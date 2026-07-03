South Korea's Green Data Center Market to Skyrocket: From $0.56 Billion in 2024 to $3.05 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Green Data Center Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South Korea Green Data Center market is experiencing rapid structural expansion fueled by strong digital demand, AI workloads, and a focus on energy efficiency and ESG-aligned infrastructure. In 2024, the market is valued at USD 0.56 billion and is projected to grow to USD 3.05 billion by 2030, marking a robust ~33.4% CAGR.
Market growth is primarily driven by hyperscale centers, with colocation playing a supportive role as enterprises increasingly outsource infrastructure to energy-efficient, high-availability facilities. A shift towards Tier III and Tier IV architectures, along with consolidation into large and mega-scale campuses, is transforming South Korea's data center landscape.
Energy sourcing strategies are rapidly evolving, with solar, wind, hybrid renewables, and emerging nuclear integration gaining momentum, while traditional hydro and grid-linked renewable PPAs witness slower growth. The preference for greenfield construction and prefabricated modular deployments underscores operators' need for scalable, standardized, and ESG-transparent infrastructure supporting high-density AI and cloud workloads.
Market Drivers in South Korea:
1. Demand for Energy-Efficient Infrastructure: Reflecting the need to optimize energy consumption in a digitized economy, the market expands from USD 0.56 billion in 2024 to USD 3.05 billion in 2030 at a ~33.1% CAGR.
2. Investment in Hyperscale and Colocation: Investment is concentrated in hyperscale (~36.2% CAGR) and colocation facilities (~32.2%). By 2030, hyperscale accounts for ~47% of total market value from ~39% in 2025. This is driven by global cloud providers, domestic platforms, and AI-demanding workloads.
3. Shift to High-Availability Facilities: A tier migration towards Tier III (~31.7% CAGR) and Tier IV (~37.6% CAGR) is evident. In 2030, Tier IV facilities increase market share to ~39%, driven by rising requirements for uptime and resilience.
4. Consolidation to Large and Mega-Scale Facilities: Large (20-100 MW) and mega/hyperscale (>100 MW) data centers grow at ~39.4% CAGR, shifting capacity expansion to larger, more efficient sites.
5. Diversified Energy Strategies Adoption: There's a trend toward solar (~35.1% CAGR), wind (~32.9%), hybrid systems (~32.6%), and nuclear integration (~44.3%). Slower grid-linked renewable PPAs (~26.7%) hint at preference for direct or hybrid strategies for reliability.
6. Greenfield and Modular Deployment Models: Dominated by greenfield (~32.9% CAGR) and modular deployments (~36.6%), these approaches are expected to account for nearly 86% of the market by 2030, thanks to faster timelines and scalability.
Challenges in South Korea:
The capital intensity of Tier III and IV facilities adds complexity, increasing upfront costs. Renewable energy availability is constrained due to the geography and grid structure, necessitating hybrid sourcing and nuclear baseload support. Additionally, retrofitting legacy facilities is economically challenging, leading to slower brownfield growth.
Operational complexity rises with the expansion of hyperscale centers, needing sophisticated software for AI workloads and multi-source energy inputs management, driving up operational costs and risks. Rapid nuclear adoption introduces regulatory and public acceptance challenges.
Report Coverage: The report delivers an in-depth evaluation of South Korea's green data center ecosystem, analyzing structural shifts, sustainability pathways, and growth narratives. It highlights key contributions of the hyperscale and edge segments to the regional green data center landscape in APAC.
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Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Key Takeaways
1.2 Report Description
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Market Research Process
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.5 Models for Estimation
2.6 Market Size Estimation
2.6.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.6.2 Top-Down Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Restraints & Challenges
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.5 Technology & Innovation Analysis
5. Green Data Center Market, By Component
5.1 Solutions
5.1.1 Power & Electrical Systems
5.1.2 Thermal Management Infrastructure
5.1.3 IT Hardware Infrastructure
5.1.4 Monitoring & Management Systems
5.1.5 Physical Infrastructure
5.2 Services
5.2.1 Design & Consulting Services
5.2.2 System Integration Services
5.2.3 Installation & Commissioning
5.2.4 Maintenance & Support Services
5.2.5 Training & Optimization Services
5.2.6 Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting
5.2.7 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)
6. Green Data Center Market, By Type
6.1 Hyperscale Data Centers
6.2 Colocation Data Centers
6.3 Enterprise Data Centers
6.4 Edge Micro Data Centers
7. Green Data Center Market, By Tier
7.1 Tier I Data Centers
7.2 Tier II Data Centers
7.3 Tier III Data Centers
7.4 Tier IV Data Centers
8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size
8.1 Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)
8.2 Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)
8.3 Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)
8.4 Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (>100 MW)
9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source
9.1 Solar Power Integration
9.2 Wind Power Integration
9.3 Hydroelectric Power
9.4 Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)
9.5 Hybrid Renewable Systems
9.6 On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs
10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model
10.1 Greenfield Construction
10.2 Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization
10.3 Prefabricated Modular Deployment
10.4 Containerized Data Centers
11. Green Data Center Market, By End User
11.1 IT & Telecommunications
11.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
11.3 Government & Public Sector
11.4 Healthcare
11.5 Retail & E-Commerce
11.6 Manufacturing & Automotive
11.7 Energy & Utilities
11.8 Media & Entertainment
11.9 Other Industries
12. Green Data Center Market, By Geography
12.1 Key Points
12.2 South Korea
12.2.1 Seoul Metropolitan Area (Seoul-Incheon-Gyeonggi)
12.2.2 Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ)
12.2.3 Busan & Southeast Industrial Corridor
12.2.4 Daejeon & Central Korea
12.2.5 Gwangju & Southwest Korea
12.2.6 Other Emerging Regional Clusters
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Recent Developments
13.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.4 New Product Developments
13.5 Portfolio / Capacity Expansions
13.6 Joint Ventures, Collaborations & Partnerships
13.7 Others
14. Company Profiles
14.1 KT Corporation (KT IDC / KT Cloud)
14.1.1 Company Overview
14.1.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.1.3 Financial Overview
14.1.4 Recent Developments
14.2 SK Broadband / SK Telecom Data Centers
14.2.1 Company Overview
14.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.2.3 Financial Overview
14.2.4 Recent Developments
14.3 LG CNS
14.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.3.3 Financial Overview
14.3.4 Recent Developments
14.4 Samsung SDS
14.4.1 Company Overview
14.4.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.4.3 Financial Overview
14.4.4 Recent Developments
14.5 Naver Cloud / Naver Data Centers
14.5.1 Company Overview
14.5.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.5.3 Financial Overview
14.5.4 Recent Developments
14.6 Kakao Enterprise / Kakao Data Centers
14.6.1 Company Overview
14.6.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.6.3 Financial Overview
14.6.4 Recent Developments
14.7 Equinix (South Korea Operations)
14.7.1 Company Overview
14.7.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.7.3 Financial Overview
14.7.4 Recent Developments
14.8 Digital Realty / Global Colocation Operators (South Korea)
14.8.1 Company Overview
14.8.2 Product/Service Landscape
14.8.3 Financial Overview
14.8.4 Recent Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 Glossary of Terms
15.2 Abbreviations
15.3 Additional Data Tables
Companies Featured
- KT Corporation (KT IDC / KT Cloud)
- SK Broadband / SK Telecom Data Centers
- LG CNS
- Samsung SDS
- Naver Cloud / Naver Data Centers
- Kakao Enterprise / Kakao Data Centers
- Equinix (South Korea Operations)
- Digital Realty / Global Colocation Operators (South Korea)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrvmoy
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