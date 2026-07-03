Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Decentralized Ventilation System Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global decentralized ventilation systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.90% from 2025 to 2031. These systems deliver supply and extraction ventilation at the room or zone level and are increasingly selected for stable airflow, low operational noise, advanced filtration, and dependable thermal performance. A notable trend in the market is the rising preference for high-efficiency systems, especially those offering heat recovery, a crucial criterion under qualifications by the Passive House Institute from August 2025, demanding an effective dry-heat recovery efficiency of at least 75%. Innovative, space-efficient designs like Rehau's Geneo Inovent have set new benchmarks in integrating ventilation seamlessly into window frames.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Energy Recovery: Systems with heat recovery are growing at the fastest CAGR of 5.20%.

Installation Types: Wall-mounted systems accounted for 56% of the market in 2025.

End-User Market: The commercial segment is the highest growing sector, with educational institutions leading in share.

Geographical Prominence: Europe held the largest market share, around 39% in 2025.

Deployment: Retrofit and renovation dominate the deployment segment, claiming the largest market share in 2025.

Recent Developments

Mitsubishi Electric's Lossnay Series offers single-room solutions for energy recovery, gaining traction in retrofits and space-constrained use cases.

Zehnder Group has expanded partnerships to enhance regional market reach in California, focusing on ventilation solutions.

Broan-NuTone's AI Series, launched at IBS 2025, simplifies installation with self-balancing tech, aiding its position in residential ventilation markets.

Lunos introduced 'Luisa,' an AI agent supporting decentralized residential ventilation, enhancing decision cycles.

Inventer incorporated Wi-Fi functionality into its app for improved device control, boosting user experience.

Market Drivers and Trends

Retrofit and Renovation Wave: Retrofitting remains a priority, capitalizing on the ease of installing decentralized systems incrementally, aligning with occupied renovations. Europe's Renovation Wave aims to renovate millions of buildings by 2030, creating demand for ductless solutions.

Tight Building Envelopes: The improved airtightness in buildings necessitates mechanical ventilation to prevent stale air and moisture, making decentralized heat-recovery systems essential for energy efficiency and comfort.

Rising IAQ Expectations: Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) has become a critical consideration, transitioning from luxury to necessity. Studies demonstrate that filtered air significantly enhances air quality, particularly in healthcare settings.

Challenges: Issues persist around façade penetration requiring precise coordination and maintaining acoustic performance, emphasizing the need for expert installers.

Market Segmentation Insights

Technology Insights: Systems with heat recovery lead growth at a 5.20% CAGR, crucial for airtight modern buildings addressing IAQ while reducing energy loss.

Geographical Analysis: Europe's combination of strict building renovations and a dense supplier market establishes it as a leader, while APAC's growth is driven by high urbanization rates in China and Japan's new energy standards.

Competitive Analysis: Key vendors like Midea, Panasonic, Carrier, Systemair, and Volution Group dominate the market, with other notable players including Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls, and Zehnder.

Key Questions Answered

What is the growth rate of the global decentralized ventilation systems market?

What are the key trends in the global market?

Which region dominates the market?

How large is the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $11.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope and Coverage

Market Derivation

Market Definition

Segment Coverage & Definition

2. Premium Insights

Key Market Highlights

Regional Insights

3. Market Dynamics

Introduction

Opportunities & Trends

Market Enablers

Market Restrains

Market Landscape

4. Market Segmentation

By Energy Recovery

By Installation and Mounting

By Deployment Type

By Building Type

5. Geographical Segmentation

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

6. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Key Company Profiles

Other Prominent Company Profile

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Midea

Panasonic

Carrier

Systemair

Volution Group

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Haier

Zehnder

Broan NuTone

RenewAire

Aldes

Aereco

LUNOS

inVENters

VENTS

Blauberg

Soler & Palau

Helios

Meltem

MAICO Ventilatoren

Marley

GetAir

DUKA

Vallox

Brink

Siegenia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dkcd2

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