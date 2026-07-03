Exponential Growth Expected: AI in Industrial Machinery Market Projected to Reach $9.04 Billion by 2030 with a 29.1% CAGR

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Industrial Machinery Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in industrial machinery market is witnessing remarkable growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.52 billion in 2025 to $3.26 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 29.2%. This significant rise is attributed to advancing automation in manufacturing, increased industrial downtime costs, the proliferation of sensor-enabled machinery, and an escalating demand for operational efficiency. As industries embrace the smart factory concept, AI's role in driving efficiency becomes increasingly pivotal.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to escalate to $9.04 billion by 2030, sustaining a CAGR of 29.1%. The future growth trajectory is largely driven by smart manufacturing initiatives, heightened investments in industrial AI platforms, and a keen focus on energy efficiency. Integration of edge AI solutions and the expansion of robotics-driven production further enhance this transformative phase. Key trends include AI-enabled predictive maintenance, real-time machine performance monitoring, and data-driven process optimization.

The expansive adoption of AI across the industrial sector serves as a significant catalyst for this growth. As AI optimizes processes, predicts equipment failures, and augments advanced smart services, manufacturers benefit from enhanced productivity and minimized machine breakdowns. For example, a report by the United States Census Bureau in March 2024 revealed a surge in AI adoption among companies, forecasting usage by nearly 12% of workers in AI-utilizing firms by Fall 2024.

Leading players in the market are focusing on product launches, such as AI-power-driven design solutions for industrial equipment. In November 2023, the University of Birmingham introduced an "evolutionary design" method utilizing AI, expected to revolutionize the efficiency and innovation within the market. Meanwhile, Siemens AG's acquisition of Altair Engineering Inc. in October 2024 for approximately USD 10 billion exemplifies strategic investments to strengthen AI engineering and industrial software capabilities.

Prominent companies such as Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, and Rockwell Automation Inc. are at the forefront of this dynamic market. North America held the largest market share in 2025, with significant activity in regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and emerging markets.

Challenges such as tariffs have impacted the cost structures, influencing imported sensor prices and AI-enabled hardware. However, this has prompted localized manufacturing and software-driven optimization solutions, bolstering domestic industrial tech ecosystems.

The market's scope encompasses hardware, software, and services, aimed at ensuring high uptime, yield maximization, and downtime reduction. Utilizations across commercial, agricultural, and semiconductor industries illustrate the diverse applications of AI in industrial machinery.

This market report offers a comprehensive view, detailing market statistics, trends, and opportunities crucial for stakeholders looking to thrive in the rapidly evolving AI landscape in industrial machinery.







The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Report 2026 offers crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the burgeoning market. This report delves into the significant trends expected to influence the industry over the coming decade and beyond, accentuating AI's pivotal role in transforming industrial machinery.

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Description:

The report explores the largest and rapidly expanding markets for AI in industrial machinery, explaining its relevance to the broader economic landscape and similar sectors. Key forces shaping future markets include technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and shifting consumer preferences.

Highlights of the report include detailed market characteristics, growth forecasts, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, TAM and market attractiveness scores. It provides a view of the market's competitive landscape, shifting geographic hubs, and corporate ranking based on innovation and market presence.

The market characteristics section provides insights into the products and services offered, emphasizing innovation and product differentiation trends.

Supply chain analysis offers an overview of the value chain and profiles competitors at each supply chain stage.

Updated trends and strategies identify how companies can capitalize on advancements like digital transformation and sustainability to achieve market dominance.

The regulatory and investment landscape scrutinizes key regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting market growth.

Market size analysis provides historical and forecasted market developments, considering factors like technological advancements and global economic influences.

The report uses multi-parameter frameworks to evaluate competitive dynamics and risk profiles.

Comprehensive regional and country breakdowns compare market sizes by geography and growth expectations.

Coverage includes emerging markets in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, significant in the global value chain realignment.

Competitive landscape analysis detailing market shares, financial deals, and key players.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

By Technology: Machine Learning; Computer Vision; Context Awareness

By Application: Predictive Maintenance; Quality Control; Process Optimization; Supply Chain Optimization; Intelligent Robotics; Autonomous Vehicles and Guided Systems; Energy Management; Human-Machine Interfaces.

By End-Use: Agriculture; Construction; Packaging; Food Processing; Mining; Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Subsegments:

By Hardware: AI-Enabled Sensors; Robotics and Automation Equipment; Edge Computing Devices

By Software: Machine Learning Algorithms; AI-Driven Analytics Platforms; Simulation and Modeling Software

By Services: AI Consulting Services; Integration and Implementation Services; Maintenance and Support Services

Companies Mentioned:

Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Bosch Rexroth AG, KUKA AG, Omron Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Nidec Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, HyundAI Robotics, Comau SpA, Toshiba Machine Co Ltd., Denso Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, ASA Robotics, Keyence Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Teradyne Inc.

Countries and Regions:

Inclusions cover various countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, and regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI Enabled Predictive Maintenance

4.2.2 Real Time Machine Performance Monitoring

4.2.3 Intelligent Process Optimization Systems

4.2.4 Autonomous Industrial Equipment Deployment

4.2.5 Data Driven Production Efficiency Improvement



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Manufacturing

5.2 Agriculture

5.3 Construction

5.4 Mining

5.5 Food Processing



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hardware, Software, Services

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Predictive Maintenance, Quality Control, Process Optimization, Supply Chain Optimization, Intelligent Robotics, Autonomous Vehicles and Guided Systems, Energy Management, Human-Machine Interfaces, Other Applications

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Agriculture, Construction, Packaging, Food Processing, Mining, Semiconductor Manufacturing

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Enabled Sensors, Robotics and Automation Equipment, Edge Computing Devices

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning Algorithms, AI-Driven Analytics Platforms, Simulation and Modeling Software

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI Consulting Services, Integration and Implementation Services, Maintenance and Support Services



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. ABB Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. FANUC Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Rockwell Automation Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Hitachi Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Bosch Rexroth AG, KUKA AG, Omron Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Nidec Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, HyundAI Robotics, Comau SpA, Toshiba Machine Co Ltd., Denso Corporation, Cognex Corporation



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Industrial Machinery Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Industrial Machinery market report include:

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

FANUC Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Bosch Rexroth AG

KUKA AG

Omron Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co

Nidec Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

HyundAI Robotics

Comau SpA

Toshiba Machine Co Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Universal Robots A/S

ASA Robotics

Keyence Corporation

Applied Materials Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/riuxp4

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