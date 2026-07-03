AI-Driven Innovations: Key Companies Leading the $60.35 Billion Media AI Market Transformation by 2030

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Media Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in media market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with projections suggesting an increase from $13.67 billion in 2025 to $18.47 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. Key growth drivers include digital media platform expansion, increased online video consumption, data analytics adoption, and the rising demand for personalized content. As the market looks toward the future, it is anticipated to expand to $60.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 34.5%. This growth will be fueled by immersive media experiences, generative AI in content creation, AI-driven advertising, and real-time audience engagement. Prominent trends include AI-powered content personalization, automated media workflows, and real-time content optimization.

The surge in social media users significantly impacts the AI in media market. Social media platforms facilitate content creation, sharing, and interaction, thus boosting AI integration for enhancing user engagement. In February 2025, Sprout Social indicated that social media users totaled 5.42 billion, with average engagement across 6.83 platforms per user. AI enhances social media by personalizing content, moderating harmful content, and automating user interactions.

Companies in the AI media sector are innovating solutions such as AI-powered media scoring tools to optimize campaign effectiveness. In October 2024, LoopMe introduced Brand Outcome Scores (BOS), an AI-based scoring tool enhancing ad performance and predicting brand metrics. BOS facilitates data-driven decisions without relying on cookies, applied across mobile video, connected TV, and display ads. Similarly, Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd acquired Argoid Analytics Inc in December 2024 to bolster AI-driven content planning and monetization through advanced algorithm integration, improving content discoverability and viewer engagement.

Major players in the AI in media market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, and others. In 2025, North America led the AI in media market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and more, and countries including the USA, China, India, and Germany, among others.

Tariffs have increased costs of AI-optimized processors and hardware, impacting media companies in Asia-Pacific and North America by raising infrastructure costs. However, these tariffs are also promoting local sourcing of media technology infrastructure, which could drive regional innovation.

The AI in media market research report is comprehensive, covering market size, trends, competitor analysis, and future growth opportunities. It provides essential insights for thriving in the industry, focusing on key AI technologies like machine learning, natural language processing, and their application in content creation and personalization.

AI solutions in media encompass hardware, equipment like servers and AI chips, and software for content distribution and audience analysis. They apply across gaming, content personalization, sales, and more. The market's value is gauged by revenues from goods and services sales, emphasizing factory gate values, which represent the goods' sale price by the manufacturers.

The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Media Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to understand the rapidly growing AI landscape in the media sector. This comprehensive report offers insights into the trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

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Leverage forecast data and market trends to outpace competitors.

Gain customer insights via end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market potential and attractiveness.

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Access all report data through an Excel dashboard format.

Description:

This report identifies the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in media, examining relationships with the broader economy, demographics, and similar sectors. It explores technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences impacting the market's future.

The report details market dynamics, size and growth profiles, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, and competitive landscapes. It tracks historic and forecast growth by geography, offering a robust analytic framework for understanding market shifts.

The market characteristics section offers an overview of key products and services, assessing features and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis provides insights into value chain dynamics, including raw material and supplier evaluations.

The updated trends section highlights transformative technology trends like digital transformation and AI-driven innovation.

The regulatory landscape section reviews frameworks and policies impacting market expansion and innovation.

The market size section details historic growth and forecasts in financial terms.

Forecasts consider technological advances, geopolitical conflicts, and macroeconomic influencers.

The TAM analysis compares market potential with current sizes for strategic growth insights.

Market attractiveness scoring uses quantitative frameworks to assess strategic fit and risk profiles.

Segmentations provide detailed market breakdowns.

Regional breakdowns assess geographic market sizes and growth rates.

The report expands coverage to include Taiwan and Southeast Asia, important rising hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape evaluates market competitiveness and key company profiles.

Company scoring assesses firms on market influence, innovation, and brand presence.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Solution: Hardware or Equipment; Services

By Software Type: Content Distribution; Workflow Automation; Audience Analysis

By Application: Gaming; Fake Story Detection; Plagiarism Detection; Personalization; Production Planning; Sales and Marketing; Talent Identification; Content Capture; Sports Production

Subsegments:

By Hardware: AI-Optimized Processors; Edge AI Devices; AI-Cameras; AI Workstations

By Services: AI Consulting; AI Content Creation; AI Media Analytics

Companies Mentioned: Google, Microsoft, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Intel, Accenture, IBM, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cognizant, Gracenote, Red Bee Media, Vimeo, Avid Technology, Appen, Hootsuite, Gravity Media, Brightcove, LoopMe, Vizrt Group

Geographies Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data Included: Market size ratios, GDP proportions, regional and country-specific data, market segmentation.

Formats Available: Word, PDF, Interactive + Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $18.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI-Powered Content Personalization

4.2.2 Automated Media Production Workflows

4.2.3 AI-Based Audience Analytics

4.2.4 Synthetic Media and Virtual Content

4.2.5 Real-Time Content Optimization



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Media and Entertainment Companies

5.2 Digital Content Creators

5.3 Advertising and Marketing Agencies

5.4 Broadcasting Networks

5.5 Gaming Studios



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hardware or Equipment, Services

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Software Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Content Distribution, Workflow Automation, Audience Analysis

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Gaming, Fake Story Detection, Plagiarism Detection, Personalization, Production Planning and Management, Sales and Marketing, Talent Identification, Content Capture, Sports Automatic Productions

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware or Equipment, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Optimized Processors (GPUs, TPUs, FPGAs), Edge AI Devices, AI-Powered Cameras and Sensors, AI Workstations and Servers

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI Consulting and Integration Services, AI-Powered Content Creation Services, AI-Driven Media Analytics Services, AI-Based Personalization and Recommendation Services



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market, Segmentation by Solution, Segmentation by Software Type, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Alibaba Group Holding Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Intel Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Gracenote Inc., Red Bee Media Limited, Vimeo.com Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Appen Limited, Hootsuite Inc., Gravity Media Group Limited, Brightcove Inc., LoopMe Limited, Vizrt Group aS



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Media Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Media market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Intel Corporation

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Gracenote Inc.

Red Bee Media Limited

Vimeo.com Inc.

Avid Technology Inc.

Appen Limited

Hootsuite Inc.

Gravity Media Group Limited

Brightcove Inc.

LoopMe Limited

Vizrt Group AS

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