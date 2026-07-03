Top Companies Driving Innovation in AI-Powered Education: Carnegie Learning and More

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Teaching Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in teaching market is witnessing substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.71 billion in 2025 to $2.16 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. By 2030, the market size is expected to reach $5.55 billion, influenced by factors such as AI integration in classrooms, the demand for skill-based learning, and emerging hybrid education models. Key trends driving this growth include personalized adaptive learning, AI-powered intelligent tutoring, and predictive learning analytics.

Personalized learning is at the forefront of AI-driven education, prompting significant transformations in the market. Leveraging technology to cater to individual student needs, personalized learning enhances engagement and outcomes by adapting educational experiences. Notably, in January 2024, a U.S. Department of Education report revealed a rise in the use of generative AI among primary and secondary educators, jumping to 42% in November 2023 from 17% in April the same year. This trend underscores AI's role in shaping modern education.

Companies at the forefront of the AI in education industry are innovating to meet the rising demand for customized learning solutions. Noteworthy is Carnegie Learning's 2023 introduction of LiveHint AI, a pioneering generative AI math tutor providing personalized feedback and problem-solving pathways. This marks a shift from traditional methods toward more interactive and student-focused educational tools.

Corporate movements further highlight the sector's dynamism. For instance, Schoolnet India Limited's acquisition of Genius Teacher in July 2024 represents strategic efforts to enhance personalized and adaptive learning experiences. By incorporating AI-driven platforms with gamification and student engagement tools, Schoolnet aims to expand its ed-tech offerings in India, bolstering its market position.

The AI in teaching market sees substantial participation from major companies such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and OpenAI Inc., all contributing to the industry's evolution. Educational technology is utilized across various domains, including K-12, higher education, and corporate training, with services like personalized learning paths, intelligent tutoring systems, and predictive analytics shaping future educational landscapes.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with significant impacts from tariffs affecting hardware costs. This has accelerated a shift towards cloud-based AI teaching platforms, enhancing accessibility and reducing hardware dependencies. Despite moderate budget constraints, the sector continues to expand, driven by a focus on digital education priorities and government ed-tech initiatives.

The market's definition includes revenues from sales of AI-enabled educational services and products, contributing to its economic growth on a global scale. As AI in teaching evolves, stakeholders are set to benefit from this robust and transformative industry.

The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Teaching Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering detailed insights to evaluate the rapidly expanding market. This report, which covers 16 geographies, provides a comprehensive perspective on the AI in teaching market, projecting trends that will influence the sector over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with the most extensive report on this market.

Understand the impact of macro factors like geopolitical shifts, trade policies, inflation, and evolving regulations.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies using local data and analytics.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment to stay ahead of competitors.

Utilize forecast data and market trends to enhance competitive positioning.

Explore end user analysis to better understand customer behavior.

Benchmark performance against competitors through market share, innovation, and brand strength insights.

Evaluate market potential using total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Access high-quality data and analysis for presentations.

Receive updates with the latest data and an Excel data sheet for easy extraction and analysis.

Description:

This report answers pivotal questions regarding the market's largest and fastest-growing regions, its alignment with the global economy, and the forces shaping its future. It covers market characteristics, size, and growth, alongside segmentation and regional analysis. The report also provides forecasts, competitive landscapes, and a comprehensive company scoring matrix.

The market characteristics section explores key offerings, brand-level differentiation, and innovation trends.

A supply chain analysis outlines the value chain, key resources, and supplier information.

The trends and strategies section highlights digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and their strategic implications.

The regulatory and investment landscape examines policy impacts on growth and innovation.

The market size analysis covers historical and forward-looking growth projections.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Services, Hardware, Software

By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

By Technology: Computer Vision, Machine Learning, NLP, Other Technologies

By End-User: Corporate Training, K-12 Education, Higher Education

Subsegments:

By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting, Support, and Maintenance

By Hardware: Processors, Memory Devices, Networking Devices, Storage Devices

By Software: LMS, Intelligent Tutoring Systems, NLP Tools, Predictive Analytics

Companies Mentioned:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, Coursera Inc., Discovery Education, Udacity Inc.

Others include Jenzabar Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., DreamBox Learning, Fishtree Inc., Anthology Inc., Riiid Inc.

Countries and Regions:

Report covers key markets including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, and the USA. It also examines regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Data and Analysis:

Provides market size ratios, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditure.

Includes historic and forecast data by country and region.

Delivery Format:

Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Includes bi-annual data updates, customisation options, and expert consultant support.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Personalized Adaptive Learning

4.2.2 AI Powered Intelligent Tutoring

4.2.3 Automated Student Assessment

4.2.4 Predictive Learning Analytics

4.2.5 Virtual Teaching Assistants



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 K 12 Education Institutions

5.2 Higher Education Institutions

5.3 Corporate Training Providers

5.4 Edtech Companies

5.5 Government Education Bodies



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Services, Hardware, Software

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premises, Cloud-Based

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Other Technologies

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Corporate Training, Kindergarten-12 Education, Higher Education

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Training and Education

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Processors, Memory Devices, Networking Devices, Storage Devices, Edge Devices

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Learning Management Systems (LMS), Intelligent Tutoring Systems, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Tools, Predictive Analytics Tools, Computer Vision Applications, Speech Recognition Software, Artificial Intelligence-Based Content Delivery Platforms



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. IBM Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Alibaba Cloud Pvt Ltd Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. OpenAI Inc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Coursera Inc., Discovery Education Inc., Udacity Inc., Jenzabar Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., Anthology Inc., Riiid Inc., Third Space Learning, Blackboard Inc., Knewton Academy, Squirrel AI Learning, Cerego LLC, Querium Corporation



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Teaching market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Alibaba Cloud Pvt Ltd

OpenAI Inc

Coursera Inc.

Discovery Education Inc.

Udacity Inc.

Jenzabar Inc.

Carnegie Learning Inc.

DreamBox Learning Inc.

Fishtree Inc.

Anthology Inc.

Riiid Inc.

Third Space Learning

Blackboard Inc.

Knewton Academy

Squirrel AI Learning

Cerego LLC

Querium Corporation

Cognii Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ywq99

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment