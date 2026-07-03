Mexico's Green Data Center Market Poised for $1.3 Billion Milestone with 21% CAGR by 2030

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Green Data Center Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico Green Data Center market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the adoption of sustainable IT infrastructure, sensitivity to rising electricity costs, hyperscaler expansion due to nearshoring, and regulatory focus on energy efficiency. In 2024, this market is estimated at approximately USD 1.3 billion, expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21-22% through 2030, in line with the North American region. Market expansion is fueled by investments in hyperscale and colocation data centers, aided by enterprise modernization and early-stage edge deployments, as well as the integration of renewable energy, hybrid PPAs, and energy-efficient cooling technologies. Demand is rising from sectors like IT & telecom, BFSI, government, healthcare, and retail & e-commerce. With a focus on ESG compliance and sustainability-linked investments, green data centers are becoming a key component of Mexico's digital infrastructure and regional data hub ambitions.

Drivers:

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Enterprises, hyperscalers, and colocation providers in Mexico prioritize low-carbon operations and power cost optimization, accelerating the adoption of green data centers with improved PUE levels in new facilities.

Enterprises, hyperscalers, and colocation providers in Mexico prioritize low-carbon operations and power cost optimization, accelerating the adoption of green data centers with improved PUE levels in new facilities. Supportive Regulatory Environment: National standards and CSR commitments for energy efficiency and sustainability are driving the transition towards green IT, targeting significant renewable energy sourcing through PPAs.

National standards and CSR commitments for energy efficiency and sustainability are driving the transition towards green IT, targeting significant renewable energy sourcing through PPAs. Hyperscale and Edge Expansion: Increased cloud adoption, nearshoring-driven digitalization, AI workloads, and data localization demands are boosting investments in hyperscale and edge data centers.

Increased cloud adoption, nearshoring-driven digitalization, AI workloads, and data localization demands are boosting investments in hyperscale and edge data centers. Renewable Energy Integration: The availability of solar and wind resources alongside hybrid PPAs is improving the cost competitiveness and reliability of green data centers.

The availability of solar and wind resources alongside hybrid PPAs is improving the cost competitiveness and reliability of green data centers. Modular and Prefabricated Data Centers: These deployments gain traction for their quick time-to-market, scalability, and reduced energy consumption, offering faster deployment compared to traditional builds.

Challenges:

High Capital Expenditure: Developing green data centers is capital-intensive, requiring significant upfront costs due to energy integration and advanced infrastructure needs.

Developing green data centers is capital-intensive, requiring significant upfront costs due to energy integration and advanced infrastructure needs. Renewable Energy Availability: Regional grid constraints may hamper access to renewables, posing a challenge compared to more robust North American grids.

Regional grid constraints may hamper access to renewables, posing a challenge compared to more robust North American grids. Retrofitting Complexity: Upgrading existing facilities to meet green standards is costly and operationally disruptive.

Upgrading existing facilities to meet green standards is costly and operationally disruptive. Operational Challenges: Managing hybrid energy solutions and ensuring uptime requires sophisticated management and skilled personnel.

Managing hybrid energy solutions and ensuring uptime requires sophisticated management and skilled personnel. Infrastructure and Energy Demand: Rapid data center growth strains electricity demand, necessitating increased capacity to support future expansion.

Rapid data center growth strains electricity demand, necessitating increased capacity to support future expansion. Sustainability Trade-offs: While aiming for renewable energy, Mexico's reliance on fossil fuels and water-intensive cooling can pose sustainability questions.

Key Highlights:

Mexico represents 7-9% of the North American green data center market, with a growth trajectory at par with the region, rapidly closing the gap with more established markets.

Hyperscale and colocation centers comprise 75% of Mexico's market share, growing faster than enterprise facilities, which aligns with North American trends.

Tier III and IV facilities dominate new investments, expanding quickly to meet rising demands for high-tier infrastructure.

Large facilities (>20 MW) make up a significant portion of capacity growth, reflecting workload consolidation.

Hybrid renewable and PPA models account for a notable share of power sourcing, highlighting a strategic shift in energy procurement.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Take Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered (Mexico)

1.4 Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Market Research Process

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research (Mexico-focused interviews & sources)

2.5 Models for Estimation

2.6 Market Size Estimation

2.6.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.6.2 Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Restraints & Challenges

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1 Solutions

5.1.1 Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2 Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3 IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4 Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5 Physical Infrastructure

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2 System Integration Services

5.2.3 Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4 Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5 Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6 Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1 Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2 Colocation Data Centers

6.3 Enterprise Data Centers

6.4 Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By TIER

7.1 Tier I Data Centers

7.2 Tier II Data Centers

7.3 Tier III Data Centers

7.4 Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1 Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2 Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3 Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4 Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (> 100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1 Solar Power Integration

9.2 Wind Power Integration

9.3 Hydroelectric Power

9.4 Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend - Limited Adoption)

9.5 Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6 On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1 Greenfield Construction

10.2 Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3 Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4 Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1 IT & Telecommunications

11.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3 Government & Public Sector

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 Retail & E-Commerce

11.6 Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7 Energy & Utilities

11.8 Media & Entertainment

11.9 Other Industries



12. Green Data Center Market, By Region

12.1 Key Points

12.2 Mexico



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Recent Developments

13.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.4 New Product Developments

13.5 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

13.6 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

13.7 Others



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.1.3 Financial Overview

14.1.4 Recent Developments

14.2 Microsoft Azure

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.2.3 Financial Overview

14.2.4 Recent Developments

14.3 Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.3.3 Financial Overview

14.3.4 Recent Developments

14.4 Meta (Facebook)

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.4.3 Financial Overview

14.4.4 Recent Developments

14.5 Apple

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.5.3 Financial Overview

14.5.4 Recent Developments

14.6 Equinix

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.6.3 Financial Overview

14.6.4 Recent Developments

14.7 Digital Realty

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.7.3 Financial Overview

14.7.4 Recent Developments

14.8 CyrusOne

14.8.1 Company Overview

14.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.8.3 Financial Overview

14.8.4 Recent Developments

14.9 Iron Mountain Data Centers

14.9.1 Company Overview

14.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.9.3 Financial Overview

14.9.4 Recent Developments

14.10 QTS Data Center (US)

14.10.1 Company Overview

14.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.10.3 Financial Overview

14.10.4 Recent Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 Glossary of Terms

15.2 Abbreviations

15.3 Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Meta (Facebook)

Apple

Equinix

Digital Realty

CyrusOne

Iron Mountain Data Centers

QTS Data Center (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0dht

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