurement and Construction Firms
5.3 Plant Original Equipment Manufacturers
5.4 Regulatory Bodies and Safety Agencies
5.5 Research Institutions and National Labs
6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Software, Hardware, Services, Data, Application Programming Interfaces and Middleware
9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Cloud-Based, on-Premises
9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Robotics and Automation, Other Technologies
9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Asset Management and Predictive Maintenance, Reactor Operation and Control, Fuel Management and Waste Reduction, Safety and Security Monitoring, Radiation Monitoring and Dose Management, Supply Chain and Project Management, Other Applications
9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Nuclear Power Utilities or Operators, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Firms, Plant Original Equipment Manufacturer and Vendors, Regulatory Bodies and Safety Agencies, Research Institutions and National Labs, Service Providers and Third-Party Inspectors
9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
AI Modeling Software, Predictive Maintenance Software, Reactor Simulation Software, Data Analytics and Visualization Tools, Safety Monitoring Software, Workflow Automation Platforms, Cybersecurity Software for Nuclear Systems
9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Sensors (Temperature, Pressure, Radiation, Vibration), Edge Devices and Controllers, AI Chips and Processors, Robotics Hardware, Monitoring and Inspection Devices, Industrial Servers and Storage Units
9.8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Predictive Maintenance Services, Training and Support Services, Managed AI Services, Installation and Commissioning
9.9. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Data, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Operational Data, Environmental and Radiation Data, Safety and Compliance Data, Predictive Maintenance Datasets, Historical Reactor Performance Data, Real-Time Monitoring Data Streams
9.10. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Sub-Segmentation of Application Programming Interfaces and Middleware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Integration APIs, Data Exchange APIs, Machine-Learning Model APIs, Security and Authentication Middleware, Cloud Connectivity Middleware, Workflow Orchestration Middleware
10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
11.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
11.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
12.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
13.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
14.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
14.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
15.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
16.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
17.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
17.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
18.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
19.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
20.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
21.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
22.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
23.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
24.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
25.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
26.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
26.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
27.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
28.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
28.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
29.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
30.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
31.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
32.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
33.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
33.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
34.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
36.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
36.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market - Company Scoring Matrix
36.2.1. Market Revenues
36.2.2. Product Innovation Score
36.2.3. Brand Recognition
36.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Company Profiles
36.3.1. Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.2. Palantir Technologies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.3. Cameco Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.4. Hitachi Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.5. Veolia Nuclear Solutions Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Energy AG, GE Vernova Inc., Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Framatome SAS, BWX Technologies Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Assystem S.A., Kinectrics Inc., TerraPower LLC., X-energy LLC., NuScale Power Corporation
38. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
39. Upcoming Startups in the Market
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market
41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nuclear Energy Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2 Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this AI in Nuclear Energy market report include:
- Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation
- Palantir Technologies Inc.
- Cameco Corporation
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Veolia Nuclear Solutions
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Siemens Energy AG
- GE Vernova Inc.
- Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Jacobs Solutions Inc.
- Framatome SAS
- BWX Technologies Inc.
- Mirion Technologies Inc.
- Assystem S.A.
- Kinectrics Inc.
- TerraPower LLC.
- X-energy LLC.
- NuScale Power Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hem71h
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