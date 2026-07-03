Exponential Growth: Generative AI in Procurement Market to Hit $0.61 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Procurement Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in procurement market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to increase from $0.2 billion in 2025 to $0.26 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The initial growth phase can be credited to traditional procurement methods and the complexities of modern supply chains. It's anticipated that by 2030, the market will reach $0.61 billion, growing at a CAGR of 24.1%. This is largely driven by modern integrations and the need for enhanced predictive analytics and AI-driven supplier management. Trends include AI-powered supplier evaluation, contract analysis, and automated risk management, which are expected to reshape procurement processes.

Cloud services are a significant catalyst, providing scalable resources crucial for deploying generative AI solutions in procurement, ensuring agility and cost-effectiveness in the digital landscape. For instance, 75% of U.S. attorneys employed cloud computing for professional purposes by 2025, up from previous years, highlighting the increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure. This shift bolsters generative AI's role in procurement, aiding organizations in optimizing their AI applications while leveraging the efficiencies of cloud technologies.

Several industry leaders are innovating with solutions like the Generative AI Suite to enhance procurement activities. ZIP's October 2023 launch offers advanced tools for predictive analytics and supplier relationship management. Such solutions reduce time-intensive tasks and error-prone data entry, streamlining the procurement process significantly. Similarly, Enverus Holdings Inc.'s acquisition of BidOut Inc. in August 2024 aims to enhance its Source-to-Pay suite with AI-driven sourcing capabilities, promoting greater efficiency and compliance.

Prominent companies in this sector include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., AWS Inc., IBM, Oracle Corporation, Jabil Optics Germany GmbH, SAP SE, Genpact Limited, GEP Worldwide, and others. North America led the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth moving forward. The comprehensive coverage includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and others, with countries like the USA, China, Germany, India, Japan, and the UK being pivotal.

While tariffs have affected the market by elevating costs and constraining technological access, they have also catalyzed local innovation and infrastructure investment. This has fostered the development of localized AI solutions and efficient procurement strategies, especially in regions reliant on technology imports. Large enterprises and SMEs are particularly impacted, driving them to innovate or seek regional solutions.

The generative AI in procurement market report offers an in-depth look at statistics, trends, and opportunities, providing businesses with the insights needed to thrive. It outlines vital market segments and shares, illustrating both the current landscape and future possibilities.

Generative AI optimizes procurement through AI-driven algorithms, enhancing processes like supplier assessment, demand prediction, and pricing strategies. It encompasses direct and indirect procurement, serving a range of organizational needs from large enterprises to SMEs. The market's value represents revenues from these AI-driven solutions, including market intelligence platforms, payment automation tools, and compliance monitoring systems, measured at 'factory gate' values in USD.







The "Generative AI in Procurement Market Global Report 2026" provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the burgeoning market landscape. With a focus on generative AI in procurement, this comprehensive guide anticipates market trends that will shape the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

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Description:

The report explores market characteristics, size, growth, and segmentation. A detailed analysis of regional influences and country-specific dynamics is provided. It also delves into technological changes, regulatory developments, and consumer trends affecting the market. This report informs on market characteristics, size, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, TAM, competitive landscape, and strategies.

The supply chain analysis section offers insights into value chains, raw materials, and supplier evaluations.

The trends and strategies section highlights digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovations, suggesting competitive use of these trends.

The regulatory landscape section reviews regulations, investment patterns, incentives, and funding impacting industry growth.

Market size is analyzed concerning historical growth and future forecasts.

Factors like technology, geopolitical conflicts, tariffs, inflation, and interest rates are considered in forecasts.

The TAM section evaluates market potential and strategic growth opportunities.

Market segmentations provide detailed submarkets.

Regional analyses identify market size and growth patterns within different geographies.

Expanded geographic coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, noting their growing roles in global value chains.

The competitive landscape reviews market dynamics, key players, and recent financial trends shaping the industry.

The company scoring matrix ranks leading firms based on revenue, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Direct Procurement, Indirect Procurement, Goods Procurement, Services Procurement

Direct Procurement, Indirect Procurement, Goods Procurement, Services Procurement Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises Application: Supplier Identification, Product Recommendation, Negotiation Support, Risk Assessment, Contract Analysis, Fraud Detection, Predictive Modeling

Companies Mentioned: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM, Oracle Corporation, and others. Geographies: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa Time Series: Five years historic, ten years forecast Data Formats: Word, PDF, Interactive Report, Excel Dashboard Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative AI in Procurement Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative AI in Procurement Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Ai-Driven Content Personalization

4.2.2 Automated Media Generation

4.2.3 Collaborative Human-AI Creativity

4.2.4 Ai-Powered Storytelling

4.2.5 Real-Time Audience Analytics



5. Generative AI in Procurement Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Large Enterprises

5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (Smes)

5.3 Manufacturing Companies

5.4 Retail and E-Commerce Companies

5.5 Professional Services Firms



6. Generative AI in Procurement Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative AI in Procurement Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative AI in Procurement PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative AI in Procurement Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative AI in Procurement Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative AI in Procurement Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative AI in Procurement Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Direct Procurement, Indirect Procurement, Goods Procurement, Services Procurement

9.2. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises

9.3. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Supplier Identification, Product or Service Recommendation, Negotiation Support, Risk Assessment, Contract Analysis, Fraud Detection, Predictive Modeling, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market, Sub-Segmentation of Direct Procurement, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Raw Material Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management, Production and Manufacturing Materials Procurement

9.5. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market, Sub-Segmentation of Indirect Procurement, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Office Supplies and Equipment Procurement, Marketing and IT Services Procurement, Facility and Logistics Procurement

9.6. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market, Sub-Segmentation of Goods Procurement, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Physical Product Sourcing, Inventory Management and Restocking, Supplier Selection for Goods

9.7. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services Procurement, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting and Professional Services, Outsourced Services and Contracts, Software and IT Services Procurement



10. Generative AI in Procurement Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative AI in Procurement Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Procurement Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative AI in Procurement Market

13.1. China Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative AI in Procurement Market

14.1. India Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative AI in Procurement Market

15.1. Japan Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative AI in Procurement Market

16.1. Australia Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative AI in Procurement Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative AI in Procurement Market

18.1. South Korea Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative AI in Procurement Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative AI in Procurement Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative AI in Procurement Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative AI in Procurement Market

22.1. UK Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative AI in Procurement Market

23.1. Germany Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative AI in Procurement Market

24.1. France Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative AI in Procurement Market

25.1. Italy Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative AI in Procurement Market

26.1. Spain Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Procurement Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative AI in Procurement Market

28.1. Russia Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative AI in Procurement Market

29.1. North America Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative AI in Procurement Market

30.1. USA Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative AI in Procurement Market

31.1. Canada Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative AI in Procurement Market

32.1. South America Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative AI in Procurement Market

33.1. Brazil Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative AI in Procurement Market

34.1. Middle East Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative AI in Procurement Market

35.1. Africa Generative AI in Procurement Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative AI in Procurement Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Organization Size, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative AI in Procurement Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative AI in Procurement Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative AI in Procurement Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative AI in Procurement Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative AI in Procurement Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Dell Technologies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative AI in Procurement Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Oracle Corporation, Jabil Optics Germany GmbH, SAP SE, Genpact Limited, GEP Worldwide, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Coupa Software Inc., Basware Corporation, Zycus Inc., Jaggaer Holdings Inc., Tradeshift Holdings Inc., Ivalua Inc., Agiloft Inc., Master of Code Global Inc., Sirion Inc.



39. Global Generative AI in Procurement Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative AI in Procurement Market



41. Generative AI in Procurement Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative AI in Procurement Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative AI in Procurement Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative AI in Procurement Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Procurement market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

Jabil Optics Germany GmbH

SAP SE

Genpact Limited

GEP Worldwide

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Coupa Software Inc.

Basware Corporation

Zycus Inc.

Jaggaer Holdings Inc.

Tradeshift Holdings Inc.

Ivalua Inc.

Agiloft Inc.

Master of Code Global Inc.

Sirion Inc.

Scoutbee GmbH

Simfoni Limited

LevaData Inc.

Aavenir Inc.

Suplari Inc.





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