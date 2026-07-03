Global AI and Omics Sector Fueled by Precision Medicine and Deep Learning Innovations

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Omics Studies Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in omics studies market has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from $1.23 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $5.55 billion by 2030, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35%. This growth surge is driven by factors such as the escalation of next-generation sequencing technologies, the proliferation of bioinformatics tools, enhanced access to biological big data, and the early adoption of machine learning in genomics. The rise in investment within life sciences research further bolsters this upward trend.

The demand for precision medicine fuels the market's forward momentum, with advancements in deep learning algorithms, increased AI utilization in drug discovery, and the expansion of cloud-based omics platforms playing pivotal roles. Personalized healthcare remains a significant focus, with major trends including AI-powered multi-omics data integration, machine learning-based genomic interpretation, and AI-driven protein structure prediction. Automated omics data analytics, alongside predictive biomarker discovery, are reshaping the landscape.

The burgeoning interest in personalized medicine supports the AI-driven omics sector. Tailored medical treatments promise improved outcomes by considering individual genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. This personal approach is propelled by genomic research advancements, cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, and data-driven methodologies. AI enhances personalized medicine by deepening insights into disease mechanisms and treatment precision. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition highlighted that the US FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

Leading companies are innovating extensively, focusing on developing advanced solutions such as cloud-based platforms with data federation capabilities. These platforms facilitate the integration and analysis of diverse, large-scale omics data, ensuring data privacy and security. DNAstack's launch of Omics AI in September 2023 exemplifies this trend, offering a suite for accelerating omics research with real-time analytics and global collaborative capabilities. However, these innovations underscore the importance of robust cybersecurity to protect sensitive genetic information.

In business movements, Renovaro Biosciences Ltd. acquired Gedi Cune Intl Ltd. in September 2023, signaling a focus on advanced regenerative therapies and biotechnological solutions. Gedi Cune provides advanced tools for managing multi-omics data, thus complementing Renovaro's strategic vision.

Major players in the artificial intelligence in omics studies market include industry giants such as Amazon.com Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and more. North America led the market in 2025, while Europe is poised to grow fastest in the upcoming years. Geographical diversity in the market ranges from Asia-Pacific to Middle East and Africa, reflecting a global scope.

Tariffs have influenced the market by raising costs for imported sequencing equipment and other essentials, affecting North American and European research institutions most. This has prompted shifts in project timelines and budgets, but also incentivizes domestic manufacturing.

The AI in omics studies market comprises revenue from data integration services and related offerings, including machine learning platforms and bioinformatics software. This market encompasses revenues from the sale of goods and services within specified geographies, emphasizing innovation and resilience in a rapidly evolving field.

The "Artificial Intelligence in Omics Studies Market Global Report 2026" is an essential asset for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering vital insights to evaluate this rapidly growing market. The report explores key trends shaping the industry over the next decade.

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Description

Explore the largest and fastest-growing markets in AI applications within omics studies and understand its relationship with economic sectors, demographic trends, and similar markets. Analyze future market influences, including technological shifts, regulatory changes, and consumer preferences.

The report defines market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape. It includes analysis of market history and forecasts per geography.

A thorough supply chain analysis includes key raw materials and competitor listings at every supply chain level.

Updated trends highlight emerging technologies like digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI innovation, detailing how companies can utilize these for growth.

Regulatory landscape insights cover key frameworks, investment flows, incentives, and funding trends affecting market growth.

Market forecasting considers key technological and global economic factors shaping the industry.

TAM analysis provides strategic insights based on market potential versus current size.

Market attractiveness scores are derived from growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit evaluations.

Extensive segmentation breaks down by offering, technology platform, application, and end-user demographics.

Regional analysis highlights expanded coverage areas including Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to supply chain realignments.

Competitive landscape chapters offer detailed company descriptions, market shares, and significant financial deals.

A multi-parameter company scoring matrix evaluates leading firms based on market influence and innovation.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Offering: Software; Services

Technology Platform: Sequencing; Epigenomics; Proteomics; Metabolomics; Others

Application: Oncology; Infectious Diseases; Neurology; Cardiovascular Diseases; Immunology; Others

End-User: Academic and Research Institutes; Biopharmaceutical Companies; Others

Subsegments:

Software: AI-Powered Data Analytics, Omics Data Integration, Machine Learning for Genomics, Protein Structure Prediction, Drug Discovery, and more.

Services: AI-Based Data Analysis, Consulting, Model Development, Omics Data Management, Drug Discovery, Cloud-Based Storage, Training, and Support

Companies Mentioned: Amazon.com Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, and others.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Included are five-year historic data and ten-year forecasts.

Data: Provides ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Includes historic and forecast data by country and region, competitor market share, and segmented markets.

Sourcing and Referencing: The report is diligently sourced with endnotes.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or as an Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI-Powered Multi-Omics Data Integration

4.2.2 Machine Learning-Based Genomic Interpretation

4.2.3 AI-Driven Protein Structure Prediction

4.2.4 Automated Omics Data Analytics Platforms

4.2.5 Predictive Biomarker Discovery



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Academic and Research Institutes

5.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.3 Clinical Research Organizations

5.4 Healthcare Research Centers

5.5 Government Research Agencies



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sequencing, Epigenomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Other Technologies

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Immunology, Other Applications

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Company, Other End-Users

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Powered Data Analytics Software, Omics Data Integration Software, Machine Learning Platforms for Genomics, AI-Based Protein Structure Prediction Software, AI-Based Drug Discovery Software, AI for Metabolomics Analysis Tools, AI-Driven Genome Sequencing Software, Bioinformatics Software for Multi-Omics Data

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Based Data Analysis Services, Consulting Services for AI in Omics, AI Model Development and Customization Services, Omics Data Management and Interpretation Services, AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Development Services, Cloud-Based Omics Data Storage and Processing Services, AI-Based Omics Training and Support Services



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Technology Platform, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Amazon.com Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Hitachi Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Danaher Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Siemens Healthineers AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

General Electric Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dassault Systemes SA, Illumina Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Qiagen N.V., BGI Genomics Co Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Elekta AB



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Omics Studies Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Omics Studies market report include:

Amazon.com Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

General Electric Company

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dassault Systemes SA

Illumina Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

BGI Genomics Co Ltd.

Takara Bio Inc.

Elekta AB



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5li1n

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