AI Innovations: Transforming CRM Market with Advanced Customer Experience Technologies

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in customer relationship management (CRM) market is experiencing impressive growth. Projected to expand from $11.04 billion in 2025 to $15.06 billion in 2026, the market is set to sustain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.4%. This uptrend is influenced by the expansion of CRM platforms, rising volumes of customer data, early analytics integration, the need for sales automation, and the demand for optimized customer engagement.

Continuing this trajectory, the market is expected to reach $51.67 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 36.1%. This growth is fueled by AI-driven revenue intelligence, omnichannel CRM integration, real-time decision support, and advancements in customer lifecycle analytics. Key trends include AI-based sales forecasting, automated customer segmentation, predictive lead scoring, intelligent CRM chatbots, and enhanced real-time customer insights.

A significant contributor to this growth is the increasing adoption of automation in marketing and sales, marked by software technologies that streamline workflows and enhance efficiency. Tasks like email marketing and lead scoring are becoming automated, freeing teams to focus on strategic objectives, supported by real-time data and analytics for informed decision-making. AI in CRM supports personalized engagement by automating routine tasks and providing data-driven insights to refine marketing and sales strategies. A 2023 University of Hamburg survey highlighted that 44% of manufacturing and sales leaders have embraced marketing automation, with significant growth expected.

Innovations in customer experience, particularly through generative AI technology, are driving market shifts. Generative AI leverages algorithms for personalized interactions, automating content development and enhancing CRM through data-driven insights. Salesforce Inc. introduced Einstein GPT in March 2023, the first generative AI CRM technology, providing AI-generated content solutions across various organizational functions. By integrating Salesforce models with external AI solutions and real-time data, Einstein GPT offers dynamic customer content and adaptability to emerging needs.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In May 2024, Cordance Corporation acquired Spiro.AI, enhancing its suite of solutions with AI-driven CRM technology that optimizes sales workflows and efficiency. This acquisition underlines a trend of companies strengthening their portfolios to offer advanced CRM solutions.

Major players like Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., and others are pivotal in steering the market. North America leads the regional growth, with significant expansion across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions.

The impact of tariffs on enterprise IT costs is promoting a shift to cloud-native AI CRM solutions, thus reducing dependence on physical infrastructure. This transition supports the market's expansion despite cost pressures on traditional CRM upgrades.

A comprehensive market research report details the AI in CRM market dynamics, offering in-depth analysis and statistics on market size, regional shares, competitor strategies, and trends. This report serves as a vital resource for understanding the current and future scenarios of the AI in CRM industry.

As AI technologies such as machine learning, predictive analytics, and chatbots become integral to CRM solutions, industries ranging from BFSI to e-commerce and healthcare are increasingly leveraging these tools to optimize customer interactions and drive business growth.

The "Artificial Intelligence in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to evaluate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-driven CRM solutions. Focused on a market with significant growth potential, this report highlights emerging trends and provides a detailed overview of the factors expected to influence the market over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global perspective with comprehensive coverage of 16 key geographies.

Analyze macroeconomic impacts such as geopolitics, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Formulate strategies on a regional and country basis using localized data and insights.

Identify prime growth segments for investment to outperform competitors.

Leverage forecast data and market dynamics for strategic advantages.

Enhance customer understanding through detailed end-user analysis.

Compare performance against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess market potential with TAM and attractiveness scoring.

Use reliable data for both internal and external presentations, with updates and Excel dashboards for seamless data extraction.

Report Highlights:

Examine the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in CRM and understand its relationship with the broader economy and adjacent markets. Explore key forces shaping the market landscape, including technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes.

The report delves into market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country insights, TAM analysis, competitive landscape, and the strategic priorities that are driving growth within the AI in CRM market.

Market Analysis: Comprehensive evaluation of market size, growth trends, and segmentation.

Supply Chain Insights: Analyzes the complete value chain from raw materials to supplier dynamics.

Technological Trends: Focus on digital transformation, automation, and AI innovations crucial to market evolution.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and industry incentives.

Competitive Landscape: In-depth analysis of market share, strategies, and leading company profiles.

Company Scoring: Rankings based on revenue, innovation, and brand recognition.

Market Scope: Types: Machine Learning, NLP, Image and Speech Recognition, Predictive Analytics, Chatbots

Components: Software, Services

Applications: Sales Automation, Customer Service, Marketing Personalization, Data Analysis

Industries: BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Historic data and forecasts up to ten years.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Dashboard + Excel

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

This comprehensive report is an invaluable tool for stakeholders in the AI in CRM sector, offering critical insights and strategic recommendations to navigate the complex and dynamic market environment.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI Based Sales Forecasting

4.2.2 Automated Customer Segmentation

4.2.3 Predictive Lead Scoring

4.2.4 Intelligent Crm Chatbots

4.2.5 Real Time Customer Insights



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking and Financial Services Institutions

5.2 Retail and E Commerce Companies

5.3 Information Technology Firms

5.4 Manufacturing Enterprises

5.5 Healthcare Organizations



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Image and Speech Recognition, Predictive Analytics, Chatbots and Virtual Assistants

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sales Automation, Customer Service and Support, Marketing Personalization, Customer Data Analysis, Lead Scoring and Qualification

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and E-commerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other End-Use Industries

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Machine Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Deep Learning for CRM, AI-Powered Customer Segmentation, Recommendation Engines

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Natural Language Processing (NLP), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sentiment Analysis, Text Mining and Data Extraction, Speech-to-Text Conversion, Named Entity Recognition (NER), Language Translation, Text Analytics for CRM

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Image and Speech Recognition, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Image-Based Customer Insights, Visual Search and Recognition, Voice Recognition for Customer Interactions, Audio Analytics and Speech Transcription, Customer Feedback Analysis through Image or Speech

9.8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Predictive Analytics, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Lead Scoring and Forecasting, Sales Prediction Models, Churn Prediction, Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) Estimation, Demand Forecasting and Market Trends

9.9. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Powered Chatbots for Customer Support, Virtual Personal Assistants for Sales and Service, Conversational AI for CRM Automation, Multi-Channel Chatbot Integration, Voice-Activated CRM Assistants



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. SAP SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Salesforce Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Adobe Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., HubSpot Inc., Zendesk Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Freshworks Inc., C3.AI Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Intercom Inc., Pipedrive Inc., Copper Inc., Insightly Inc., Conversica Inc., Streak Inc.



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

HubSpot Inc.

Zendesk Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Freshworks Inc.

C3.AI Inc.

SugarCRM Inc.

Intercom Inc.

Pipedrive Inc.

Copper Inc.

Insightly Inc.

Conversica Inc.

Streak Inc.

Kreato CRM

Spiro Technologies Inc.

Nimble Inc.

Vtiger Systems

Salesflare Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ak945g

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