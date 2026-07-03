Agentic AI Drives Exponential Growth in Fraud Detection Market, Forecast to Reach $55.66 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agentic AI in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The agentic artificial intelligence (AI) in fraud detection and prevention market has witnessed an impressive surge, growing from $7.73 billion in 2025 to $11.53 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.1%. This rapid expansion is fueled by increasing digital transactions, heightened financial fraud incidents, early adoption of analytics-based systems, and regulatory compliance needs. Forecasts suggest the market will leap to $55.66 billion by 2030, driven by the deployment of agentic AI fraud engines, increasing digitization of payments, demand for real-time fraud prevention, and evolving fraud tactics. Key trends like autonomous fraud response systems and real-time transaction risk assessments are poised to shape the market landscape.

The surge in cashless payments is anticipated to significantly boost the agentic AI fraud detection and prevention market. As digital payments via cards, mobile apps, and online platforms become the norm, the associated security risks underscore the need for sophisticated fraud detection systems. Agentic AI plays a crucial role by continuously monitoring transactions in real time, identifying anomalies, and adapting to emerging fraud patterns. For example, the European Central Bank noted a 7.4% increase in cashless transactions in the euro area in 2024, emphasizing the critical role of robust AI solutions in securing these transactions.

In response to escalating financial fraud threats, leading companies like NICE Actimize are investing in advanced technologies for real-time fraud detection. Their X-Sight ActOne platform, powered by agentic AI, merges machine learning, natural language processing, and generative AI to streamline investigative processes, cutting fraud investigation time by over 50%. Similarly, Chainalysis's acquisition of Alterya, an AI technology startup, aims to enhance fraud prevention capabilities by combining robust AI models with blockchain analytics expertise.

Prominent players in this burgeoning market include Dell Technologies Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Capgemini SE, and BAE Systems plc, among others. In 2025, North America led the market, with other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and South America poised for significant growth. Tariffs have impacted the market by raising costs for imported hardware, but they also accelerated cloud-based and software-driven fraud detection solutions, enhancing scalability and reducing dependency on physical hardware.

The agentic AI market report provides an exhaustive analysis, covering global market size, regional shares, and a detailed breakdown of market segments. It highlights critical trends and opportunities, offering a comprehensive view crucial for stakeholders aiming to thrive in the industry. Agentic AI systems, with their autonomous capabilities, continue to surpass traditional approaches by adeptly monitoring transactions and interacting with other systems, effectively mitigating threats across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce.

Overall, the agentic AI market in fraud detection and prevention stands as a pivotal innovation, transforming how financial institutions and businesses safeguard against fraud, ensuring security while fostering trust in the rapidly evolving digital transaction landscape.







Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, according to the Global Report 2026. This report offers crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate market positioning and growth potential. As the market witnesses strong expansion, the report highlights key trends that will influence the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a global perspective with comprehensive coverage of 16 geographies.

Evaluate the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical dynamics, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory developments.

Develop strategic regional plans based on localized data and insights.

Identify lucrative growth segments for future investments.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors.

Analyze customer insights through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors based on innovation, market share, and brand strength.

Assess the total addressable market and attractiveness scoring for potential.

Utilize high-quality data for presentations and analysis.

Receive up-to-date data with an Excel sheet for data extraction and dashboard.

Description

The report answers pivotal questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for agentic AI in fraud detection and prevention. It explores technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and consumer preferences anticipated to shape the market. It provides insights into market characteristics, size, segmentation, regional breakdowns, and overall competitiveness.

Assess market characteristics by exploring key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Review the supply chain analysis covering raw materials and supplier dynamics.

Analyze evolving technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovations.

Understand the regulatory and investment landscape, including major investments and incentives affecting industry growth.

Evaluate the market size and its growth trajectory, incorporating technological and geopolitical factors.

Explore TAM analysis and strategic growth opportunities.

Interpret market attractiveness based on a scoring framework evaluating growth, competitiveness, and strategic fit.

Dive into market segmentations and regional breakdowns for a granular understanding.

Examine geographical coverage, including Taiwan and Southeast Asia, within the supply chain context.

Review the competition landscape, market shares, and significant financial deals within the market.

Evaluate companies through a scoring matrix focused on market share, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Components include Solutions and Services. Applications span Identity Theft, Money Laundering, Payment Fraud, and more across various verticals such as Finance, Government, Healthcare, and IT.

Countries Included: Extensive coverage of regions like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more.

Regions Analyzed: Comprehensive insights into Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and other prominent areas.

Time Series: A robust dataset encompassing five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts.

Data Delivery: Available in various formats including Word, PDF, interactive reports, and Excel dashboards with bi-annual updates, customizations, and expert support as added benefits.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 48.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Autonomous Fraud Response Systems

4.2.2 Real Time Transaction Risk Assessment

4.2.3 Self Learning Fraud Detection Agents

4.2.4 Behavioral Anomaly Identification

4.2.5 Cross Platform Fraud Intelligence



5. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking Financial Services and Insurance

5.2 Government and Defense Agencies

5.3 Retail and E Commerce Companies

5.4 Healthcare Organizations

5.5 Telecommunications Providers



6. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solutions, Services

9.2. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Organization, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.3. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Identity Theft, Money Laundering, Payment Fraud, Other Applications

9.4. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology and Telecom, Industrial and Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce, Other Verticals

9.5. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solutions, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Fraud Analytics, Identity Verification, Transaction Monitoring, Behavioral Biometrics, Risk Scoring and Profiling, Case Management

9.6. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Support and Maintenance, System Integration



10. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

13.1. China Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

14.1. India Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

15.1. Japan Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

16.1. Australia Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

17.1. Indonesia Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

18.1. South Korea Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

19.1. Taiwan Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

20.1. South East Asia Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

21.1. Western Europe Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

22.1. UK Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

23.1. Germany Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

24.1. France Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

25.1. Italy Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

26.1. Spain Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

28.1. Russia Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

29.1. North America Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

30.1. USA Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

31.1. Canada Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

32.1. South America Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

33.1. Brazil Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

34.1. Middle East Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

35.1. Africa Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Organization, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Dell Technologies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Salesforce Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Nvidia Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Capgemini SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

BAE Systems plc, Global Payments Inc, Experian plc, Moody's Corporation, Equifax Inc., SAS Institute Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., Fair Isaac Corp, Software AG, NICE Actimize, LeewayHertz, Inscribe AI, SEON Technologies Kft, Feedzai, Sift



39. Global Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market



41. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Agentic AI in Fraud Detection and Prevention market report include:

Dell Technologies Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Capgemini SE

BAE Systems plc

Global Payments Inc

Experian plc

Moody's Corporation

Equifax Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Fair Isaac Corp

Software AG

NICE Actimize

LeewayHertz

Inscribe AI

SEON Technologies Kft

Feedzai

Sift





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t47blb

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