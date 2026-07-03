Global Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast to 2031: Key Trends and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report delves into the global clinical nutrition market, offering an in-depth analysis of market trends and forecasts. With data anchored in 2025 and projections extended through 2031, the report provides a detailed insight into the market dynamics and potential of clinical nutrition across different regions. It evaluates the competitive environment, exploring regulatory scenarios, market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.
The scope of the market is robustly segmented by nutrition type, covering infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Furthermore, the report categorizes the market by end users, including groups such as infants, children, adults, and geriatrics, thus providing a comprehensive view of consumer demographics.
This report also offers a geographic segmentation of the market across major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Focused analyses of key countries like the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Japan, China, and India provide the reader with a granular understanding of regional market landscapes. Base year data from 2025 underpins market forecasts for 2026, and future market potential is projected through 2031.
The primary objectives of this report include the analysis of types and global market size, detailed market constraints and drivers, and provision of detailed forecasts for 2030. The report offers insights into competition, industry structure, and potential long-term impacts shaping the global clinical nutrition market.
Report Includes:
- 78 data tables and 43 supplementary tables providing quantitative insights.
- Comprehensive analysis of the current and future clinical nutrition market size and growth potential.
- Market size estimations for 2025 and forecasts from 2026 through 2031.
- Detailed market segmentation by type and end user.
- Examination of key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities driving growth.
- Insights into industry trends, emerging technologies, and patent developments.
- Evaluation of the regulatory landscape across major regions.
- In-depth analysis of regional markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond.
- Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis, including market share, product mapping, and strategic developments of key players.
- Profiles of leading and emerging companies, detailing their product portfolios, financials, and recent developments, with a spotlight on top companies like Nestle, Danone, Abbott, Reckitt, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Fresenius Kabi AG.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$79.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$104.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Healthcare Expenditure
- Geopolitical Risks, Trade Wars, and Supply Chain Disruptions
- Aging Population
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitiveness in the Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Preterm Births Worldwide
- Malnutrition in Infants and the Geriatric Population
- Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases
- Market Restraints
- Breast Milk Debate
- Product Recalls
- Reimbursement Issues
- Market Opportunities
- Malnutrition in Oncology Patients
- Emerging Markets
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis
- Overview
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Nutrigenomics
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Status
- Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase
- Patent Analysis
- Patents by Top Applicant
- Patents by Jurisdiction
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Nutrition
- Key Takeaways
- Infant Nutrition
- Enteral Nutrition
- Parenteral Nutrition
- Global Clinical Nutrition Market, by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Infants
- Geriatrics
- Children
- Adults
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Share Analysis
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Sources
- Company Profiles
- ABBOTT
- BAXTER
- B. BRAUN SE
- DANONE
- DSM-FIRMENICH
- FRESENIUS KABI AG
- GLANBIA PLC
- INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
- LONZA
- MEIJI HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
- NESTLE
- OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
- PERRIGO CO. PLC
- PROLACTA
- RECKITT
- Emerging Companies in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Region, Through 2031
Table 1: Current Health Expenditure
Table 2: Rheumatoid Arthritis - Level 3 Cause, 2021
Table 3: Global HIV Epidemic, by Age Group, 2023
Table 4: Clinical Trials in Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Study, as of April 2026
Table 5: Clinical Trials in Clinical Nutrition, by Status, as of April 2026
Table 6: Clinical Trials in Clinical Nutrition, by Phase, as of April 2026
Table 7: Patents Granted for Clinical Nutrition, by Top Applicant
Table 8: Patents Granted for Clinical Nutrition, by Jurisdiction
Table 9: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 10: Global Market for Infant Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, Through 2031
Table 11: Global Market for Infant Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, Through 2031
Table 12: Global Market for Enteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, Through 2031
Table 13: Global Market for Enteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, Through 2031
Table 14: Global Market for Parenteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, Through 2031
Table 15: Global Market for Parenteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, Through 2031
Table 16: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 17: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition for Infants, by Region, Through 2031
Table 18: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition for Geriatrics, by Region, Through 2031
Table 19: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition for Children, by Region, Through 2031
Table 20: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition for Adults, by Region, Through 2031
Table 21: Global Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Region, Through 2031
Table 22: North American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 23: North American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 24: North American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Country, Through 2031
Table 25: U.S. Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 26: U.S. Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 27: Canadian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 28: Canadian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 29: Mexican Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 30: Mexican Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 31: European Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 32: European Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 33: European Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Country, Through 2031
Table 34: German Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 35: German Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 36: U.K. Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 37: U.K. Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 38: French Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 39: French Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 40: Italian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 41: Italian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 42: Spanish Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 43: Spanish Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 44: Rest of Europe Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 45: Rest of Europe Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 46: Asia-Pacific Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Country, Through 2031
Table 49: Chinese Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 50: Chinese Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 51: Japanese Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 52: Japanese Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 53: Indian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 54: Indian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 55: South Korean Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 56: South Korean Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 57: Australian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 58: Australian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 61: Middle East and African Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 62: Middle East and African Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 63: Middle East and African Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Country, Through 2031
Table 64: Middle Eastern Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 65: Middle Eastern Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 66: African Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 67: African Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 68: South American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 69: South American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 70: South American Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Country, Through 2031
Table 71: Brazilian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 72: Brazilian Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 73: Argentine Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 74: Argentine Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 75: Rest of South America Market for Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, Through 2031
Table 76: Rest of South America Market for Clinical Nutrition, by End User, Through 2031
Table 77: Abbreviations Used in this Report
Table 78: Report Sources
Table 79: Abbott: Company Snapshot
Table 80: Abbott: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 81: Abbott: Product Portfolio
Table 82: Abbott: News/Key Developments, 2024-2026
Table 83: Baxter: Company Snapshot
Table 84: Baxter: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 85: Baxter: Product Portfolio
Table 86: Baxter: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 87: B. Braun SE: Company Snapshot
Table 88: B. Braun SE: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 89: B. Braun SE: Product Portfolio
Table 90: Danone: Company Snapshot
Table 91: Danone: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 92: Danone: Product Portfolio
Table 93: Danone: News/Key Developments, 2024-2026
Table 94: dsm-firmenich: Company Snapshot
Table 95: dsm-firmenich: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 96: dsm-firmenich: Product Portfolio
Table 97: dsm-firmenich: News/Key Developments, 2024-2026
Table 98: Fresenius Kabi AG: Company Snapshot
Table 99: Fresenius Kabi AG: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 100: Fresenius Kabi AG: Product Portfolio
Table 101: Fresenius Kabi AG: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025
Table 102: Glanbia PLC: Company Snapshot
Table 103: Glanbia PLC: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 104: Glanbia PLC.: Product Portfolio
Table 105: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 106: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 107: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 108: Lonza: Company Snapshot
Table 109: Lonza: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 110: Lonza: Product Portfolio
Table 111: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 112: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 113: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 114: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2025-2026
Table 115: Nestle: Company Snapshot
Table 116: Nestle: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 117: Nestle: Product Portfolio
Table 118: Nestle: News/Key Developments, 2026
Table 119: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 120: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 121: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 122: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025
Table 123: Perrigo Co. plc: Company Snapshot
Table 124: Perrigo Co. plc: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 125: Perrigo Co. plc: Product Portfolio
Table 126: Perrigo Co. plc: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 127: Prolacta: Company Snapshot
Table 128: Prolacta: Product Portfolio
Table 129: Prolacta: News/Key Developments, 2024-2026
Table 130: Reckitt: Company Snapshot
Table 131: Reckitt: Financial Performance, FY 2024 and 2025
Table 132: Reckitt: Product Portfolio
Table 133: Emerging Companies in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Region, 2025
Figure 1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Global Clinical Nutrition Market
Figure 2: Market Dynamics of Clinical Nutrition
Figure 3: Distribution Share of the Most Frequent Cancer Types in Women*, 2022
Figure 4: Distribution Share of the Most Frequent Cancer Types in Men*, 2022
Figure 5: Estimated New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the U.S. in 2024
Figure 6: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 7: Global Market Shares of Infant Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, 2025
Figure 8: Global Market Shares of Infant Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, 2025
Figure 9: Global Market Shares of Enteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, 2025
Figure 10: Global Market Shares of Enteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, 2025
Figure 11: Global Market Shares of Parenteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Region, 2025
Figure 12: Global Market Shares of Parenteral Nutrition in Clinical Nutrition, by Type, 2025
Figure 13: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 14: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition for Infants, by Region, 2025
Figure 15: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition for Geriatrics, by Region, 2025
Figure 16: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition for Children, by Region, 2025
Figure 17: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition for Adults, by Region, 2025
Figure 18: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Region, 2025
Figure 19: North American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 20: North American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 21: North American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Country, 2025
Figure 22: U.S. Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 23: U.S. Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 24: Canadian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 25: Canadian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 26: Mexican Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 27: Mexican Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 28: European Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 29: European Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 30: European Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Country, 2025
Figure 31: German Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 32: German Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 33: U.K. Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 34: U.K. Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 35: French Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 36: French Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 37: Italian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 38: Italian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 39: Spanish Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 40: Spanish Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 41: Rest of Europe Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 42: Rest of Europe Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 43: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 44: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 45: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Country, 2025
Figure 46: Chinese Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 47: Chinese Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 48: Japanese Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 49: Japanese Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 50: Indian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 51: Indian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 52: South Korean Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 53: South Korean Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 54: Australian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 55: Australian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 56: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 57: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 58: Middle East and African Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 59: Middle East and African Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 60: Middle East and African Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Country, 2025
Figure 61: Middle East Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 62: Middle East Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 63: African Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 64: African Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 65: South American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 66: South American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 67: South American Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Country, 2025
Figure 68: Brazilian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 69: Brazilian Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 70: Argentine Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 71: Argentine Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 72: Rest of South America Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Type of Nutrition, 2025
Figure 73: Rest of South America Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by End User, 2025
Figure 74: Global Market Shares of Clinical Nutrition, by Company, 2025
Figure 75: Abbott: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 76: Abbott: Revenue Shares, by Region/Country, FY 2025
Figure 77: Baxter: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 78: Baxter: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025
Figure 79: B. Braun SE: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 80: B. Braun SE: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025
Figure 81: Danone: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 82: Danone: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025
Figure 83: dsm-firmenich: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 84: Glanbia PLC: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 85: Glanbia PLC: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025
Figure 86: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 87: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025
Figure 88: Lonza: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 89: Lonza: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025
Figure 90: Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 91: Nestle: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 92: Nestle: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025
Figure 93: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 94: Perrigo Co. plc: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 95: Reckitt: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2025
Figure 96: Reckitt: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2025
Companies Featured
- ABBOTT
- BAXTER
- B. BRAUN SE
- DANONE
- DSM-FIRMENICH
- FRESENIUS KABI AG
- GLANBIA PLC
- INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
- LONZA
- MEIJI HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
- NESTLE
- OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
- PERRIGO CO. PLC
- PROLACTA
- RECKITT
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/106ssa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment