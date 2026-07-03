Global Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast to 2031: Key Trends and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This comprehensive report delves into the global clinical nutrition market, offering an in-depth analysis of market trends and forecasts. With data anchored in 2025 and projections extended through 2031, the report provides a detailed insight into the market dynamics and potential of clinical nutrition across different regions. It evaluates the competitive environment, exploring regulatory scenarios, market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

The scope of the market is robustly segmented by nutrition type, covering infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Furthermore, the report categorizes the market by end users, including groups such as infants, children, adults, and geriatrics, thus providing a comprehensive view of consumer demographics.

This report also offers a geographic segmentation of the market across major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Focused analyses of key countries like the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Japan, China, and India provide the reader with a granular understanding of regional market landscapes. Base year data from 2025 underpins market forecasts for 2026, and future market potential is projected through 2031.

The primary objectives of this report include the analysis of types and global market size, detailed market constraints and drivers, and provision of detailed forecasts for 2030. The report offers insights into competition, industry structure, and potential long-term impacts shaping the global clinical nutrition market.

Report Includes:

78 data tables and 43 supplementary tables providing quantitative insights.

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future clinical nutrition market size and growth potential.

Market size estimations for 2025 and forecasts from 2026 through 2031.

Detailed market segmentation by type and end user.

Examination of key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities driving growth.

Insights into industry trends, emerging technologies, and patent developments.

Evaluation of the regulatory landscape across major regions.

In-depth analysis of regional markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond.

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis, including market share, product mapping, and strategic developments of key players.

Profiles of leading and emerging companies, detailing their product portfolios, financials, and recent developments, with a spotlight on top companies like Nestle, Danone, Abbott, Reckitt, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Fresenius Kabi AG.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $79.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $104.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

Healthcare Expenditure

Geopolitical Risks, Trade Wars, and Supply Chain Disruptions

Aging Population

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitiveness in the Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Preterm Births Worldwide

Malnutrition in Infants and the Geriatric Population

Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases

Market Restraints

Breast Milk Debate

Product Recalls

Reimbursement Issues

Market Opportunities

Malnutrition in Oncology Patients

Emerging Markets

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis

Overview

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Nutrigenomics

Clinical Trial Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study

Clinical Trials Analysis by Status

Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase

Patent Analysis

Patents by Top Applicant

Patents by Jurisdiction

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Nutrition

Key Takeaways

Infant Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Global Clinical Nutrition Market, by End User

Key Takeaways

Infants

Geriatrics

Children

Adults

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Abbreviations

Sources

Company Profiles

ABBOTT

BAXTER

B. BRAUN SE

DANONE

DSM-FIRMENICH

FRESENIUS KABI AG

GLANBIA PLC

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

LONZA

MEIJI HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

NESTLE

OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

PERRIGO CO. PLC

PROLACTA

RECKITT

Emerging Companies in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Region, Through 2031

Table 1: Current Health Expenditure

Table 2: Rheumatoid Arthritis - Level 3 Cause, 2021

Table 3: Global HIV Epidemic, by Age Group, 2023

Table 4: Clinical Trials in Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Study, as of April 2026

Table 5: Clinical Trials in Clinical Nutrition, by Status, as of April 2026

Table 6: Clinical Trials in Clinical Nutrition, by Phase, as of April 2026

Table 7: Patents Granted for Clinical Nutrition, by Top Applicant

Table 8: Patents Granted for Clinical Nutrition, by Jurisdiction

Table 9: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 10: Global Market for Infant Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, Through 2031

Table 11: Global Market for Infant Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, Through 2031

Table 12: Global Market for Enteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, Through 2031

Table 13: Global Market for Enteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, Through 2031

Table 14: Global Market for Parenteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, Through 2031

Table 15: Global Market for Parenteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, Through 2031

Table 16: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 17: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition for Infants, by Region, Through 2031

Table 18: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition for Geriatrics, by Region, Through 2031

Table 19: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition for Children, by Region, Through 2031

Table 20: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition for Adults, by Region, Through 2031

Table 21: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Region, Through 2031

Table 22: North American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 23: North American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 24: North American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Country, Through 2031

Table 25: U.S. Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 26: U.S. Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 27: Canadian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 28: Canadian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 29: Mexican Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 30: Mexican Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 31: European Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 32: European Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 33: European Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Country, Through 2031

Table 34: German Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 35: German Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 36: U.K. Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 37: U.K. Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 38: French Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 39: French Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 40: Italian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 41: Italian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 42: Spanish Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 43: Spanish Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 44: Rest of Europe Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 45: Rest of Europe Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Country, Through 2031

Table 49: Chinese Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 50: Chinese Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 51: Japanese Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 52: Japanese Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 53: Indian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 54: Indian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 55: South Korean Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 56: South Korean Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 57: Australian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 58: Australian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 61: Middle East and African Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 62: Middle East and African Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 63: Middle East and African Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Country, Through 2031

Table 64: Middle Eastern Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 65: Middle Eastern Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 66: African Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 67: African Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 68: South American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 69: South American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 70: South American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Country, Through 2031

Table 71: Brazilian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 72: Brazilian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 73: Argentine Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 74: Argentine Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 75: Rest of South America Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031

Table 76: Rest of South America Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031

Table 77: Abbreviations Used in this Report

Table 78: Report Sources

Table 79: Abbott: Company Snapshot

Table 80: Abbott: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 81: Abbott: Product Portfolio

Table 82: Abbott: News/Key Developments, 2024-2026

Table 83: Baxter: Company Snapshot

Table 84: Baxter: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 85: Baxter: Product Portfolio

Table 86: Baxter: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 87: B. Braun SE: Company Snapshot

Table 88: B. Braun SE: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 89: B. Braun SE: Product Portfolio

Table 90: Danone: Company Snapshot

Table 91: Danone: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 92: Danone: Product Portfolio

Table 93: Danone: News/Key Developments, 2024-2026

Table 94: dsm-firmenich: Company Snapshot

Table 95: dsm-firmenich: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 96: dsm-firmenich: Product Portfolio

Table 97: dsm-firmenich: News/Key Developments, 2024-2026

Table 98: Fresenius Kabi AG: Company Snapshot

Table 99: Fresenius Kabi AG: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 100: Fresenius Kabi AG: Product Portfolio

Table 101: Fresenius Kabi AG: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025

Table 102: Glanbia PLC: Company Snapshot

Table 103: Glanbia PLC: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 104: Glanbia PLC.: Product Portfolio

Table 105: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 106: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 107: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 108: Lonza: Company Snapshot

Table 109: Lonza: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 110: Lonza: Product Portfolio

Table 111: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 112: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 113: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 114: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2025-2026

Table 115: Nestle: Company Snapshot

Table 116: Nestle: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 117: Nestle: Product Portfolio

Table 118: Nestle: News/Key Developments, 2026

Table 119: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 120: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 121: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 122: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025

Table 123: Perrigo Co. plc: Company Snapshot

Table 124: Perrigo Co. plc: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 125: Perrigo Co. plc: Product Portfolio

Table 126: Perrigo Co. plc: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 127: Prolacta: Company Snapshot

Table 128: Prolacta: Product Portfolio

Table 129: Prolacta: News/Key Developments, 2024-2026

Table 130: Reckitt: Company Snapshot

Table 131: Reckitt: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025

Table 132: Reckitt: Product Portfolio

Table 133: Emerging Companies in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Region, 2025

Figure 1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Global Clinical Nutrition Market

Figure 2: Market Dynamics of Clinical Nutrition

Figure 3: Distribution Share of the Most Frequent Cancer Types in Women*, 2022

Figure 4: Distribution Share of the Most Frequent Cancer Types in Men*, 2022

Figure 5: Estimated New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the U.S. in 2024

Figure 6: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 7: Global Market Shares of Infant Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, 2025

Figure 8: Global Market Shares of Infant Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, 2025

Figure 9: Global Market Shares of Enteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, 2025

Figure 10: Global Market Shares of Enteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, 2025

Figure 11: Global Market Shares of Parenteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, 2025

Figure 12: Global Market Shares of Parenteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, 2025

Figure 13: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 14: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition for Infants, by Region, 2025

Figure 15: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition for Geriatrics, by Region, 2025

Figure 16: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition for Children, by Region, 2025

Figure 17: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition for Adults, by Region, 2025

Figure 18: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Region, 2025

Figure 19: North American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 20: North American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 21: North American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Country, 2025

Figure 22: U.S. Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 23: U.S. Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 24: Canadian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 25: Canadian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 26: Mexican Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 27: Mexican Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 28: European Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 29: European Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 30: European Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Country, 2025

Figure 31: German Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 32: German Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 33: U.K. Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 34: U.K. Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 35: French Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 36: French Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 37: Italian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 38: Italian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 39: Spanish Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 40: Spanish Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 41: Rest of Europe Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 42: Rest of Europe Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 43: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 44: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 45: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Country, 2025

Figure 46: Chinese Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 47: Chinese Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 48: Japanese Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 49: Japanese Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 50: Indian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 51: Indian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 52: South Korean Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 53: South Korean Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 54: Australian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 55: Australian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 56: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 57: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 58: Middle East and African Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 59: Middle East and African Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 60: Middle East and African Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Country, 2025

Figure 61: Middle East Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 62: Middle East Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 63: African Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 64: African Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 65: South American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 66: South American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 67: South American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Country, 2025

Figure 68: Brazilian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 69: Brazilian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 70: Argentine Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 71: Argentine Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 72: Rest of South America Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025

Figure 73: Rest of South America Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025

Figure 74: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Company, 2025

Figure 75: Abbott: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 76: Abbott: Revenue Shares, by Region/Country, FY 2025

Figure 77: Baxter: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 78: Baxter: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025

Figure 79: B. Braun SE: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 80: B. Braun SE: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025

Figure 81: Danone: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 82: Danone: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025

Figure 83: dsm-firmenich: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 84: Glanbia PLC: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 85: Glanbia PLC: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025

Figure 86: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 87: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025

Figure 88: Lonza: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 89: Lonza: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025

Figure 90: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 91: Nestle: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 92: Nestle: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025

Figure 93: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 94: Perrigo Co. plc: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 95: Reckitt: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025

Figure 96: Reckitt: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025





Companies Featured





ABBOTT

BAXTER

B. BRAUN SE

DANONE

DSM-FIRMENICH

FRESENIUS KABI AG

GLANBIA PLC

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

LONZA

MEIJI HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

NESTLE

OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

PERRIGO CO. PLC

PROLACTA

RECKITT





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