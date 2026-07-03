South Korea's Green Data Center Market to Skyrocket: From $0.56 Billion in 2024 to $3.05 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Green Data Center Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korea Green Data Center market is experiencing rapid structural expansion fueled by strong digital demand, AI workloads, and a focus on energy efficiency and ESG-aligned infrastructure. In 2024, the market is valued at USD 0.56 billion and is projected to grow to USD 3.05 billion by 2030, marking a robust ~33.4% CAGR.

Market growth is primarily driven by hyperscale centers, with colocation playing a supportive role as enterprises increasingly outsource infrastructure to energy-efficient, high-availability facilities. A shift towards Tier III and Tier IV architectures, along with consolidation into large and mega-scale campuses, is transforming South Korea's data center landscape.

Energy sourcing strategies are rapidly evolving, with solar, wind, hybrid renewables, and emerging nuclear integration gaining momentum, while traditional hydro and grid-linked renewable PPAs witness slower growth. The preference for greenfield construction and prefabricated modular deployments underscores operators' need for scalable, standardized, and ESG-transparent infrastructure supporting high-density AI and cloud workloads.

Market Drivers in South Korea:

1. Demand for Energy-Efficient Infrastructure: Reflecting the need to optimize energy consumption in a digitized economy, the market expands from USD 0.56 billion in 2024 to USD 3.05 billion in 2030 at a ~33.1% CAGR.

2. Investment in Hyperscale and Colocation: Investment is concentrated in hyperscale (~36.2% CAGR) and colocation facilities (~32.2%). By 2030, hyperscale accounts for ~47% of total market value from ~39% in 2025. This is driven by global cloud providers, domestic platforms, and AI-demanding workloads.

3. Shift to High-Availability Facilities: A tier migration towards Tier III (~31.7% CAGR) and Tier IV (~37.6% CAGR) is evident. In 2030, Tier IV facilities increase market share to ~39%, driven by rising requirements for uptime and resilience.

4. Consolidation to Large and Mega-Scale Facilities: Large (20-100 MW) and mega/hyperscale (>100 MW) data centers grow at ~39.4% CAGR, shifting capacity expansion to larger, more efficient sites.

5. Diversified Energy Strategies Adoption: There's a trend toward solar (~35.1% CAGR), wind (~32.9%), hybrid systems (~32.6%), and nuclear integration (~44.3%). Slower grid-linked renewable PPAs (~26.7%) hint at preference for direct or hybrid strategies for reliability.

6. Greenfield and Modular Deployment Models: Dominated by greenfield (~32.9% CAGR) and modular deployments (~36.6%), these approaches are expected to account for nearly 86% of the market by 2030, thanks to faster timelines and scalability.

Challenges in South Korea:

The capital intensity of Tier III and IV facilities adds complexity, increasing upfront costs. Renewable energy availability is constrained due to the geography and grid structure, necessitating hybrid sourcing and nuclear baseload support. Additionally, retrofitting legacy facilities is economically challenging, leading to slower brownfield growth.

Operational complexity rises with the expansion of hyperscale centers, needing sophisticated software for AI workloads and multi-source energy inputs management, driving up operational costs and risks. Rapid nuclear adoption introduces regulatory and public acceptance challenges.

Report Coverage: The report delivers an in-depth evaluation of South Korea's green data center ecosystem, analyzing structural shifts, sustainability pathways, and growth narratives. It highlights key contributions of the hyperscale and edge segments to the regional green data center landscape in APAC.

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Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Takeaways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Market Research Process

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.5 Models for Estimation

2.6 Market Size Estimation

2.6.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.6.2 Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Restraints & Challenges

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1 Solutions

5.1.1 Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2 Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3 IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4 Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5 Physical Infrastructure

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2 System Integration Services

5.2.3 Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4 Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5 Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6 Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1 Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2 Colocation Data Centers

6.3 Enterprise Data Centers

6.4 Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By Tier

7.1 Tier I Data Centers

7.2 Tier II Data Centers

7.3 Tier III Data Centers

7.4 Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1 Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2 Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3 Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4 Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (>100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1 Solar Power Integration

9.2 Wind Power Integration

9.3 Hydroelectric Power

9.4 Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)

9.5 Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6 On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1 Greenfield Construction

10.2 Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3 Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4 Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1 IT & Telecommunications

11.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3 Government & Public Sector

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 Retail & E-Commerce

11.6 Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7 Energy & Utilities

11.8 Media & Entertainment

11.9 Other Industries



12. Green Data Center Market, By Geography

12.1 Key Points

12.2 South Korea

12.2.1 Seoul Metropolitan Area (Seoul-Incheon-Gyeonggi)

12.2.2 Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ)

12.2.3 Busan & Southeast Industrial Corridor

12.2.4 Daejeon & Central Korea

12.2.5 Gwangju & Southwest Korea

12.2.6 Other Emerging Regional Clusters



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Recent Developments

13.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.4 New Product Developments

13.5 Portfolio / Capacity Expansions

13.6 Joint Ventures, Collaborations & Partnerships

13.7 Others



14. Company Profiles

14.1 KT Corporation (KT IDC / KT Cloud)

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.1.3 Financial Overview

14.1.4 Recent Developments

14.2 SK Broadband / SK Telecom Data Centers

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.2.3 Financial Overview

14.2.4 Recent Developments

14.3 LG CNS

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.3.3 Financial Overview

14.3.4 Recent Developments

14.4 Samsung SDS

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.4.3 Financial Overview

14.4.4 Recent Developments

14.5 Naver Cloud / Naver Data Centers

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.5.3 Financial Overview

14.5.4 Recent Developments

14.6 Kakao Enterprise / Kakao Data Centers

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.6.3 Financial Overview

14.6.4 Recent Developments

14.7 Equinix (South Korea Operations)

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.7.3 Financial Overview

14.7.4 Recent Developments

14.8 Digital Realty / Global Colocation Operators (South Korea)

14.8.1 Company Overview

14.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

14.8.3 Financial Overview

14.8.4 Recent Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 Glossary of Terms

15.2 Abbreviations

15.3 Additional Data Tables



Companies Featured

KT Corporation (KT IDC / KT Cloud)

SK Broadband / SK Telecom Data Centers

LG CNS

Samsung SDS

Naver Cloud / Naver Data Centers

Kakao Enterprise / Kakao Data Centers

Equinix (South Korea Operations)

Digital Realty / Global Colocation Operators (South Korea)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrvmoy

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