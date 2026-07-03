Middle East & Africa Green Data Center Market Poised for Exponential Growth with 31.81% CAGR by 2030

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market in the MEA - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East & Africa (ME&A) green data center market is rapidly transforming from a sustainability goal into an essential economic driver. With nations aiming for ambitious digital and climate goals, green data centers are now pivotal to sustainable infrastructure. The market is expected to reach $0.74 billion by 2024, with projections indicating it could quintuple by 2030, fueled by a strong CAGR of 31.81%. This growth highlights the region's determination to emerge as a global digital hub powered by renewable energy.

This surge is driven by several key factors, including major government-led infrastructure investments under Vision 2030 programs, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. ME&A's rich solar and wind energy resources provide significant cost benefits for integrating renewable energy. In addition, global cloud providers are expanding their regional footprint, driven by data localization needs and enterprise demand, leading hyperscale facilities to grow at 35%-37% CAGR.

Stringent ESG mandates from regulators and investors further propel this growth, making green certification vital. Tier III and Tier IV facilities are increasingly incorporating advanced renewable systems to satisfy compliance needs.

Market Drivers:

National Digital Transformation Agendas: Initiatives in Gulf nations are heavily investing in digital infrastructure, positioning green data centers as pivotal in developing smart cities and AI adoption.

Initiatives in Gulf nations are heavily investing in digital infrastructure, positioning green data centers as pivotal in developing smart cities and AI adoption. Abundant Renewable Energy Resources: ME&A's extensive solar and wind capacity offers a competitive edge, with rapidly declining renewable costs enhancing the economic feasibility of green infrastructures.

ME&A's extensive solar and wind capacity offers a competitive edge, with rapidly declining renewable costs enhancing the economic feasibility of green infrastructures. Hyperscale Cloud Expansion: Regional expansions by major cloud companies to comply with data sovereignty laws show the strongest growth, underscoring the priority for scalable, sustainable infrastructure.

Regional expansions by major cloud companies to comply with data sovereignty laws show the strongest growth, underscoring the priority for scalable, sustainable infrastructure. Stringent ESG Mandates: Increasingly rigorous sustainability goals are pressuring companies to achieve net-zero pledges, necessitating advanced renewable energy systems in green certifications.

Market Challenges:

Infrastructure Readiness: Challenges include inconsistent grid stability and limited renewable transmission infrastructure, which complicate deployment in emerging markets.

Challenges include inconsistent grid stability and limited renewable transmission infrastructure, which complicate deployment in emerging markets. Extreme Climates: Harsh temperatures in Gulf nations increase cooling needs, elevating energy consumption and challenging economic viability.

Harsh temperatures in Gulf nations increase cooling needs, elevating energy consumption and challenging economic viability. Talent Shortage: Rapid green data center expansion has outpaced the available talent pool, posing a challenge in specialized skill areas.

Rapid green data center expansion has outpaced the available talent pool, posing a challenge in specialized skill areas. High Initial Capital Investment: Significant upfront investments needed for renewable systems and Tier IV certification are a critical challenge, with financing structures in the region still adapting to long-term green projects.

Key Insights:

Data centers exceeding 100 MW capacity lead the growth trajectory at over 40% CAGR, indicating strong confidence in ME&A's digital potential. Additionally, nuclear power integration shows significant growth at 55-57% CAGR, with the UAE leading in combining nuclear power with renewables for carbon-free operations. Prefabricated modular deployments have revolutionized time-to-market, growing at 50%+ CAGR, reducing timelines dramatically. Moreover, the professional services segment, including sustainability assessment and ESG reporting, is growing at nearly 34-37% CAGR, showing market maturity and a demand for ongoing expertise.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Key Take Aways

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. Market Research Process

2.2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2.2. Primary Research

2.2.2.3. Models for Estimation

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Restraints & Challenges

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Technology & Innovation Analysis



5. Green Data Center Market, By Component

5.1. Solutions

5.1.1. Power & Electrical Systems

5.1.2. Thermal Management Infrastructure

5.1.3. IT Hardware Infrastructure

5.1.4. Monitoring & Management Systems

5.1.5. Physical Infrastructure

5.2. Services

5.2.1. Design & Consulting Services

5.2.2. System Integration Services

5.2.3. Installation & Commissioning

5.2.4. Maintenance & Support Services

5.2.5. Training & Optimization Services

5.2.6. Sustainability Assessment & ESG Reporting

5.2.7. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)



6. Green Data Center Market, By Type

6.1. Hyperscale Data Centers

6.2. Colocation Data Centers

6.3. Enterprise Data Centers

6.4. Edge Micro Data Centers



7. Green Data Center Market, By TIER

7.1. Tier I Data Centers

7.2. Tier II Data Centers

7.3. Tier III Data Centers

7.4. Tier IV Data Centers



8. Green Data Center Market, By Data Center Size

8.1. Small Data Centers (< 5 MW)

8.2. Medium Data Centers (5-20 MW)

8.3. Large Data Centers (20-100 MW)

8.4. Mega/Hyperscale Data Centers (> 100 MW)



9. Green Data Center Market, By Energy Source

9.1. Solar Power Integration

9.2. Wind Power Integration

9.3. Hydroelectric Power

9.4. Nuclear Power (Emerging Trend)

9.5. Hybrid Renewable Systems

9.6. On-Site Generation vs Grid Renewable PPAs



10. Green Data Center Market, By Deployment Model

10.1. Greenfield Construction

10.2. Brownfield Retrofit/Modernization

10.3. Prefabricated Modular Deployment

10.4. Containerized Data Centers



11. Green Data Center Market, By End User

11.1. IT & Telecommunications

11.2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

11.3. Government & Public Sector

11.4. Healthcare

11.5. Retail & E-Commerce

11.6. Manufacturing & Automotive

11.7. Energy & Utilities

11.8. Media & Entertainment

11.9. Other Industries



12. Green Data Center Market, By Saudi Arabia

12.1. Key Points

12.2. Saudi Arabia

12.2.1. Riyadh

12.2.2. Dammam

12.2.3. Jeddah

12.2.4. Neom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Recent Developments

13.2.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2.2. New Product Developments

13.2.3. Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

13.2.4. Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

Others



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Microsoft Azure

14.1.1. Company Overview

14.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Recent Developments

14.2. Etisalat Digital

14.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Recent Developments

14.3. Ooredoo Group

14.3.1. Company Overview

14.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Recent Developments

14.4. Gulf Data Hub

14.4.1. Company Overview

14.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Recent Developments



15. Appendix

15.1. Glossary of Terms

15.2. Abbreviations

15.3. Additional Data Tables





Companies Featured





Microsoft Azure

Etisalat Digital

Ooredoo Group

Gulf Data Hub





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6j8sr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.