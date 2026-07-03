Southern Europe's Green Data Center Corridor Booms with France, Spain, and Italy Leading the Charge

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market in France, Spain and Italy - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France, Spain, and Italy are emerging as Southern Europe's key green data center corridor, driven by expansive cloud regions, digitization efforts in the public sector, and investments in renewable-energy data centers. The market reached USD 1.67 billion in 2024, spurred by major developments in Paris, Madrid, and Milan, coupled with significant colocation and enterprise demand. The market is set to grow at an estimated CAGR of 16-18% through the forecast period, propelled by the emergence of hyperscale cloud campuses, modernization of facilities to Tier III-IV standards, and an increasing adoption of solar, nuclear, and hybrid renewables. As regulatory mandates and AI-driven computing challenges rise, the France-Spain-Italy corridor is solidifying its role as a strategic green data center cluster in Europe.

Drivers

Cloud, Hyperscale, and Digital Economy Expansion

France, Spain, and Italy are seeing a surge in cloud regions and AI infrastructure, with Paris, Madrid, and Milan enhancing green data center demand as cloud workloads shift to efficient, low-carbon infrastructure.

Renewable and Nuclear-backed Power Availability

Spain's solar leadership and France's nuclear-driven electricity provide a robust framework for sustainable operations, facilitating ESG targets and supporting high-density computing.

Government and Regulated Industry Digitalization

The digitization of public-sector services and financial institutions in France, Spain, and Italy boosts secure, Tier III-IV green data center demand, reinforcing market structure centered on enterprise and colocation needs.

Data Localization and Sustainability Regulations

EU laws on data protection and carbon reduction are driving investments in energy-efficient, locally hosted green data centers, positioning France-Spain-Italy as a sustainable hosting hub.

Challenges

Grid and Permitting Constraints in Urban Hubs

Paris, Milan, and Madrid face grid congestion, land availability issues, and permitting delays, potentially hindering hyperscale deployments despite strong demand.

High Retrofit and Compliance Costs

Significant investment in cooling, power, and renewable integration is required to upgrade legacy facilities to Tier III-IV standards, increasing financial pressure in mature markets.

Power Price Volatility and Renewable Intermittency

Energy price volatility and renewable intermittency in Spain and Italy necessitate complex hedging and hybrid strategies to maintain stable operations.

Fragmented Market Structure

Compared to Northern Europe, France-Spain-Italy's market fragmentation across regional hubs poses challenges in achieving hyperscale efficiencies.

What This Report Covers:

Market Measurement and Growth Outlook

The report analyzes the region's progress from a base market size of USD 1.67 billion in 2024, highlighting the factors supporting a mid-to-high-teens growth trajectory.

Energy Sourcing and Sustainability Framework

Solar, nuclear, wind, and hybrid systems enable green centers to scale toward USD 4.24 billion by 2030, meeting EU mandates.

Infrastructure and Technology Evolution

The report explains how facilities in Spain and France drive capacity expansion, with mega data centers accelerating growth.

Competitive and Investment Environment

Explores investment trends in primary and secondary hubs, assessing renewal PPAs and modernization efforts shaping the ecosystem.

Key Highlights

Hyperscale and Colocation Dominate the Market

These sectors generated over USD 1.3 billion in 2024, showcasing their strong presence across Paris, Madrid, and Milan.

Tier III and Tier IV Facilities Anchor Infrastructure

These facilities contributed nearly three-quarters of the 2024 capacity and are projected to grow due to compliance and workload demands.

Large and Mega Facilities Attract Capital

Centers above 20 MW amassed over USD 1.1 billion and are growing rapidly as cloud providers deploy high-density campuses.

Solar, Nuclear, and Hybrid Renewables Define Energy Backbone

Solar supplied around USD 0.6 billion worth of energy, supporting carbon-efficient operations.

Modular Formats Accelerate Capacity Rollout

Prefabricated and containerized centers, valued at over USD 0.5 billion, enable swift deployments in constrained areas.

Solutions and Services Show Balanced Revenue Mix

In 2024, solutions generated close to USD 1.0 billion, while services accounted for over 40% of spending, driven by operational optimization needs.

IT, BFSI, and Government Anchor Demand

These industries contributed more than USD 1.0 billion in 2024, driven by cloud, digital banking, and governmental digitization across the region.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Away

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1. Solutions

5.1.1. Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2. Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3. IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4. Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5. Physical Infrastructure

5.2. Services

5.2.1. Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2. System Integration Services

5.2.3. Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4. Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5. Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6. Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1. Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2. Colocation Data Centers

6.3. Enterprise Data Centers

6.4. Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By TIER

7.1. Tier I Data Centers

7.2. Tier II Data Centers

7.3. Tier III Data Centers

7.4. Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1. Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2. Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3. Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4. Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (> 100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1. Solar Power Integration

9.2. Wind Power Integration

9.3. Hydroelectric Power

9.4. Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)

9.5. Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6. On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1. Greenfield Construction

10.2. Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3. Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4. Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1. IT & Telecommunications

11.2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3. Government & Public Sector

11.4. Healthcare

11.5. Retail & E-Commerce

11.6. Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7. Energy & Utilities

11.8. Media & Entertainment

11.9. Other Industries



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Recent Developments

12.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2.2. New Product Developments

12.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

12.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

Others



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Digital Realty

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Recent Developments

13.2. Equinix

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Recent Developments

13.3. Schneider Electric SE

13.3.1. Company Overview

13.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Recent Developments

13.4. DATA4 Group

13.4.1. Company Overview

13.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Recent Developments

13.5. Vertiv

13.5.1. Company Overview

13.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Recent Developments

13.6. AtlasEdge Data Centres

13.6.1. Company Overview

13.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Company Overview

13.6.5. Product/Service Landscape

13.6.6. Financial Overview

13.6.7. Recent Developments



14. Appendix

14.1. Glossary of Terms

14.2. Abbreviations

14.3. Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

Digital Realty

Equinix

Schneider Electric SE

DATA4 Group

Vertiv

AtlasEdge Data Centres



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yd80l5

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