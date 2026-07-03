Southern Europe's Green Data Center Corridor Booms with France, Spain, and Italy Leading the Charge

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market in France, Spain and Italy - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
France, Spain, and Italy are emerging as Southern Europe's key green data center corridor, driven by expansive cloud regions, digitization efforts in the public sector, and investments in renewable-energy data centers. The market reached USD 1.67 billion in 2024, spurred by major developments in Paris, Madrid, and Milan, coupled with significant colocation and enterprise demand. The market is set to grow at an estimated CAGR of 16-18% through the forecast period, propelled by the emergence of hyperscale cloud campuses, modernization of facilities to Tier III-IV standards, and an increasing adoption of solar, nuclear, and hybrid renewables. As regulatory mandates and AI-driven computing challenges rise, the France-Spain-Italy corridor is solidifying its role as a strategic green data center cluster in Europe.
Drivers
Cloud, Hyperscale, and Digital Economy Expansion
France, Spain, and Italy are seeing a surge in cloud regions and AI infrastructure, with Paris, Madrid, and Milan enhancing green data center demand as cloud workloads shift to efficient, low-carbon infrastructure.
Renewable and Nuclear-backed Power Availability
Spain's solar leadership and France's nuclear-driven electricity provide a robust framework for sustainable operations, facilitating ESG targets and supporting high-density computing.
Government and Regulated Industry Digitalization
The digitization of public-sector services and financial institutions in France, Spain, and Italy boosts secure, Tier III-IV green data center demand, reinforcing market structure centered on enterprise and colocation needs.
Data Localization and Sustainability Regulations
EU laws on data protection and carbon reduction are driving investments in energy-efficient, locally hosted green data centers, positioning France-Spain-Italy as a sustainable hosting hub.
Challenges
Grid and Permitting Constraints in Urban Hubs
Paris, Milan, and Madrid face grid congestion, land availability issues, and permitting delays, potentially hindering hyperscale deployments despite strong demand.
High Retrofit and Compliance Costs
Significant investment in cooling, power, and renewable integration is required to upgrade legacy facilities to Tier III-IV standards, increasing financial pressure in mature markets.
Power Price Volatility and Renewable Intermittency
Energy price volatility and renewable intermittency in Spain and Italy necessitate complex hedging and hybrid strategies to maintain stable operations.
Fragmented Market Structure
Compared to Northern Europe, France-Spain-Italy's market fragmentation across regional hubs poses challenges in achieving hyperscale efficiencies.
What This Report Covers:
Market Measurement and Growth Outlook
The report analyzes the region's progress from a base market size of USD 1.67 billion in 2024, highlighting the factors supporting a mid-to-high-teens growth trajectory.
Energy Sourcing and Sustainability Framework
Solar, nuclear, wind, and hybrid systems enable green centers to scale toward USD 4.24 billion by 2030, meeting EU mandates.
Infrastructure and Technology Evolution
The report explains how facilities in Spain and France drive capacity expansion, with mega data centers accelerating growth.
Competitive and Investment Environment
Explores investment trends in primary and secondary hubs, assessing renewal PPAs and modernization efforts shaping the ecosystem.
Key Highlights
Hyperscale and Colocation Dominate the Market
These sectors generated over USD 1.3 billion in 2024, showcasing their strong presence across Paris, Madrid, and Milan.
Tier III and Tier IV Facilities Anchor Infrastructure
These facilities contributed nearly three-quarters of the 2024 capacity and are projected to grow due to compliance and workload demands.
Large and Mega Facilities Attract Capital
Centers above 20 MW amassed over USD 1.1 billion and are growing rapidly as cloud providers deploy high-density campuses.
Solar, Nuclear, and Hybrid Renewables Define Energy Backbone
Solar supplied around USD 0.6 billion worth of energy, supporting carbon-efficient operations.
Modular Formats Accelerate Capacity Rollout
Prefabricated and containerized centers, valued at over USD 0.5 billion, enable swift deployments in constrained areas.
Solutions and Services Show Balanced Revenue Mix
In 2024, solutions generated close to USD 1.0 billion, while services accounted for over 40% of spending, driven by operational optimization needs.
IT, BFSI, and Government Anchor Demand
These industries contributed more than USD 1.0 billion in 2024, driven by cloud, digital banking, and governmental digitization across the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Key Take Away
1.2. Report Description
1.3. Markets Covered
1.4. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Scope
2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.1. Market Research Process
2.2.2. Research Methodology
2.2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2.2. Primary Research
2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Restraints & Challenges
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis
5. Green Data Center Market, By Component
5.1. Solutions
5.1.1. Power & Electrical Systems
5.1.2. Thermal Management Infrastructure
5.1.3. IT Hardware Infrastructure
5.1.4. Monitoring & Management Systems
5.1.5. Physical Infrastructure
5.2. Services
5.2.1. Design & Consulting Services
5.2.2. System Integration Services
5.2.3. Installation & Commissioning
5.2.4. Maintenance & Support Services
5.2.5. Training & Optimization Services
5.2.6. Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting
5.2.7. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)
6. Green Data Center Market, By Type
6.1. Hyperscale Data Centers
6.2. Colocation Data Centers
6.3. Enterprise Data Centers
6.4. Edge Micro Data Centers
7. Green Data Center Market, By TIER
7.1. Tier I Data Centers
7.2. Tier II Data Centers
7.3. Tier III Data Centers
7.4. Tier IV Data Centers
8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size
8.1. Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)
8.2. Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)
8.3. Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)
8.4. Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (> 100 MW)
9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source
9.1. Solar Power Integration
9.2. Wind Power Integration
9.3. Hydroelectric Power
9.4. Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)
9.5. Hybrid Renewable Systems
9.6. On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs
10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model
10.1. Greenfield Construction
10.2. Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization
10.3. Prefabricated Modular Deployment
10.4. Containerized Data Centers
11. Green Data Center Market, By End User
11.1. IT & Telecommunications
11.2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
11.3. Government & Public Sector
11.4. Healthcare
11.5. Retail & E-Commerce
11.6. Manufacturing & Automotive
11.7. Energy & Utilities
11.8. Media & Entertainment
11.9. Other Industries
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Recent Developments
12.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
12.2.2. New Product Developments
12.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
12.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
Others
13. Company Profiles
13.1. Digital Realty
13.1.1. Company Overview
13.1.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Recent Developments
13.2. Equinix
13.2.1. Company Overview
13.2.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Recent Developments
13.3. Schneider Electric SE
13.3.1. Company Overview
13.3.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Recent Developments
13.4. DATA4 Group
13.4.1. Company Overview
13.4.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Recent Developments
13.5. Vertiv
13.5.1. Company Overview
13.5.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Recent Developments
13.6. AtlasEdge Data Centres
13.6.1. Company Overview
13.6.2. Product/Service Landscape
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Company Overview
13.6.5. Product/Service Landscape
13.6.6. Financial Overview
13.6.7. Recent Developments
14. Appendix
14.1. Glossary of Terms
14.2. Abbreviations
14.3. Additional Data Tables
Companies Featured
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Schneider Electric SE
- DATA4 Group
- Vertiv
- AtlasEdge Data Centres
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yd80l5
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