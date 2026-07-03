AI Governance & Risk Platforms Lead Growth in Agentic AI Security Sector with Highest Predicted CAGR

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agentic AI Security Market by Security Function, Tool, Deployment Layer - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The agentic AI security market is expected to surge from USD 1.65 billion in 2026 to USD 13.52 billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 42.0% in the forecast period. The burgeoning utilization of third-party AI tools necessitates secure integration within agentic AI environments. These integrations, when left unchecked, pose potential vulnerabilities for core systems, demanding enhanced security protocols to thwart unauthorized activities, data breaches, and agent misuse.

By vertical, the BFSI segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2026. The BFSI sector is positioned to dominate the agentic AI security market, largely driven by its proactive and expansive implementation of AI systems in finance. Key applications include fraud detection, risk management, and customer service automation. Given the sensitive nature of financial data coupled with stringent regulatory guidelines, robust security measures are indispensable. The sector grapples with threats like unauthorized transactions and data manipulation, prompting substantial investments in agentic AI security systems.

By security function, the AI governance & risk platforms segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. AI governance and risk platforms are anticipated to spearhead growth as enterprises emphasize oversight, accountability, and compliance in autonomous settings. These platforms foster transparency, decision auditing, and model integrity, aligning organizational operations with ethical standards. With enterprises increasingly deploying multi-agent systems, the demand for centralized governance structures to mitigate risks such as decision drift and data misuse is projected to escalate. Consequently, AI governance and risk solutions are witnessing a rapid uptake.

Breakdown of Primaries Insights are derived from industry stakeholders, including component suppliers and OEMs. The primary categorization includes:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 32%, and Tier 3 - 48%

By Designation: C-level - 40% and Managerial & Other Levels - 60%

By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 40%, Middle East and Africa - 5%, and Latin America - 5%

Key market players include Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Straiker, SentinelOne, Okta, Cloudflare, Cato Networks, among others. The report provides an exhaustive competitive analysis of these players, revealing company profiles, their market strategies, and recent innovations.

Research Coverage The report categorizes the agentic AI security market across several dimensions including Security Function, Offering, Level of Autonomy, Deployment Layer, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region. The study also delves into a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis, particularly focusing on prominent entities and their strategic market maneuvers.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report This market research report offers vital approximations of revenue metrics for the broader agentic AI Security market and its subdivisions. It serves as an adept tool for stakeholders aiming to navigate the competitive terrain efficiently and devise potent market-entry strategies. Additionally, the report elucidates market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, pivotal for strategizing business operations.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of critical drivers and restraints affecting the agentic AI security market.

Product Development/Innovation: Information on upcoming technologies and launch activities.

Market Development: Insights into lucrative regional markets.

Market Diversification: Exploration of new products, services, and market investments.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of leading players' market shares and growth strategies, including detailed profiling of companies like Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and others.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 380 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**

Drivers Rapid Enterprise Adoption of Autonomous AI Agents Across Critical Workflows Increasing Risk of AI-to-AI and Adversarial Attacks Targeting Agent Ecosystems Expansion of AI Attack Surface Via Apis, Tool Integrations, and Multi-Agent Systems

Restraints Limited Standardization in Agentic AI Architectures and Security Protocols High Complexity in Securing Dynamic, Self-Learning AI Systems Shortage of Skilled Professionals in Agentic AI Security Implementation

Opportunities Emergence of AI-Native Security Platforms for Agent Monitoring and Governance Integration of Agentic AI Security With Zero-Trust and Identity-First Frameworks Growing Demand for Agent Observability and Auditability Solutions

Challenges Lack of Visibility Into Autonomous Agent Decision-Making and Behavior Limited Explainability and Traceability for Auditing and Compliance



**Company Profiles**

Microsoft

Sentinelone

Palo Alto Networks

Okta

Cloudflare

Neuraltrust

Straiker

Crowdstrike

Cato Networks

Check Point

Securiti

Hiddenlayer

Usercentrics

Noma Security

Obsidian Security

Sailpoint

F5

Snyk

Ibm

Mindgard

Deeepkeep

Enkrypt AI

Pillar Security

Astrix Security

Natoma

Truefoundry

Descope

Zenity

Fiddler AI

Openlayer

Aembit

Lasso Security

Akto

Credo AI

Promptfoo

Strata Identity

Holistic AI

Geordie AI

Witnessai

Onyx AI





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqpo38

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